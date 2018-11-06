Metro and Crime
Immigration prosecutes own official for passport offence
The Federal High Court in Katsina State has remanded Peter Ethan, a passport officer with the Service, and two others in prison custody till November 13 over an attempt to procure Nigerian passport with false documents.
The three accused persons were arraigned on Monday by the NIS on three-count charges.
Prosecutors are accusing the suspects of conspiracy to procure passport using false information and submitting false information to procure passport.
Mr Ethan is also accused of “counselling a person to produce false information for purpose of procuring Passport”.
A statement by the service said the offences are in contravention of the provisions of the Immigration Act 2015.
“The Comptroller General of Immigration Muhammad Babandede MFR wish to advise
Nigerians to always ensure that they present genuine breeder documents for Passport applications,” the statement said.
Immigration authorities also warned officials to desist from colluding with passport applicants to commit such offenses.
“The Service will not fail to prosecute all offenders including serving officers,” he said.
Lagos DPO tear gassed my eye for reporting a man who raped me” 15-year-old girl tells court
A 15-year-old rape victim (name withheld) has told an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic violence Court, Lagos that the Divisonal Police Officer (DPO) attached to Anthony Police Station tear gassed her eyes after reporting a rapist at the station.
The victim told the court that the DPO blamed her for allowing herself to be raped after she narrated how a 25-year-old employed man, Afis Akande raped her in front of his friend.
While being led in evidence by the State prosecuting counsel, Inumidun Solarin, the victim said that the DPO teargassed her eyes and also attempted to do same on her private part but she begged profusely before she was let go.
The minor, who was a JSS 2 student at the time of the incident said that the incident occurred on September 5, 2015 at a building construction site, Anthony Village.
Narrating her ordeal to the court, she said, “I attend Anthony Senior High School. As of 2015, I was 15 years old. I was in JSS 2 then and I know the defendant, Akande.
“I was on my way back from church and stopped at a shop to buy some items when I met Akande. He approached me and asked why I refused to answer him while he was calling me. I told him that I don’t answer people I don’t know.
“He then replied that he knows me very well including my mother and my uncle, and asked me to follow him to his house. He asked me to take whatever I wanted from the mallam’s shop that he would pay but I refused.
“When he pressed further, I finally agree and collected a sachet of milk. He paid for the milk. Thereafter he told me to come greet my uncle who he claimed was in his house and I agreed.
“He boarded a tricycle that took us to Westex in Gbagada. When we got there, we crossed over to a water corporation pipe. The place was looking strange and immediately I became scared and started wondering if he was a ritualist.
“So I fearfully asked him about my uncle but he said I shouldn’t worry that we are almost at his place. When we got to his place, I refused going inside the house, so I stood outside and asked him about my uncle. He didn’t reply but immediately grabbed my hand and started touching my buttocks and my breast.
“I started struggling to free myself and begged him to leave me or I would scream. But he wouldn’t listen. So I asked him to allow me go home but he dragged me to a corner at the compound, under a tree.
“I began struggling my pant with him while he was twisting my hand and using the other to remove my pant. When he finally succeeded, he raped me.
“After having sexual intercourse with me, I begged him to take me home but he still refused saying he wasn’t yet satisfied. On the process, a man whom he simply called ‘Emir’ walked in and I ran to him, half dressed, for help.
“I begged the man to help me but unknown to me, he was Akande’s friend. Akande told Emir that he wasn’t satisfied with the first round that he wanted more. Instead of Emir to help me, he told me that since his friend was unsatisfied that must allow him finish what he started,” she said.
The victim also said that she cried aloud but no one could hear her and that Akande’s friend also joined in touching her breast and buttocks which almost gave her a heart attack.
“Emir also touched my breast and buttocks. He told me to remove all my clothes so that his friend would get his due satisfaction. He even called me a prostitute and I told him I wasn’t.
“Akande then bounced on me again, removed all my clothes and had sex with me again.
“It was now a man, probably a neighbor, that came and rescued me. I now went to report at the Anthony police station.
“when I got to station and narrated what had happened to me, the DPO began to abuse me and called me a prostitute. The DPO said that I am a prostitute for following the man to his house. He said it was my fault.
“The DPO now brought out something (teargas) from his table and sprayed it into my eyes while abusing me with several names.
“He even wanted to apply teargas on my private part until I begged him with my whole heart and he left me. I was thereafter given a paper to write my statement and the matter was transferred to Panti.
“My mother was also invited to the station and made a statement too. I also wrote a statement at Panti,” victim narrates as she sobs.
After listening to the sorrowful testimony of the child, the defence counsel, Mr Worer Ogbugbaka told the court that he wants to withdraw his appearance from the case.
Justice Sybil Nwaka thereafter adjourned the matter till January 30 for continuation of trial.
Gen. Alkali: Lalong slams community, religious leaders for hiding criminals
Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has chided community and religious leaders in the state for hiding and protecting criminals in their domains.
Lalong spoke with State House correspondents after he and a delegation of the Church of Christ in Nigeria (COCIN) had a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said that there was no way peace and stability would thrive if community and religious leaders did not expose criminals in their domains.
The governor said that the visit of a delegation of COCIN leadership in Plateau was at the invitation of the President.
He said he had on Monday paid a condolence visit to the Chief of Army Staff over late Gen. Idris Alkali, adding that his condolences were also extended to the Minister of Defence and President Buhari.
Lalong said that he was working tirelessly to restore peace to Plateau as he applied and got Buhari’s approval for the deployment of a special mobile police squad to the state.
He said that he was also working towards rehabilitating Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), adding that he set up a committee which would submit its report on Tuesday.
“The only one that put us back was the killing of the general and I have also charged community leaders just like Mr President said — If you want to ensure that there is peace in place, community leaders and religious leaders must also come out and expose criminals within their domain.
“When they commit crime and community or religious leaders try to protect them, that is when we have problems.
“If they had exposed the killers of Alkali earlier, all these things would have been solved but there you have religious leaders who claim to be religious, who claim to community leaders hiding criminals.
“They may not like me but that is what I am doing; I have charged and said yes you want government to work but if I catch you, If I catch criminals in your domain, we will hold the traditional ruler responsible; we will hold the community leaders responsible.
“You cannot say you live in a community and you do not know who criminals are and who good people are,’’ he said.
He said that some people prevailed on him to stop the investigation on the death of Alkali but he insisted that the killers must be unveiled.
Lalong appealed to people in the state to learn how to co-exist peacefully, irrespective of religious, ethnic, cultural or other differences.
The Plateau Police Command on Monday arraigned 19 suspects at a Jos High Court in connection with the disappearance and death of Alkali.
The suspects were accused of killing the retired army officer, who was declared missing on Sept. 3 while traveling from Abuja to Bauchi.
On Sept. 29, his car and other personal effects were found at a pond in Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.
On Oct. 30, his body was found in an abandoned Well at Guchwet in Shen village of Jos South Local Government Area, and was buried by the military on Nov. 3 in Abuja.(NAN)
Kaduna killings: Nigeria’s Ambassador reacts, call for Peace
The Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo Mrs. Deborah Iliya has condemn in strong terms the recent abduction and killing of the Paramount Traditional Ruler Adara Chiefdom Dr. Maiwada Galadima as well as the communal violence that occurred in Kasuwan Magani as some part of the state which claimed the lives of many residents.
The Ambassador in a Press Statement signed and made available to New Telegraph in Jos commended the effort of security agencies at the and appeal for more of their presence in the service to assisting communities in the very difficult task that they may have.
According to her the abduction of the paramount traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom, Dr. Maiwada Galadima has no religious or ideological justification.
“We have had more than enough destruction on lives, properties and hate amongst each other in different dimensions – ethnical, religiousand political.
“The abduction of the paramount traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom, Dr. Maiwada Galadima has no religious or ideological justification.
“The hasty and frequent recourse to bloodshed over disputes that could have been appeased peacefully without the loss of lives and property has become a common trend and is disheartening at the very least – my heart bleeds.
“In this day and age and at the level of dialogue that is possible between the differing communities – killings and attacks on innocent people, destruction of homes, markets and places of worship is totally unacceptable. Enough of this madness”.
She stressed that at the front burner of the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari is the provision of adequate security to the citizenry.
According to her President Muhammadu Buahri has since demonstrated by equipping the various security institutions agencies, so that they would always act more efficiently, saying his concerns speak in the event of the spirited and swift response of the State.
She also commended the prompt effort of Governor Mallam Nasir El’Rufai and the armed forces, the police for ensuring that peace, law and order were restored to the state.
“I do salute the effort of our security agencies at the same time appeal for more of their presence in the service to assisting communities in the very difficult task that they may have.
“Under all religions, there can never be any ideological justification for crimes against groups of innocent human beings, and it is one of thecardinal duties of all Muslims & Christians to condemn such outrages wherever and by whomever they are committed. “If your religion requires you to hate someone, you need a new religion.” Hatred paralyses, confuses and darkens life. We must choose to stick with love because “hate” is too much of a burden to bear.
“As a Woman, who believes that life is always sacrosanct and who seeks peace at all times, I plead to those on social media platforms to stop the hate and fake speech communications that misguide, promoteviolence, put suspicion and fear among the people of Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State and the country in general.
She further stated that It is the collective responsibility all leaders to synergise in the effort to fixing Nigeria.
