JUST IN: Four APC Reps dumps party
Four members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to four other opposition parties.
The lawmakers made their defections known in separate letters read by Speaker Yakubu Dogara on the floor of the house.
In the letters, the lawmakers commended the APC for providing the platform for them to serve and stated that it was time for them to move on to further their political careers somewhere else.
Rep. Dada Awoleye, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, defected to Accord Party while Rep. Segun William representing Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, defected to Labour Party.
Also, Rep. Hassan Lawali representing Anka/Mafara Federal Constituency, Zamfara, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Rep Adesina Adedapo, representing Ibadan North-East/South- East Federal Constituency defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was light celebration among lawmakers as the speaker announced the defections.
(NAN)
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, arrive in style to meet with Prince Charles, wife
Some traditional rulers have arrived the British high commissioner’s residence in Abuja to meet with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived Nigeria Tuesday afternoon as part of a nine-day tour of Africa. They had earlier visited the Gambia and Ghana.
Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II, arrived in a classic motorcade, while Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, arrived to traditional chants by his aide.
BREAKING: Buhari approves N30,000 minimum wage
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday endorsed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.
He said this while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.
Buhari has also promised to send a bill to the National Assembly to effect the change from N18,000 to N30,000.
JUST IN: Buhari receives minimum wage committee report
President Muhammadu Buhari has received a report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.
The committee which recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage also submitted a draft bill that will be sent to the National Assembly.
HAPPENING NOW: President Muhammadu Buhari receives a report by the members of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage, led by Ms. Amaopuoruba Amal I. Pepple at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/ovRBQjx1fR
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 6, 2018
JUST IN: President Muhammadu Buhari receives a report by the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage, led by Ms. Amaopuoruba Amal I. Pepple at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/HRNk70aP76
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 6, 2018
