JUST IN: Four APC Reps dumps party

Four members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to four other opposition parties.

The lawmakers made their defections known in separate letters read by Speaker Yakubu Dogara on the floor of the house.

In the letters, the lawmakers commended the APC for providing the platform for them to serve and stated that it was time for them to move on to further their political careers somewhere else.

Rep. Dada Awoleye, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, defected to Accord Party while Rep. Segun William representing Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, defected to Labour Party.

Also, Rep. Hassan Lawali representing Anka/Mafara Federal Constituency, Zamfara, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Rep Adesina Adedapo, representing Ibadan North-East/South- East Federal Constituency defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was light celebration among lawmakers as the speaker announced the defections.

(NAN)

