Johnnie Walker celebrates business magnate, Adeola Idowu
Johnnie Walker has hosted business magnate, Mr. Adeola Idowu and friends, to an extraordinary fusion of gastronomy and the world’s number one whisky.
Featuring a carefully curated four course meal paired with Johnnie Walker’s Black, Platinum, Gold and Blue Labels respectively, the select event took place at highbrow Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island.
In his remarks, Mr. Adeola Idowu thanked Johnnie Walker for the opportunity to celebrate his feats and share his journey with those closest and dearest people to him. In his words, “For me, this event spurs my drive to excellence. I am encouraged to break new grounds; like Johnnie Walker’s Striding Man, to Keep Walking”.
Mr. Idowu was joined at the event by the cream of Lagos high society and corporate giants: Agbo Abiola, Tunji Ashiru, Carolann Alt, Lanre Soetan, Nnenna Ugwu, Bernie Umeri-Myalli, Fred Igbinedion, Dayo Orimoloye, Segun George, Niyi Adenubi; Mr. & Mrs. Femi Okunlola, Mr. & Mrs. Seni Kusamotu and Lateef Amodu amongst others.
Established 1820, Johnnie Walker is the biggest whisky brand in the world, having gained early prominence by creating the world’s finest blended Scotch whisky. Distinct for its famous square bottle, it’s ‘Striding Man’ logo and its slanted label, Johnnie Walker has stayed true to its mantra to ‘Keep Walking’. Johnnie Walker is available in 120 countries around the world.
Kriz David consolidates on ambition, launches ‘smart government’
Another electioneering year is just at the corner, where Nigerians will have the opportunity to elect new sets of leaders at various levels. It is on this premise, interested individuals have been signifying their intentions in various elective positions, and among these people is Delta State-born, Dr. Kriz David, who is pursuing his presidential ambition on the platform of Liberation Movement Party. As part of activities to attract the people to his idea of how governance should be, Kriz, an amiable, unassuming and zealous personality recently launched a book titled, Smart Government.
Presenting the book to the general public on Saturday, 27th of October, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel, Kriz, a philanthropist and a lover of God said Smart Government is the preferred future that has eluded Nigeria for the past 58 years. And he has identified the five unimpeachable steps that Nigeria should take to become a great and prosperous nation.
According to the presidential candidate of Liberation Movement Party, a government that engage systems thinking to craft innovative policies and technology to address the needs and challenges facing a nation can be called a smart government, saying, “the five steps that will make Nigeria a great nation include, article of Faith, rule of law, economic freedom, fair tax system and learning economy”.
It will interest you to know that, Dr. Kriz David is a futurist, tax expert, a financial expert, forensic experts and a development economist. He holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership with specialty in strategic foresight from Regent University, USA. He obtained a master’s degree in financial services from University of East London, UK and a bachelor’s degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK. A fellow of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, A fellow of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria, a certified forensic accountant, an Associate of certified Fraud Examiners and a member of the Association of Professional Futurists.
Tunde Okewale spreads his tentacles
Babatunde Okewale belongs to the league of news makers around. The dude, aside of the fact that he’s blessed with good looks, has a striking dress sense that will endear you to him. Beyond his looks and appearance however, he has a professional calling that affords him the privilege of being celebrated. He’s a medical doctor with specialty in gynecology. Renowned gynecologist, Babatunde Okewale is the brain behind flourishing St. Ives healthcare group that consists of St.Ives Specialist hospital, St.Ives Family clinic, St. Ives IVF & fertility centre. The establishment founded over two decades ago has its presence in Lagos and Ogun States.
As you read this, Okewale has spread his tentacles as he just opened another branch of his top range health centre in Akowonjo area of Lagos. All roads on Thursday, November 1, 2018, led to Akowonjo, a sleepy suburb of Alimosho LGA, where the rapidly expanding St Ives franchise opened a new state-of-the-art specialist hospital. The grand unveiling which featured a galaxy of eminent personalities officially welcomed residents of Alimosho and environs, especially the women and children, to a new era of quality healthcare delivery comparable to the best on offer anywhere in the world.
Renowned gynecologist, Dr. Babatunde Okewale, whose grandiose vision birthed the franchise, is determined to spread the gospel of top class medical services to every nook and corner of the country. The newly launched Akowonjo branch is another step closer to his dream. The New Hospital is poised to become a one-stop-shop for medical consultancy, Fertility & IVF treatment and the treatment for family, women, and children.
Justice Okorie clocks 60, gets surprise birthday bash
Amiable jurist, Justice Victor Okorie, recently clocked 60 years of age. But that is not the gist.
The talking point around town is the surprise birthday bash put together for the reverred Bencher by his children.
The beautiful conspiracy was hatched right under his roof yet he got no inkling of what was coming.
Guests, including his close friends were invited and asked to act the role and keep the party under wraps.
And our dear Lordship only got to learn about his birthday when guests started arriving his Graceland estate residence. And before he could get answers, the shindig was already underway.
In spite of his many apologies to his elite guests for whatever short-coming there may be with the arrangement, the party had a distinct touch of class and the ‘conspiracy’, well executed.
“Ladies and gentlemen do please bear with me for whatever short-coming there may be; these kids did not carry me along in their plans”, he said.
Evidently there was no short-coming; the party was compered by popular comedian, Egbeigwe; the drinks were exotic and the menu, rich. It was a compact affair that made every guest a celebrity, with Owerri’s rave-of-the-moment disc jockey, DJ Smiley blasting away from the sound table.
It needs no saying that the lead conspirator, Amara Michael and her siblings, Oluchi and Chisom Okorie did their job well.
The party had an A-grade guest list, and had in attendance more Professors and technocrats than one will find in some University departments.
Engr. Charles Onu; two former Vice Chancellors, Prof. Chuka Okonkwo and Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie all graced the event.
Others include the wife of the Minister of State for Education, Justice Anwukah, Prof. Nath Ohazuruike, Prof. Amadi and Prof Okoroafor. They all took time out to celebrate with one of their own.
And the eulogies were as colourful as the event; affirming the outstanding lifestyle of the eminent jurist.
More than a decade in the Bench, Justice Okorie is married to Mrs. Benedicta Okorie and the union is blessed with eight children.
