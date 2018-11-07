PHOTOS: SSS parades allege killers of Southern Kaduna traditional ruler

The Department of State Security Service (SSS) Kaduna State command has paraded 6 suspected kidnappers and killers of the paramount ruler of the Adara people in the southern part of Kaduna State, the Agwom Adara, Mr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima.

The SSS disclosed that they have been trailing about 20 suspects said a manhunt is already on for the remaining 14 suspects.

The paramount ruler was abducted along with his wife on his way from Kaduna to Kachia in the wake of the crisis that engulfed Kasuwan Magani which is within his domain about three weeks ago.

He was later killed after about a week and his body dumped around Kateri along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, even after ransom was said to have been paid.

His wife was however released.

But parading the suspects on Wednesday in Kaduna before newsmen the SSS Director, Kaduna State Command, Mahmud Ningi said six out of 20 suspects have been arrested.

Ningi also said the Command has declared a man-hunt for the remaining suspects across the nooks and cranny of the country.

He said, “It is pertinent to note that the Service has been keeping track of the activities of the criminals during the negotiation, but could not effect arrest because of the safety of the victim.

“Immediately after the traditional ruler’s body was discovered, we tracked and arrested six (6) members of the syndicate at different locations in the State.

“During preliminary interrogation, they made a confessional statement about their involvement in the crime”.

The SSS boss gave the names of the arrested suspects as Adamu Sani, 36, Adamu Saidu, 25, who was identified as a marked Boko Haram member, Aminu Isya, 20, Yusuf Bello, 32.

Others are Dahiru Muhammad Bello, 28, and Mohammed Aminu, who is said to be the syndicate arm supplier, and led the operatives to his accomplices in Jos, Plateau State, where eight locally made Dane guns were recovered.

Ningi further said the Service will ensure proper prosecution of the suspects, while efforts are underway to arrest other members of the gang.

Reacting to the arrest, the Kaduna State Government said it ” welcomes the arrest of the suspected killers of His Royal Highness, the Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima. what must swiftly follow is the conclusion of the investigation and the diligent prosecution of the arrested suspects.

“The government commends the security agencies for this breakthrough, and urges that all agencies must do their utmost to conclude investigations, arraign the suspects before a competent court and ensure that justice is done.”

According to the government statement signed by Samuel Aruwan spokesman to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, “Diligent prosecution of criminal suspects is vital to the social order, assuring victims that they will get justice and signalling to criminals the inevitability of punishment. This reassures citizens and duly increases confidence in the law enforcement agencies.

“Government appeals to all residents to keep the state calm and to do their utmost to preserve and uphold harmony in their communities. It is important to stand together as a law-abiding community to defeat criminal elements and deny them any succour, be it tribe, tongue or religion.” The statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...