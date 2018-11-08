Kano Speaker denies impeachment plot

Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Alhassan Rurum, yesterday denied knowledge of an alleged moves by members of the assembly to impeach him and six principal officers for investigating Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on $5 million bribery allegation. An online newspaper had reported that Ganduje met with some people on Monday night, shortly after he arrived in Kano from Abuja by 1.30a.m.

The newspaper quoted sources saying that the governor may only survive impeachment if the speaker and other principal officers were removed from their positions. Rurum in an interview with newsmen yesterday said he was not aware of any alleged plan to remove him and other principal officers of the Assembly, but that he was informed by people who said they read the online story even as he had been receiving phone calls since then.

“Honestly, the rumour came to me as a surprise, but I am not scared of losing the seat of the speaker, so long as whatever I am doing is in line with the normal process of the House. “As a speaker, I was accused of bribery allegation and to clear my name, I had to resign my position for eleven months and I was subsequently re-elected as a speaker.

I believe in God for all my activities.”

