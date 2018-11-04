Kriz David consolidates on ambition, launches ‘smart government’

Another electioneering year is just at the corner, where Nigerians will have the opportunity to elect new sets of leaders at various levels. It is on this premise, interested individuals have been signifying their intentions in various elective positions, and among these people is Delta State-born, Dr. Kriz David, who is pursuing his presidential ambition on the platform of Liberation Movement Party. As part of activities to attract the people to his idea of how governance should be, Kriz, an amiable, unassuming and zealous personality recently launched a book titled, Smart Government.

Presenting the book to the general public on Saturday, 27th of October, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel, Kriz, a philanthropist and a lover of God said Smart Government is the preferred future that has eluded Nigeria for the past 58 years. And he has identified the five unimpeachable steps that Nigeria should take to become a great and prosperous nation.

According to the presidential candidate of Liberation Movement Party, a government that engage systems thinking to craft innovative policies and technology to address the needs and challenges facing a nation can be called a smart government, saying, “the five steps that will make Nigeria a great nation include, article of Faith, rule of law, economic freedom, fair tax system and learning economy”.

It will interest you to know that, Dr. Kriz David is a futurist, tax expert, a financial expert, forensic experts and a development economist. He holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership with specialty in strategic foresight from Regent University, USA. He obtained a master’s degree in financial services from University of East London, UK and a bachelor’s degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK. A fellow of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, A fellow of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria, a certified forensic accountant, an Associate of certified Fraud Examiners and a member of the Association of Professional Futurists.

