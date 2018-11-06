LASG: Ambode’ll deliver $70m Oshodi Transport Interchange before May 29

Amidst concerns by Lagosians over what becomes of several ongoing projects in the state, the State Government yesterday assured that the $70 million Oshodi Transport Interchange would be completed before Governor Akinwunmi Ambode leaves Office on 29th May, 2019.

The government reiterated that the ongoing project was conceived and being implemented to evolve a seamless way by which Lagosians commute across the state daily, insisting that the project would be completed within the first quarter of 2019.

A statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya, indicated that substantial progress had been made towards its completion.

Akinsanya noted that with the ongoing pace of works, the project would be completed within the first quarter of 2019 while operations will commence afterwards.

He said commuters around the state should look forward to having a comfortable, accessible and world-class transport system.

According to him, “At the moment, 83 percent total work progress has been achieved, including completion of piling works on the three terminals and completion of the piling works for the Skywalks.

“Among others, we have also completed works on the pile caps for the three terminals, concrete works of the buildings, ground floor works on all the loading bays for the three terminals, erection of steelworks for the Skywalks and terminals and Taxi Park and car park area, while road works around the terminal are at an advanced stage as well as bus holding bays around the terminals also at an advanced stage.”

The Oshodi Transport Interchange Project (OTIP) which is part of the Bus Reform Initiative of the State Government, is an iconic infrastructure designed to transform the axis forever and enhance connectivity.

The project seeks to transform Oshodi into a world-class Central Business District (CBD) with business, travel and leisure activities conducted in a serene, secure, clean, orderly and hygienic environment, comparable with other transport terminals around the world including Stratford and Victoria Bus Station in the United Kingdom.

The project, on completion, would consolidate all the 13 city and interstate bus parks into three multi-storey terminals, providing standard facilities including waiting area, loading bays, ticketing stands, drivers lounge, parking areas, rest rooms, accessible walkways and pedestrian sky-walks linking all the terminals.

