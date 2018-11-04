Justice Okorie clocks 60, gets surprise birthday bash

Amiable jurist, Justice Victor Okorie, recently clocked 60 years of age. But that is not the gist.

The talking point around town is the surprise birthday bash put together for the reverred Bencher by his children.

The beautiful conspiracy was hatched right under his roof yet he got no inkling of what was coming.

Guests, including his close friends were invited and asked to act the role and keep the party under wraps.

And our dear Lordship only got to learn about his birthday when guests started arriving his Graceland estate residence. And before he could get answers, the shindig was already underway.

In spite of his many apologies to his elite guests for whatever short-coming there may be with the arrangement, the party had a distinct touch of class and the ‘conspiracy’, well executed.

“Ladies and gentlemen do please bear with me for whatever short-coming there may be; these kids did not carry me along in their plans”, he said.

Evidently there was no short-coming; the party was compered by popular comedian, Egbeigwe; the drinks were exotic and the menu, rich. It was a compact affair that made every guest a celebrity, with Owerri’s rave-of-the-moment disc jockey, DJ Smiley blasting away from the sound table.

It needs no saying that the lead conspirator, Amara Michael and her siblings, Oluchi and Chisom Okorie did their job well.

The party had an A-grade guest list, and had in attendance more Professors and technocrats than one will find in some University departments.

Engr. Charles Onu; two former Vice Chancellors, Prof. Chuka Okonkwo and Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie all graced the event.

Others include the wife of the Minister of State for Education, Justice Anwukah, Prof. Nath Ohazuruike, Prof. Amadi and Prof Okoroafor. They all took time out to celebrate with one of their own.

And the eulogies were as colourful as the event; affirming the outstanding lifestyle of the eminent jurist.

More than a decade in the Bench, Justice Okorie is married to Mrs. Benedicta Okorie and the union is blessed with eight children.

