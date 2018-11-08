Knocks, kudos over asset sales to fund budget

Hint that the Federal Government may dispose of some national assets to fund 2018 budget has drawn varied opinions. Abdulwahab Isa reports

In the heat of economic recession of 2016, debate about propriety of selling some states’ assets to oil the wheel of ailing economy took centrestage.

Given the dire straits economy had been enmeshed, and the need to inject some doses of liquidity into the system in the face of prevailing cash crunch at the time, sale of some dormant oil assets to fund 2016 budget was played up.

One of the national assets debated for sale to fund 2016 budget was the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited.

Regrettably it didn’t fly. Massive resentments trailed that decision making government backtrack.

Given the current signs the vulnerable economy is posting, which is not unconnected to the heady and frosty relationship between National Assembly and Executive, thereby, affecting budget implementation, government hinted again in recent weeks of resort to asset sale to funding the 2018 budget.

With the economy not yet on a strong footing as it should, government is keen on using what it has to solve budget quagmire induced by dearth of sufficient revenue.

A few months ago, the Federal Government disposed of its majority shares in Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPMC) to the Central Bank of Nigeria for N17.3 billion.

At Indonesia, the venue of the just concluded International Monetary Fund/ World Bank meeting, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said government would dispose of some assets. Among the assets to be sold off is the ailing Ajaokuta Steal Complex located in Kogi state.

Elsewhere at a different for a, the privatisation agency, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), disclosed of plans to sell 10 state-owned companies to selected investors and the public in the fourth quarter of 2018 to fund this year’s budget.

Its Director-General, Mr. Alex A. Okoh, listed the entities being prepared for privatisation or commercialisation to include Afam Power Plant, concessioning of Terminal “B” Warri Old Port, restructuring & recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), partial commercialisation of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) and the restructuring/ commercialisation of six River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs).

Privatisation agency is saddled with the task of raising the sum of N306 billion toward funding the 2018 budget.

“I am aware, as a member of the National Council on Privatisation, that more are coming and I believe in due course that the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) will make this available for us. I am aware of the situation of Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria. It is also on the cart, first for a total review of the process of privatisation and payment, so that our aluminum sector can eventually come alive,”said Emefiele while addressing Nigerian journalists at Indonesia.

Knocks, kudos trail plan

As expected, the planned sale has attracted mix reactions. A macroeconomic policy analyst, Prof. Ken Ife, said selling assets to fund budget wasn’t entirely a bad idea.

“The decision to privatise Ajaokuta Steel Complex is a wise decision because that complex remains one of the white elephant projects that we have in Nigeria. We need to look for a competent investor with a large war chest who can inject the needed funds to revatilise that complex so that it can play its role in the country, by providing the necessary steel derivatives for rail, auto, manufacturing, building and construction industries and the production of steel pipelines for the transportation of petroleum products thousands of kilometres away.

“The advantage is enormous. You can’t beat it. All we ask is that government must this time around be cautious and careful in the selection to avoid a repeat of the situation that we are experiencing in the power privatisation programme, where electricity distribution companies are still heavily dependent on government to supply them money, and are refusing to metre customers, preferring estimated bills, where they collect monies from customers indiscriminately,” he said.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had kicked against sales of assets.

A statement issued by the media office of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, enjoined government to desist from the plan.

“It makes no sense to sell public assets simply to fund a ‘business-as-usual’ budget that is essentially 70 per cent recurrent. It is irresponsible to part with valuable assets simply to consume the proceeds (like selling your family house to take a trip overseas on holiday),” said PDP.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) also cautioned the government on selling assets to fund the budget.

A statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, advised government to halt the plan.

Last line

The opposition trailing the planned sale of some assets for budget funding is not unexpected in a democratic space where opposition parties have the right to ventilate their views on issues.

The onus, however, lies on government of the day to engage members of the opposition parties and citizens on constructive dialogue. The government owes citizens the right of explanation on the state of performances of these enterprises and reasons for their sale as It is not late to secure the people’s buy in.

