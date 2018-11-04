Johnnie Walker celebrates business magnate, Adeola Idowu

Johnnie Walker has hosted business magnate, Mr. Adeola Idowu and friends, to an extraordinary fusion of gastronomy and the world’s number one whisky.

Featuring a carefully curated four course meal paired with Johnnie Walker’s Black, Platinum, Gold and Blue Labels respectively, the select event took place at highbrow Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island.

In his remarks, Mr. Adeola Idowu thanked Johnnie Walker for the opportunity to celebrate his feats and share his journey with those closest and dearest people to him. In his words, “For me, this event spurs my drive to excellence. I am encouraged to break new grounds; like Johnnie Walker’s Striding Man, to Keep Walking”.

Mr. Idowu was joined at the event by the cream of Lagos high society and corporate giants: Agbo Abiola, Tunji Ashiru, Carolann Alt, Lanre Soetan, Nnenna Ugwu, Bernie Umeri-Myalli, Fred Igbinedion, Dayo Orimoloye, Segun George, Niyi Adenubi; Mr. & Mrs. Femi Okunlola, Mr. & Mrs. Seni Kusamotu and Lateef Amodu amongst others.

Established 1820, Johnnie Walker is the biggest whisky brand in the world, having gained early prominence by creating the world’s finest blended Scotch whisky. Distinct for its famous square bottle, it’s ‘Striding Man’ logo and its slanted label, Johnnie Walker has stayed true to its mantra to ‘Keep Walking’. Johnnie Walker is available in 120 countries around the world.

