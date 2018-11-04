IPOB vows to disrupt Ohanaeze’s public gathering

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, some socio-cultural organisations, business and religious groups in Nigeria have drawn up a shopping list containing priority items which any presidential aspirant must be prepared to offer in exchange for the votes of the people.

The shopping list is coming ahead of a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum comprising the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Leaders Forum, Afenifere and the Middle Belt Forum. The meeting, Sunday Telegraph learnt, would enable these groups to adopt a common position on the forthcoming polls. These regional groups are also expected to endorse a common candidate for the presidential election.

Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who disclosed this, hinted that the crucial meeting would examine all the presidential candidates from the various political parties in order to make an informed choice. In an exclusive chat with Sunday Telegraph, Odumakin said the choice candidate must be someone who must have demonstrable capacity to unite and secure Nigeria and be favourably disposed to restructuring the country.

Odumakin said that at this period in the nation’s history, Nigeria needed a leader who has a good grasp of national and global issues, and is committed to ensuring unity, cohesion and development of every part of the country.

In separate interviews conducted by our correspondents, members of these groups state what they expect from the political parties and their candidates as the elections draw near.

Chairman of the Afenifere in Oyo State, Otunba Gbola Adetunji, said that Afenifere would continue to demand for good governance and a restructured federation as that was the key to rapid development of the country.

“Good governance is a loose term, but the major plank of good governance we stand for is restructuring. We want any government that will rule us beyond 2019 to embrace restructuring. That is what many Nigerians want in order to get our polity on the right track. That is the major demand that can sway our votes in 2019,”, Adetunji said.

Publicity Secretary of Afenifere in Oyo State, Comrade Dare Ajayi, also said that Nigeria would be the real ‘giant of Africa’ in terms of development if the forthcoming election could produce leaders who will have the courage to restructure the country.

“Any political party that is committed in totality to the development of this country is Afenifere’s choice. A party that believes in true federalism, resource control, and the state policing. Policing is a community thing, and so any party that shows commitment to implementing it will be our favourite.

“We want attention to be given to the issues on the Exclusive List. More powers should be vested in the states and local governments in the country. For instance, the issue of abattoir administration is a local government affair by the constitution. If the local governments concerned had been given the authority to control the affairs of abattoir as was the case in Bodija, the crisis that trailed it and casualties recorded might not have been experienced. There should be devolution of powers lest there be overlapping of functions and roles. Any party that takes into consideration all the above will enjoy Afenifere’s support,” Adetunji said.

In the North East, the demand of the people is to have a government that will sustain the war against insurgency and terrorism in the region. A private investor and former Special Adviser on Sports, Gara Gombe Shuaibu, said the gains made on the war against insurgency must be sustained and even scaled up. He said that though relative peace had been achieved and a lot of territories recovered by the military, there were still pockets of attacks in a few flash points. He also demanded the reconstruction and rebuilding of communities, especially those that fell under the unfortunate incidences of terrorism and insurgency.

“Also, the displaced people should be brought back to their ancestral homes. Shelters should be provided for the destitute among them. The orphans should be taken to orphanage centres across the region. Also the widows should be rehabilitated and empowered to go into small scale businesses and the rest of it.

“The other demand is to kick start the North East Development plan which is expected to last over 25 years beginning from next year. I want to see the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Act which was enacted by the National Assembly activated, to start the implementation of this 25 years’ development plan.

“There is also the need to go into societal re-orientation of the people of the region. This societal reorientation will include de- radicalization of the people of the region who have been radicalized to religion and insurgency of Boko Haram and the rest of it,” he said.

In the same vein, the Patriarch of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA}, Nigeria, and a Gombe State governorship candidate under ABP, Rev Dr. Jeremiah Gado, said the North Eastern people want a functional government; a government that works for all Nigerians not only for the state, friends and religion of the president or governor.

“A Nigeria that is governed by rule of law, justice and equity, not the whims and caprices of the one in power. A free and fair society; where there is protection of life and property; Infrastructural development, education, health, food security; return of the displaced people to their ancestral homes and compensation for them; a free trade zone and allocation of key ministries such as finance,” he said.

An industrialist, Chief Obiora Ogoh, said that given the current emasculating government policies, the business community would want a restructuring of the economic framework of the country to give Nigeria another chance at prosperity.

Ogoh said that the industrial sector will want the next governnent to take another look at the items on the Exclusive and Concurrent lists in the constitution.

“For us, the railways, the highways, waterways down to the ports should all be removed from this list, liberalized and opened up for serious commercial activities. Also, mineral resources should be removed from the lists and Decree 2, which focuses on the Land Use Act abrogated. This is the only way we can open up our country for massive economic development that meets the demands of a 21st Century country,” he said.

Ogoh argued that the current structure and policies in Nigeria perpetually subjugates the South East region and her capacity for commerce.

“If you are drilling borehole in your house and you find oil, go to your local government and they will give you approved standards and specification for operation and secure a license.

“If the five South East governors can come together, float a railway line and interconnect their city centres, they do not need any federal government. All they need to do is if the rail line crossed your land, they pay you compensation; and with the interconnectivity, they open up the region for commerce and radical economic development.

“Remove Decree 2, Land Use Act and every governor will have maximum of 90 days to sign a C-of-O. If he doesn’t do it, you sue him. In the real sense of the word, give autonomy to Local Government councils, give autonomy to Houses of Assembly, give autonomy to judiciary and pay them their money as first line charge.

“Take a look at Azumiri in Abia State; it is gateway to the Atlantic Ocean. What stops Abia states and Ebonyi state governments from developing Owerrenta? Vessels can come into the port from Port Harcourt and with tug boats, containers can swiftly be moved to Owerrenta and massive commerce will blossom in the area.

This is what restructuring is all about and this is the least we expect from next government. Restructuring is not Biafra. It is those who willfully engage in mischief that seek to deceive the public by insinuating that restructuring has anything to do with Biafra,” he said.

In a separate interview, Ambassador, World Assembly, International Fellowship of Evangelical Students (IFES), Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, said that what Middle Belt region wants from the Federal Government is primarily security and restructuring.

His words: “First; Security in terms of allowing State and Local Government Police through constitutional amendment which also allows community policing and community defense.

“Second, restructuring -for more autonomy, budget control for increased community development and effective governance from the grassroots – with a bottom-up approach. The present governance arrangement is top-down and high handed skewed to the advantage of the current Central structure which is producing what appears more – as an imperialistic governance. This has kept the Middle Belt areas and North Central Nigeria in perpetual servitude.

“Third, strategic job creation and employment opportunities through more economic empowerment for socio-economic development.

“Fourth; there is need for adequate representation in government. The dominant effect of the tyranny of the majority on other ethnic nationalities is stifling progress for minorities. There is need for the voice of those from the Middle Belt and North Central region to be respected, rather than the paternalistic voices which the government of the day favours,” Para-Mallam said.

