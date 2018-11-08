Lagos police command dismisses drunken inspector

Lagos State Police Command yesterday dismissed an inspector, Useni Kadima, attached to Mobile Police Force, Mopol 22, Ikeja for getting drunk on duty.

The stated Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Chike Oti, said the dismissed officer was apprehended following a viral video showing the policeman drunk at Dopemu area.

He said the attention of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, was drawn to the video of the officer who got drunk at Akowonjo, Dopemu.

The IG thereafter directed the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, to fish out the erring policeman for appropriate disciplinary action.

He said: “The policeman, who was stupefied after guzzling large quantity of alcoholic beverage, was located and apprehended on Wednesday at Police Mobile Force Squadron 22 Base, Ikeja, where he served the Command Provost.

“He was identified as Inspector Useni Kadima with force number 176219. During interrogation, the officer affirmed that he was the one in the video; he was therefore tried in orderly room and summarily dismissed to serve as deterrent to others.

“To prevent future reoccurrence of this type of incident, the CP has directed the officer in charge of the Command Provost Section to embark on tour of all police formations and barracks within the state with a view to identifying and shutting all beer parlours within the police community.

“In the same vein, the CP warns against offering policemen alcoholic drinks while on duty by members of the public. He added that henceforth any policeman found drunk on duty will be visited with a similar punishment.”

Like this: Like Loading...