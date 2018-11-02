Kalu doubtful for Bafana Bafana tie

Super Eagles vice-captain Ahmed Musa believes a draw against South Africa will be enough to earn the Nigerian national team a ticket to the 2019 African Cup of Nations but they would aim for the full points when the two sides clash in the qualifier in Johannesbourg later in the month. Musa insisted Bafana Bafana’s shock 2-0 defeat of the Eagles in Uyo was still fresh in the players’ memory and would be one of the factors that will propel them to victory on November 17. The ex-Kano Pillars, VV Venlo of Holland, CSKA Moscow of Russia and Leicester City of England star, who played as a 59th minute replacement for Alex Iwobi in the ill-fated match, said there was no pressure on Nigeria.

Musa stressed: ”South Africa are under pressure not Nigeria, so I think next month we are going there even for a point. ”We remember what they did to us in Uyo, we are going there for revenge. We don’t have to lose, if we are not getting a win, let’s go for a draw. ”I think the major strength in the Super Eagles team is that most of the players are young and everybody is ready to play no matter how many minutes the coach gives to you.

”There was a little tiredness in the team against Libya, it is not that easy to play in three days. The important thing is the three points.”

