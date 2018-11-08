JUST IN: Senatorial candidate, party chairman kidnapped in Ondo

The Senatorial Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC for Ondo North Senatorial district, Mr. Jide Ipinsagba and the Ondo State Chairman of the party, Mr Bisi Ogungbemi have been kidnapped along the notorious Owo/Ikare road in the state.

The Owo/Ikare road was notorious for high profile kidnapping in the past few months as prominent indigenes including monarchs have been kidnapped along the road.

The duo and three others were on Wednesday night kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Oba-Akoko at Akoko Southwest Local Government area of the state.

Ipinsagba, Ogungbemi and three other chieftains of the party in the state were on their way from Ikare Akoko to Akure when they ran into the hands of the kidnappers.

According to a source, the incident occurred around seven o’clock on Wednesday’s evening on their way from Akoko to Akure after a political outing.

Ipinsagba had recently dumped the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined ADC to actualize his senatorial aspiration.

Those kidnapped alongside Ipinsagba and Ogungbemi were his driver and another chieftain, Princess Abdulkareem.

It was gathered that the vehicles of the victims were seen on the roadside while information of their whereabouts is still sketchy as at the time of filing the reports.

The family sources who confirmed the abduction of the party chieftains said they have not been contacted for ransom.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph also confirmed the abduction and said the command was working to secure the release of the victims.

