INEC: We’re ready for free, fair election in Delta

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) said it has put in place strategies that will enhance the conduct of free and fair election in 2019.

The state Administrative Secretary of the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony disclosed this in Agbor yesterday, while monitoring the displayed voters’ register.

Oriaran-Anthony said that monitoring of the voters register was one of the strategies that had been put in place to ensure a free and fair election, stressing that at the end of the exercise on November 12, the Commission is expected to have a clean register for voters in 2019 general elections.

According to the Secretary, the purpose of monitoring the display of the voters register is to ensure that the people actually come out to check for data capturing error, collection and objections.

She expressed delight over what she described as the impressive turnout, but noted that the commission expected a more robust turnout as time goes on.

Oriaran-Anthony advised the electorate to check for names that are not on the register and those who are dead, as well as the underage and non-Nigerians.

She said the electorate should come forward with claims and objections on these categories of persons in order for their names to be expunged from the register.

