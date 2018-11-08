KEDCO celebrates fifth anniversary, donates to hospitals

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) yesterday said it has donated 150 mosquito nets and 50 blankets to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano as part of the company’s celebration of its fifth anniversary. This was contained in a statement issued by the company’s spokesperson, Mr. Mohammed Kandi and made available to newsmen in Kano.

According to him, the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility. “The company has marked its fifth anniversary on November 1, 2018.

“Therefore, it is part of activities to remember its immediate community members who are sick and hospitalised,” Kandi said. Kandi quoted the company’s Chief Revenue Assurance Officer, Abubakar Jimeta who led the team to the hospital as saying; “We deemed it necessary to donate the items considering the fact that harmattan season is fast approaching and malaria is at its peak to assist those on admission in the hospital. “We hope the items will provide succor and curtail the spread of malaria among the beneficiaries in the hospital. “We are also ready to do more by assisting our host community in every possible way,” Jimeta said.

