Imo records drop in HIV infection rate – Commissioner

The Imo State Government yesterday said the state has recorded significant drop in the HIV infection rate, following sustained public campaign on the dangers of the dreaded virus.

The Commissioner for Inter Governmental and Donor Agencies, Dr. Ernest Uwaigbo, who said this in Owerri, added that the drop in the new HIV infections was achieved following a regular sensitisation programmes which the state government embarked on.

“Imo Government has set out rehabilitation centres where infected persons can access drugs with ease and upgraded diagnoses on the virus,’’ he said.

Uwaigbo explained that the state was also partnering with an international donor agency, Global Fund, to rehabilitate those already infected with the virus.

He said the state also encourages persons infected with the condition to remain disciplined in terms of sexual intercourse to reduce the rate of infection and urged them to take their drugs as prescribed.

The Commissioner also advised members of the public to shun stigmatizing people with HIV, assuring them that infected persons could still live to the fullest.

In another development, Uwaigbo said the European Union (EU) completed 60 micro projects including markets, boreholes, Cassava Mill and rehabilitation of schools in the state under Niger Delta Development projects between 2014 and 2018.

