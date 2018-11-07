News Around Nigeria
Kano State Govt awards N159m contract for ultra-modern complex at AKTH
Kano State Government has awarded a contract worth N159 million for the construction of an ultra modern Community Medicine Complex at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in Kano.
This was announced in a statement signed by the Asst. Director, Public Relations of the Hospital, Hajiya Hauwa Abdullahi, which was made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.
The statement said the Commissioner of Health, Dr Kabiru Getso, disclosed this while conducting the contractor around the project site on Tuesday.
It quoted the Commissioner as saying the idea of the project came up as a result of the International Conference of Hazard of Heavy Metal in water, which took place at the Tahir Guest Palace sometime in 2017.
“It was during the conference that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje pledged to build a complex which would serve as an Advanced Occupational Centre for Environmental Health Research and Training,’’ the statement said.
It said that when completed, the centre would comprise of a reception, Director’s suite Conference Room, a Laboratory, Seven offices for staff, Kitchen and toilets.
The statement also said that the complex would also have a departmental block/school of public health and community medicine, with more than 30 offices.
It stated that the representatives of the Chief Medical Director and Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, AKTH, Prof. Auwalu Umar Gajida, and the Head, Department of Community Medicine, Prof. Muhammad Lawan Umar, commended Gov. Ganduje for fulfilling his promise. (NAN)
2019 Polls: NSCDC warns personnel against partisan politics
Mrs Abosede lsimi, Assistant Commandant General (ACG), in-charge of Zone D, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has warned corps personnel against partisan politics.
Addressing officers and men of the Niger command, on Wednesday in Minna, Isimi said the corps would not tolerate any despicable act capable of dragging the reputation of the organisation into the mud.
She warned the personnel to refrain from politics or getting involved in any political activities, which could undermine the image of the service.
“If you have anything to do with partisan politics, just endeavour to honourably resign and allow us to work towards providing a level playing ground for all political parties to operate optimally.
“We are fully prepare to discharge our constitutional responsibility in ensuring peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of all electoral processes in 2019.
” I urged you to continue to demonstrate high sense of moral conduct while discharging your primary duties. ”
The Assistant Commandant General commended Niger Government for the construction of the corps school in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.
She said the projects which had reached about 75 per cent completion would go a long way in providing training ground for the personnel.
According to her, already the provost office, administrative block and residential quarters have been completed, I am appealing to the state government to complete the lecture theatre and the dining hall to enable the corps commence training programme.
Earlier, Mr Philip Ayuba, the Corps Commandant, said security measures had been adopted to ensure smooth implementation of electoral processes in the state.
“We have issued an effective operational order to all our divisional offices in 25 council areas on how to provide security and deal with any unforeseen circumstances before, during and after the general elections, ” he said. (NAN)
President Buhari swears in 23 NPC Commissioners, Code of Conduct members
President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 23 National Commissioners of the National Population Commision (NPC) and seven members of the Code of Conduct Bureau including its chairman, Malam Muhammed Isah.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president performed the exercise shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.
The affected NPC members included Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isah Buratai (Borno), retired Navy Captain Charles Ogwa (Cross River) and Sir Richard Odibo (Delta).
Others were Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Mr Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo), Ekike Ezeh(Enugu), Abubakar Danburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna), Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Isah (Kogi) and Dr Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara).
Malam Nasir Isa Kwarra(Nasarawa State), Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs Seyi Olusanya(Ogun), Dr Oladiran Iyantan(Ondo), Sen. Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Dr.Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany (Taraba) also took the oath of office.
The other six members of the Code of Conduct Bureau, who were inaugurated and swore in included Murtala Kankia (Katsina, North West), Emmanuel Attah (Cross River, South South) and Obolo Opanachi, (Kogi, North Central).
Others were Ken Madaki Alkali, (Nasarawa, North Central), S.F. Ogundare, (Oyo, South West) and Sahad Abubakar (Gombe North East).
NAN also reports that the Federal Ministries of Internal Affairs, Transportation and Education were among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies that made presentations at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council.
The meeting which was presided over by President Buhari, had in attendance Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and cabinet ministers.(NAN)
No soldier ambushed, attacked in Benue, says Army
The Nigerian Army Commander of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Adeyemi Yekini, has brushed aside reports that some OPWS troops including Captain Sani were ambushed and attacked in Benue State.
General Yekini in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, described the report as “fake” and urged the general public to disregard the report as the reporter’s reference to a DHQ statement means he must have quoted out of context as source of the news item.
“HQ OPWS wishes to state in categorical terms that no OPWS personnel is involved in any ambush incident in the recent past as reported.”
He noted that Capt Sani was injured during an encounter with armed militia men at Barkin Kota in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in July 2018, adding that the incident was given wide publicity at the time. It is therefore mischievous for the writer of the fake report to now link his injury to any current operation”.
“For the avoidance of doubt, HQ OPWS wishes to once again state that none of its personnel was ambushed in any part of Benue, Nasarawa or Taraba States in the past several months.”
He stated that OPWS has substantially achieved its mandate of putting to an end the incessant killings by armed groups in the 3 states which constitute its Joint Operation Area (10A).
“The force is now focussed on destroying the remnants of armed militia camps that might still be in any part of Benue. Nasarawa and Taraba States, and is working for the return of more lDPs back to their ancestral homes in the three states.
