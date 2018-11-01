News Around Nigeria
JUST IN: Ex- Bauchi gov, Isa Yuguda dumps GPN, joins APC
Former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda has dumped the Green Party of Nigeria (GNP) and joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi.
The decision was announced by his former Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Relations during the Isa Yuguda led PDP administration, Salisu Ahmed Barau explained that the former Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Relations during the Isa Yuguda led PDP administration, Salisu Ahmed Barau yesterday in a press conference at NUJ Bauchi.
Barau explained that the former Governor joined the APC in order to continue to contribute to the development of the state.
Salisu Barau added that the former Governor moved to the APC along with all his supporters across the country under the aegis of Yuguda Alheri, a political pressure group.
He pointed out that as at Thursday when the official announcement of the defection was made over 500,000 people have registered their support for the development assuring that the target is to have over one million voters on the register.
He, however, explained that Isa Yuguda did not leave the GPN due to any indifference but out of his volition and after due consultation with all his supporters across the country adding that some of his supporters and former aides remain in other political parties.
Salisu Barau explained further that, “immediately he left office in 2015, Isa Yuguda announced his decision to leave the PDP, he set up different committees for consultations after which the decision was arrived for him to join the GPN and even went ahead to contest under the party. When it was yet another time for him to leave, he consulted us and we decided to join the APC”.
While reacting to the insinuations that Isa Yuguda was instrumental to the emergence of the present Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar in 2015, the spokesperson declared that “there is no truth in that insinuations. How can Isa Yuguda who was in the PDP then and had a candidate whom he supported be instrumental to the emergence of another person as the candidate in another party?
Salisu Barau said that Isa Yuguda is not in the APC to cause any confusion but rather to act as an elder who will be instrumental to good governance, peaceful coexistence and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state.
He then assured that the former Governor will be instrumental to the victory of the APC at all levels in the 2019 general elections as a loyal politician of repute calling on all the supporters of the former Governor to remain loyal and committed to the APC and avoid confrontation with anyone.
JUST IN: Oke, supporters dump APC for PDP
The governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD)in the last election in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke is set to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) with his supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Oke joined the APC shortly after he lost he lost the governorship seat to Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the 2016 governorship election.
He also came third in the APC primary that produced Akeredolu as the candidate of the party. He left the APC to AD to contest the governorship election.
Since he joined the party, Oke and his supporters have not been integrated into the party as none of his supporters were given any position at the party or government level.
In a meeting held in Oke’s house in Ijapo in Akure, the state capital, yesterday all the people in the meeting lamented that they were not integrated into the party at their local government level.
Those in the meeting, according to sources included his running mate in the 2016 election, Hon Ganny Daodu, Hon. Ola Oguntimehin, Mr. Ola Ilesanmi and his Media Adviser, Mr Rotimi Ogunleye.
Oke who set the tone for the meeting said he regretted joining the APC initially as all promises made to him were not fulfilled by the leadership of the party.
Giving reports from the 18 Local Governments, the members said they were not seeing as members of the APC despite the fact that they defected to the party with Oke.
A member said they were tired of APC and that Oke who is their leader should lead them out of the ruling party.
In fact, a member said the APC has no culture of regular meeting at the political ward, Local Government and the state levels saying they have not attended any meeting since the beginning of this year.
One of his core supporters said APC is a scam as he thoughts the AD governorship candidate would be given appointment at the national level considering the pedigree of Oke in political landscape of the state.
Oke was a Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Legal Adviser of PDP, governorship candidate of PDP and later that of AD.
However, his Media Adviser, Ogunleye who denied the defection rumour said the meeting was not about Oke’s defection but a regular meeting of his supporters.
Meanwhile, the State chapter of the APC has dismissed the insinuation that 5,000 members dumped the party for the rival PDP.
The State Publicity Secretary of APC Mr, Alex Kalejaye described the claim as spurious, mischievous and laughable.
Kalejaye said that the leader of the group, Mr. Lanre Olurakinse, left the APC for the Alliance for Democracy in 2016, “shortly after the party’s governorship primaries and has since remained there”.
His words “The said group leader, Lanre Olurakinse, is ceased to be a member of the APC in Idanre Local Government Area since 2016, when he defected to the Alliance for Democracy.
“I wonder if people still have regards for figures. A man that can’t influence three persons will suddenly claim to lead thousands”, Kalejaye said.
The State chapter, he further said, it is committed to the members’ wellbeing and development.
Kalejaye said “Our focus is to ensure the inclusion of stakeholders in our strategic planning ahead of next general elections”
He said most aspirants in the State have reiterated their resolve to work for the success of the party during the general elections, “contrary to the narrative that mass defection looms.”
He appealed to members to continue to show understanding and always put the interest of the party above immediate personal gains.
Emir of Potiskum calls for religious tolerance among Nigerians
The Emir of Potiskum in Yobe, Alhaji Gidado Ibrahim, has called for the setting up of institutions on comparative religious studies to deepen understanding and tolerance among adherents of various religions in the country.
The Emir made the suggestion on Wednesday in Kaduna when he visited Pastor Yohanna Bury, President, Interfaith Dialogue, Peace and Reconciliation Foundation.
Ibrahim stressed that deepening understanding of the various religions would break existing barriers and misconceptions as well as promote peace and mutual respect among Nigerians.
The Emir urged the youths to be peace, law abiding citizens and help government to ensure peace and stability in their communities.
He said religious leaders also have a very important role to play in peace building through the promotion of peaceful coexistence and reconciliation among communities.
According to him, they also have a prominent role to play in tackling extremism by preaching tolerance and brotherliness at all times.
“Tolerance is the beginning, the first stage in a longer, deeper process of developing a culture of peace. Without tolerance, peace is not possible,” the Emir stressed.
Ibrahim thanked the pastor for his tremendous contributions toward peace building among different faiths in the country, and urged other Muslim and Christians clerics to also commit themselves to promoting peaceful coexistence and interreligious tolerance.
Responding, Buru said all well meaning Nigerians must join hands in sensitising the people on the importance of peace and unity.
He said both the Holy Qur’an and Bible condemn killings of innocent souls, and urged the people of Kaduna state and other crisis prone states, to forgive one another.
Buru noted that ethno-religiousl crises that claimed lives and properties was a serious setback to peaceful coexistence not only in Kaduna but across northern Nigeria.
He therefore urged religious leaders to engage their followers to embrace peace, love for humanity, tolerance, sacrifice and forgiveness.
He also supported the setting up of institutions on comparative religious studies, saying it would promote better understanding, religious tolerance, forgiveness, reduce blasphemy and continuously preach peace and harmony between Muslims and Christians.
He noted that the world has more than 6,000 religions apart from Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
“In order to make statements or generalisations about religion, the concept of religion, rather than a specific religion or group of religions, we need to engage in comparative study of religions so as to reduce ethnic-religious attacks and blasphemy,” he added.
Buru called on NGO,and Civil society organizations, youth leaders to support state and federal governments in all peace building efforts.(NAN)
Kaduna crisis: El-Rufai ill informed over plot to relocate Gonin-Gora – Elders
Leaders and elders of Gonin-Gora community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis located along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway have disclosed that the state Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai is ill advised about his reported statement to relocate residents of the area.
Speaking unbehalf of the community leaders and elders, the Sarkin Yaki Gonin-Gora, located in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, Chief Simon Bijeh Bawa on Tuesday said the community had been relatively peaceful compared to other communities in Kaduna State.
Governor El-Rufai was reported to have threatened to evacuate and relocate Gonin-Gora, a community with a estimated 300,000 inhabitants, if the youths in the area attempts to block Kaduna-Abuja high way and attack travelers.
Addressing newsmen at his palace, Sarkin Yaki Gonin-Gora said, his subjects were peaceful and that the governor must have been wrongly advised before making the pronouncement.
According to the traditional ruler, “it is unfortunate that while the communal clash was going on at Kasuwan Magani and later spilled over to Kujama, Mararaban Rido and Sabon – Tasha, rumours were already being peddled inside Kaduna and certain areas of the town that killings, mounting of roadblocks and attacks of innocent motorists as well as kidnapping of passersby was going on unabated in Gonin-Gora.
“Indeed, all these false allegations and rumours are not new or strange news to the people of Gonin-Gora as this has always been the case whenever trouble is in the offing or had started in any part of Kaduna town.
“What transpired in reality is that through-out the violent clash on the 18th October, 2018 at Kasuwan Magani and its subsequent spill-over to other places like Kujama, Mararaban Rido and Sabon-Tasha on 20th, 21st and 22nd respectively, Gonin-Gora and its environs remained calm and peaceful.
“It is in the context of these realities that we in Gonin-Gora are baffled and shocked by the reported threats of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to demolish and or evacuate the Gonin-Gora settlement on account of violence to and molestation of travelers which, to the best of our knowledge never ever occurred during this crisis.
“We are sure that it is either that the governor has been misinformed or ill-advised by people hell-bent on giving Gonin-Gora a bad and gory name in order to hang it”.
He continued that during the crisis the leaders and ward heads appealed to the residents, and the youths in particular to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that it remained so until Friday, 26th October, 2018 when news about the killing of Agom Adara (the Southern Kaduna Traditional ruler) started filtering in.
He disclosed that on that fateful day, unknown to the leadership of the Goni-Gora community, “a handful of miscreants around Buwaya out of pure mischief took the law into their hands by mounting a road block immediately after the bye-pass overhead bridge coming from the toll gate.
“This happened to be at about the same time that, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his convoy were coming from the direction of Abuja where he encountered many motorists that had been caught up by the twenty-four hour curfew imposed as well as the impromptu blockage mounted by the miscreants.
“On reaching the spot with his convoy and other motorists trailing behind him, the governor stopped and ordered the police to dismantle it to allow the motorists pass into Kaduna town.” He said.
Like
November 2, 2018 at 12:34 am
Like!! I blog frequently and I really thank you for your content. The article has truly peaked my interest.
Ehichioya Ezomon
November 1, 2018 at 1:31 pm
Good for Nigerian politics: Some are leaving the APC, and others are coming into the party. It will be interesting in 2019. This is commending the New Telegraph, as its website now boots faster, rather than 4, 5 6 or more minutes, or not opening at all. Kudos.