Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and Saudi connection

Jamal Khashoggi is a Saudi Arabian journalist and critic of the Crown Prince. He worked with Washington Post in the past and became a Deputy Editor-In-Chief of the Saudi Newspaper Arab News as at September 11, 2011 when Osama Bin Laden and his criminal associates attacked the United States. He covered the news of the September 11 World Trade Centre attack and this made him a valuable source for foreign journalists seeking to understand what drove some Muslims into such ungodly action.

In the 2000s, Khashoggi was fired twice from his duty post as Editor-In-Chief of the Saudi Alwatan daily newspaper, which under his leadership ran stories, editorials and cartoons critical of extremists and the way the country enforced its religious values. Saudi Newspapers are privately owned, but government guides and approves and can fire top leadership.

Also, Khashogg was an adviser to the Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Turkied Al Faisal, a former long serving intelligent chief. Then, in 2005, when the Prince was appointed the Saudi envoy to the United State, Khashoggi joined him as a media aide.

Most recently worked as a columnist and a commentator before he left the Saudi Kingdom for his voluntary exile into the United States in June 2017. Jamal told his friends and reporters that the space for freedom of speech under the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was shrinking and that he feared for his safety. In an appearance on Al Jazeera Television in March this year, the journalist said he had left the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because he did not want to be arrested. On the working environment for journalists since Prince Mohammed took over, he said, I got fired from my job twice because I was pushing for reform in Saudi Arabia. It was not that easy but people were not being put in jails.

Last August, Khashoggi authored a Washington Post article cataloguing these stumbles, and offering a solution. In the said article, he wrote that America’s failure in the Middle East was a result of her failure to recognize the importance of the region’s parties. He said: “There can be no political reforms and democracy in any Arab country without accepting that political Islam is a part of it.”

Khashoggi was murdered in cold blood. He wrote that the United States aversion to the Muslim Brotherhood is the root of a predicament across the entire Arab World.

The eradication of the Muslim Brotherhood is nothing less than an abolition of democracy and a guarantee that Arabs will continue living under authoritarian and corrupt regimes. Khashoggi’s views were not a surprise.

In these circumstances, Khashoggi lived in fear and was targeted for elimination. He was attacked for elimination. He was in Istabul in Turkey where he went to the Saudi Istabul. At the embassy, he was attacked by a 15-man killer squad, a formation which belonged to the royal family of the Crown Prince himself.

The Turkish President, Mr. Erdogan had already addressed parliament on the gruesome murder of Khashoggi. He said that the murder of Jamal was a premeditated and meticulously planned, political operation, with Saudi officials scoping out forest area outside Istabul, the day before Khashoggi was killed. While Saudi Arabia has “taken an important step by admitting the murder,” those responsible must be held to account and an independent criminal investigation needs to be carried out by the Turkish authorities.

Of the 18 men arrested by Saudi Arabia in the investigation, 15 have already been identified by Turkish Police as members of the hit squad who flew in and out of Istabul the same day Jamal was killed. Riyadh’s suggestion that the killing was a rogue operation gone wrong is unsatisfactory and Turkey’s investigation is still ongoing. Erdogan also strongly criticized Saudi Arabia’s “inconsistent statement” over the case so far, and demanded that the kingdom identify local collaborators who allegedly disposed of Khashoggi’s body. President Erdogan spoke of Saudi King Salman’s “sincerity” in the investigation so far, but made no mention of his son, Mohammed Bin Salman, whom it is believed was probably aware of, and possibly even ordered the silencing of his prominent critic.

Erdogan clearly calculated that it did not suit him or Turkey, to release the audio of the killing, and apparent video – both of which multiple source have confirmed that his officials indeed have the decision to return the onus to Arabia was interesting, and unexpected. After exerting extreme pressure on the kingdom through more than a fortnight of piecemeal leaks, he opted out of a coup de grace when he had the world’s attention.

What happened to Khashoggi could have happened to any journalist in other countries where democracy and the rule of law does not prevail. There is no doubt that the Arab world operates totalitarian regimes. In the process, critiques are silenced in whatever way and manner.

It is so clear that the Crown Prince may not be innocent about the dirty operations of this hit squad. The hit squad has the mandate to silence all those who criticize the modus operandi of the brutal regime in Saudi Arabia. The killing of Jamal is therefore one of the hazards of the profession of journalism. He must not be murdered in vain. Those who carried out the brutal assassination of Khashoggi must be tried and punished in accordance with global acceptable standard of global law.

