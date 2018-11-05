Law
‘Law school prepared me for dedicated practice’
Funmilayo Oshunwusi, an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, was called to the Bar in 2008. She shares her law school experience with AKEEM NAFIU
Background
My name is Funmilayo Oshunwusi. I had my primary school education at Apata Memorial Nursery/Primary School, Isolo, Lagos where I had my First School Leaving Certificate in 1992. I started my secondary school education at Ojota Secondary School, Ojota and proceeded to Ipakodo Grammar School, Ikorodu where I had my O’levels in 1999.
I first got admitted into Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State for Religious Studies, but in 2001, I got admission into Faculty of Law in the same University and I got my LL.B in 2007. I was called to the Nigerian Bar in November 2008. I presently work in B. A. Law LLP.
I was outspoken and highly opinionated as a child; an uncle fist mentioned it to me that I had to be lawyer. Thereafter, I became fascinated with the profession and it was only natural that it became my choice.
Law school experience
I was on Lagos campus of the law school and beyond the legal knowledge I acquired, I became aware of my adulthood. Law school is where we are taught the practical aspect of law and that is where law became tangible to me as a way of life. At law school, we were immersed into the system and we were not expected to have any other life apart from the study of law. I would say it was at that point that I became aware of the jealous nature of the profession and the fact that you have to give yourself to the profession otherwise you would be left behind. It was a sort of rite of passage for me, helping me to transit from a carefree young adult to a dedicated professional. I always say it is the best year of my life up till that moment and I would not trade the experience for anything else.
Embarrassing moment
I am a litigation lawyer and anyone would tell you that during proceedings in court, particularly during trial, surprises could be sprung on you at any time and if you’re not quick on your feet, you might be left looking like dithering stammered. Quite frankly though, I cannot remember any particularly embarrassing moment because I have learnt to always have answer even in the most obscure and difficult circumstances.
Fond memories
My fond memories will always be those moments when a client comes with a seemingly terrible case with no hope of obtaining justice and at the end of the matter, justice is not only done but the client goes away happy and at peace. Also, the feeling one gets after winning a case cannot be compared with anything I know. Those are the moments that make being a lawyer totally worth it for me.
Pupilage
My principal partner is not one to baby anybody and as such very early in my career, I will say I was thrust into the practice of law and given free rein to handle cases by myself from beginning to conclusion. This went a very long way in building my confidence, knowledge of law and independence.
Challenges as a female lawyer
I have been told that as a female lawyer, you have to put in twice the effort to achieve the same result as the males. However, this really has not been an issue for me. We are all seen as gentlemen at the Bar and so far, I have never received a substantially different treatment from my male counterpart.
Envisioned judiciary
The judiciary of my dream would be a truly autonomous judiciary, courageous judges who are unafraid to dispense justice not withstanding who the parties are; a court system where justice is not delayed and where the other arms of government are restrained from unnecessary interference. I believe judiciary is the last hope of the common man, while justice delayed is justice denied. So, the ideal judiciary system for me would be one that is easily accessible to the least person in the society and where a matter can be concluded in record time.
Brouhaha over Board’s power to suspend NHIS Executive Secretary
In this report, AKEEM NAFIU examines the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the dust being generated by suspension of its Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who is now on administrative leave following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari
Not a few Nigerians were anxious to see what would become of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, who has now been suspended twice from office within a space of 15 months over allegations of fraud since assuming office in 2016.
To many observers, the crisis rocking NHIS has presented the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration with an ample opportunity to further impress on the minds of Nigerians that its anti-graft war is not a fluke.
Signs that all is not well at the NHIS came to limelight on the 6th July, 2017, when Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole announced suspension of Prof. Yusuf from office over an alleged maladministration and fraud.
Yusuf was directed by the minister to proceed on three months’ suspension to pave the way for an investigation following petitions written against him.
The minister’s action was reported to have received the backing of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was then the Acting President following President Muhammadu Buhari’s annual leave.
However, in a letter dated 12th July, 2017, Yusuf turned down the minister’s directive, insisting that under the act setting up the NHIS, the appointment and removal of the Executive Secretary was at the instance of the president.
“Except removed from office by the president under the circumstances specified in the NHIS Act, my appointment is for a period of five years. This is subject to a further term of the same period at the discretion of the president”, he said.
Yusuf further argued that although the NHIS Act empowered the minister to give directive of general nature to the governing council of the scheme and could exercise presidential mandate in the absence of the council, such powers did not include discipline, suspension or removal from office.
He added that the minister’s directive fell short of the public service rules as no prima facie case had been established against him in respect of the petitions referred to in the suspension letter.
“The mere fact that there are pending petitions against a public officer which are yet to be substantiated does not constitute a ground for suspension under public service rules. The petitions were also being investigated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), which was yet to submit its findings”, he said.
The minister’s action was also faulted by the House of Representatives. Members of the green chamber alleged that Adewole’s action appeared to intimidate Yusuf and punish him for testifying before the House as well as silence him from further testifying before the lower chamber in its constitutional duties of investigation of issues of corruption, inefficiency and waste in governance.
The whole saga was brought to an end on 6th of February, 2018 when Yusuf was recalled into office by President Buhari.
However, about 8 months later, precisely on 18th October, 2018, Yusuf was again hit by another suspension by NHIS’ Governing Council led by Ifenne Enyanatu over allegations of fraud and misconduct.
He was, however, suspended to allow a panel set up by the council to investigate allegations of fraud and misconduct against him.
While sending the embattled executive secretary on indefinite suspension, the governing council listed nine alleged misdeeds, bordering on corruption, disregard for board decisions and insubordination.
They bordered on alleged padding o f NHIS 2018 budget by N264 million, inflation of biometric capture machines cost and attempt to invest N30billion of NHIS funds in violation of the government’s Treasury Single Account policy.
However, in defiance of the suspension order, on 19th October, 2018 Yusuf with the help of a contingent of about 50 police officers broke a barricade mounted by angry workers of the agency to enter his office.
Explaining reasons behind his action, the embattled executive secretary maintained that he could only be suspended or removed from office by the president.
He told a foreign news medium that the governing board had no right to suspend him as the Executive Secretary of NHIS.
Yusuf also described the allegations of fraud and favouritism against him as baseless, saying they were deliberately levelled against him to divert public attention from “real happenings” in the NHIS.
“I notified them in a written document that they lack constitutional rights to suspend or even block me from entering my office.
“From the country I came from, if you say someone is a thief, you have to prove that. But since I came on board, I have being going through unnecessary accusations of fraud.
“They’re doing that just to intimidate and stop me from doing my good work. They have failed, I will never sucumb to their ploy, I think they have to change plan.
“If I’m corrupt, EFCC and ICPC are currently recovering billions of naira from my whistleblowing in the commission and I have never been indicted by the anti-corruption agencies.
“My ordeal as the Executive Secretary of NHIS may be connected with NHIS agents who think that I stepped on their toes and you know these people are powerful and they are well established in the previous administration”, he said.
What was seen by many as a tactical disapproval of the action of NHIS Governing Council by the Federal Government came from Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) a few days after Yusuf’s suspension.
He said no governing board of a federal agency or parastatal had the power to remove Chief Executive Officer (CEO) appointed by the president.
Mustapha while speaking at an induction programme for governing board members of federal parastatals, universities and medical centres in Abuja expressed concerns that most governing boards had not understood their roles in the corporate governance of the agencies they superintend.
“Some of them are undue interference by board chairmen in the day-to-day activities of their parastatals and agencies, blatant disregard for extant regulations guiding the conduct of board meetings”, the SGF said.
However, on 31st October, 2018, the embattled NHIS Executive Secretary was directed to proceed on administrative leave by President Buhari following inauguration of a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against him by the scheme’s Governing Council.
A statement signed by Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle indicated that the decision to send Yusuf on administrative leave was based on the need to create a room for an unfettered investigation.
Adekunle added that the Director of Administration in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Ben Omogo had been deployed to oversee the affairs of the scheme in Yusuf’s absence.
The statement partly reads: “With specific reference to recent developments at the National Health Insurance Scheme, Mr. President has, after due consideration, approve the establishment of an independent fact-finding panel to investigate the alleged infractions by the Executive Secretary and report back within two weeks.
The membership of the panel include: Dr. Hassan Bukar -Chairman; Dr. Emmanuel Meribole –member (Director, HPRS, Ministry of Health); Mr. Adewale Owolo –member (Director, Audit, Auditor-General of the Federation); Mr. Shamsuddeen Bello –member (Deputy Director Expenditure, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation); Mr. Ishaq Yahaya –member (Director, Certification and Compliance, Bureau of Public Procurement); Dr. Ekanem Udoh –member (Director of Science, Ministry of Science and Technology); and Mrs. Jummai Idakwo –Secretary (Director, Administration, OSGF).
In order to create room for an unfettered investigation, Mr. President has approved that the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Usman Yusuf should proceed on administrative leave immediately”.
Meanwhile, Yusuf was at the weekend appeared before the House of Representatives which had already commenced investigations into the fraud allegations against the NHIS boss.
NHIS Secretary, Governing Council, Dr. Enyantu Ifenne had already appeared before a committee set up for various fraud allegations against Yusuf.
The man in the eye of the storm, Usman Yusuf, also appeared before the committee Friday, last week, denying all allegations against him.
He alleged that members of the panel that recommended his suspension were paid N19 million after his suspension was effected last year.
Yusuf also alleged that his problem started when he turned down the health ministry’s request of N975 million.
He added that he was to present a report on the violation of the public procurement processes at the agency on the day he was suspended by the Governing Council.
A day after he was asked to proceed on administrative leave, Yusuf dragged the Ministers of Health and the Attorney General of the Federation as well as the NHIS to a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging his suspension from office.
In a suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1220/2018, the embattled executive secretary is seeking judicial interpretations on the powers of the governing board in relation to his sack.
Yusuf raised a number of questions for court to determine.
Meanwhile, the legality of the suspension of Yusuf by the Governing Council of the NHIS has remained a debatable issue. The decision is already facing a backlash as can be seen in the positions taken by Yusuf and the SGF on the issue.
The Act governing the NHIS is not very clear on the issue of suspension of the Executive Secretary.
However, Part 3 Section 8 (3) of the Act states that the Executive Secretary is “subject to the general direction of the Council.”
It is not impossible that the Board may have derived its powers to suspend Yusuf from this Section.
The Secretary, NHIS Governing Council, Dr. Enyantu Ifenne, while commenting on the legality of the suspension during her appearance Thursday, last week before the House of Representatives committee probing the matter, said “if we erred, the president acted yesterday by correcting us. There are gaps in the NHIS Act and we were justified by the action we took to ensure that the NHIS was run transparently.”
Lawyers speak
The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue with New Telegraph Law at the weekend believed that Yusuf’s ability to successfully challenge his suspension by the Board will speak directly to what is contained in the law guiding the NHIS operations.
For instance, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, emphasized the need for government to make a definite decision that would lay all crisis at NHIS to rest.
He said: “The Executive is in confusion at the federal level. Whether the board can suspend or not, the Attorney General of the Federation is part of the performance of the functions of the president and I would expect the president to make a statement on this issue without further delay.
“The man has a right to go to court but it is left to the court to decide on the merit of the case. I expect the Federal Government to put up a strong defence to the suit. A lot of indiscipline is pervading the Federal Government of Nigeria in which ordinary officers are not afraid of the presidency. Federal institutions are not afraid of the presidency or the laws of the country. This is anti-democracy and I expect the Federal Government to be concerned about it.”
Femi Falana (SAN), said despite several loopholes in NHIS Act, the executive secretary should subject himself to the control and directions of the Governing Council.
“Even though the executive secretary is appointed by the president, the law states that he is subject to the control and directions of the Governing Council.
“The law never envisaged that the Executive Secretary will be above disciplinary control of the supervising minister and the governing council”, the silk said.
A rights activist, Malachi Ugwummadu, noted that the NHIS Act should be the guide in deciding the legality of the Governing Council’s action.
He said: “If there was a clear order from the Board of NHIS suspending Yusuf and on the hand, the presidency has also asked him to proceed on administrative leave, then our friend may have a tall order to effectively challenge all these.
“If the man is challenging the power of the Board to suspend, that will speak directly to what the law says. Whether or not in the circumstances that the Executive Secretary found himself, the Board is empowered in such circumstance to take administrative measures including suspension to be able to deal with that situation.
“In my view, even by the public service rules of most states of the federation, a public servant can be interdicted once there was an investigation or as in this case, on-going. Interdiction could mean suspending someone or placing him on half salary. These are all punitive measures that are consistent with the rules of public service. So, if you take it from that perspective, you will likely doubt as it were what it is that Mr. Yusuf will be contesting.
“However, if the law does not expressly provide for such power to the Board, it would be that the Board had acted ultra-vires (outside the powers that it has).
“Meanwhile, as it is now, when the president has asked him to proceed on administrative leave, his action in going to court will not only be an afterthought but also an ill-advised step. If I will advise the man, it will be better if he allows the investigative process to take its course and afterwards if he has any grouse, he can go to court.”
Govs’ N22, 500 minimum wage offer, ridiculous – Mumuni
Mr. Adetokunbo Mumuni is the Executive Director of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP). In this interview with AKEEM NAFIU, he speaks on the nation’s restructuring, democracy, Shi’ites’ protests and sundry issues
Speaker Yakubu Dogara believes Nigeria’s democracy is not advancing in view of outcome of primaries from political parties. Do you share his view?
I don’t think Dogara is saying anything new. This is because ours have always been a jaundiced and one-legged democracy since 1999. When last has the National Assembly discussed something important to the Nigerian people? What we are seeing in Nigeria is politics in the interest of politicians. As far as I know, any democracy that does not talk about the interest of the people is a jaundiced democracy. Dogara may have his reasons for saying what he has said but I think our democracy all this while has been flawed. To me, a democracy in which the poor are getting poorer and the few rich among us are getting richer is not a good democracy.
Can this be remedied before the 2019 polls?
I think serious efforts should be made by all Nigerians to insist that those things regarded as fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policies which are in Chapter 2 of the Constitution should be merged with Chapter 4 so that they become justice-able. It is when someone can pursue social economic rights as of rights that they become his constitutional and legal rights. But at every point in time when we talk about constitutional amendment, we have not been looking into that. To me, this should be the starting point. Matters of fundamental and social economic rights must be made justice-able. Freedom is good but bread and butter is okay.
Do you think the present crop of politicians in Nigeria will allow changes you are talking about?
When people exist in an environment and they gave powers for the purpose of exercise to some individuals among them, it is what those who are in the majority want that those who are empowered will allow to happen. It’s like Nigerians are not pushing enough. The only thing that takes shenanigans to continue to thrive is for people of goodwill to maintain their silence. We have to insist that the most important office in Nigeria is that of the citizens and not that of the president. Nigerians must learn to be long strugglers and prolonged campaigners for what they want because struggle takes time to materialize. No campaign or struggle is achieved easily. We have to insist that whatever we want must be done. When we say this is what we want as Nigerians, it is important that those who rule over us must follow that principle. But Nigerians should not think the struggle will be a tea party.
What are your thoughts on restructuring?
Let me tell you the truth about restructuring, I don’t believe in it. Those that have carried restructuring arguments and proposals so far are people that think they are disadvantaged politically. I don’t think the country needs any restructuring. When billions of Naira are stolen in Nigeria, the Hausas are part of those involved, likewise the Igbo and the Yoruba. These people are not talking about restructuring when their breads are buttered. It is when things are not going the way the elites want it that they talk about restructuring. They are only talking about political restructuring which is for the benefit of the elite. To me, what the county need is economic restructuring, ensuring that Nigeria’s wealth satisfy majority of her citizens. That has not been happening.
Do you believe in economic restructuring?
We must ensure that majority of Nigerians are made to benefit from the country’s resources and not a privileged few. Economic restructuring is about making majority of Nigerians live a meaningful life economically. People must be empowered economically by government at all levels. That is the only time the country can move forward.
State governors are offering N22, 500 as minimum wage but labour unions insist on N30, 000. What is your take on this?
Though the issue is political, I don’t think labour’s threat is necessary in the light of the prevailing circumstances we found ourselves. Beyond this, the failure of government to meet up with labour’s demand is part of the reasons I said Nigeria’s democracy is jaundiced all this while. When people live for the benefit of only their leaders, then, such society is doomed. Most African leaders have no plan for their people. The reverse is the case in the western world where leaders always take their people into consideration in all they do. That is why governors will say it is difficult for them to pay N30, 000.
To me, that is even insulting. The N30, 000 we are talking about is even insulting to an average Nigerian worker. Where a legislator in the House of Representatives collects wages and allowances that is over N30 million every month and a Senator collects as much as N50 million. How can we be debating how to pay N30, 000 as minimum wage for an average Nigerian worker? It is insensitive and insensible. So, if anything, labour should not accept anything less than N30, 000. I want both the federal and the state governments to be sincere about their often repeated stories about the reward for the Nigerian people. You cannot claim to be working for the people and you are short-changing them, particularly the workers, in the most nefarious manner.
Nigerian workers have for long been taking for granted. That is what we are again witnessing now. It is true that all the resources of the states cannot be committed to workers alone but I am saying N22, 500 is too meager to be minimum wage. The inability of government to yield to labour’s demand was not borne out of lack of resources in the country but a question of misplaced priorities. How do these governors get money to pay their numerous aides? The most important thing is that the country cannot afford another round of strike. Therefore, both labour and the government should find a common ground that would benefit both parties.
What is your view on the unending protest by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites?
I blame the Federal Government for all these crises. Once a court of competent jurisdiction has granted bail to an accused person, it must be respected. Government cannot detain anyone indefinitely. It’s never done anywhere. Once you take someone to court and he was granted bail, you should allow him to go. We are having all these problems because of the inability of government to abide by the rule of law. Everyone granted bail by the court must be released. In every democratic government, observance of rule of law is pivotal to whatever is being done. Whatever criminal charges the Shi’ites’ leader will face, if the alleged offence is bailable, the man must be released on bail. No Nigerian can be held in violation of the law. Government has all the machineries to monitor the man when he is released on bail, so there is no point detaining him perpetually.
Ajulo: AGF ill-informed on Executive Order 6
Dr. Kayode Ajulo, in this interview with Tunde Oyesina, speaks on Executive Order 6 of 2018, 2019 general election, graft war and varied issues
What is your perspective on the implementation of Executive Order 6 by the Presidency whereby 50 prominent Nigerians were placed on watch list?
The way I look at it is that it is an over kill, and whether you like it or not, we need to call a spade, a spade it is usurpation of the rules of the power of the Judiciary. This is Executive Order, and going through what the Attorney-General of the Federation has explained, and particularly which is written in that order, with due respect, he is entirely wrong.
Unfortunately, the Attorney-General of the Federation who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is totally uninformed. He turned the law upside down. He cited two sections of the Constitution; the first one, Section 5, and the second one, Section 18. These two Sections have nothing to do with Executive Order. It would have been better if he had mentioned Section 3, and the sub sections that followed it. The section 5 that was mentioned contained only one word that is close to Executive Order, which is Executive Policy. Policy is different from order. Policy is so clear, but when it comes to order, order comes with sanction, directives, what to do and what not to do. Order has a force of law on its own.
For you to now use that to make executive order, the question is under which of the sections of the constitution are you using to make that order? I believe we don’t need to interrogate the fundamentals of our constitution. That is why the Supreme Court, in several cases, particularly the case of ICPC and Adebayo Adefarati, the former governor of Ondo state, our Supreme Court said that when it comes to interpreting the Constitution, it must give it literary meaning, which means, you must not infuse or read anything to it.
In our constitution, I am yet to see where it is specifically stated that this is how the Executive Order will be. Let’s even assume that is what it is. Two weeks ago, the High Court, when trying to give the legality of Executive Order, was even trying to reshape, to remodel the Executive Order by saying that in carrying out this order, you must take recourse to the doctrine of the rule of law and separation of power. The separation of power means that every arm of government has its own function.
Do you share the view that the executive order is targeted at weakening or muzzling opposition political parties ahead of the 2019 general election?
It is very obvious in the sense that when you look at the list, we don’t have the Babachir Lawals of this world; we also don’t have many friends of government that have been indicted. Why are they not on the list? I am not a fan of Ayo Fayose, I am one of those that believe that a governor should not behave the way he behaved as governor, but the way he is being treated and hounded, to me is unfair. I have no problem with APC, but the way the party is being turned into the proverbial kingdom of heaven where once you run to it, you will be saved is ridiculous.
APC is now turning into a sanctuary for looters, because it is so obvious now that you can commit any act of impunity but once you come and raise the flag that you are a member of the ruling party, and then your sins are forgiven. APC to me seems like another form of immunity clause, which shouldn’t be.
Look at the case of Kemi Adeosun, former Minister of Finance and Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was the governorship candidate of the PDP in the just concluded Osun election. They were both involved in certificate forgery issue but while Adeosun was allowed to travel out of the country, Adeleke was summoned by the police for interrogation and subsequent arraignment. How do you explain that? During the time of PDP, we spoke out against their ills and infamy, so I think we should be courageous enough to do the same with APC.
Is the 2019 elections between APC and the PDP in view of 91 political parties registered by INEC? I mean, why is nothing heard of the 88 others?
Inasmuch as one may share that view, but don’t forget what happened in Osun is a pointer to what is to come. Today, we have over 90 political parties. Out of the 90, almost 40 to 50 have presidential aspirants. In Osun state, the main leading political parties happen to be PDP and APC, and at the end of the day, you can see what the likes of Omisore did. Omisore determined the outcome of the election. I am sure that given the circumstances, there will be a new election in Osun because a lady, Jumoke Lawoyin was unlawfully excluded from participating. We may not know what would happen; God does His things in His own way that marvels people. Now, we have the likes of Olusegun Mimiko contesting on the platform of Zenith Labour Party, we have Donald Duke of SDP, Omoyele Sowore and others. So, we may not tell now what may happen, maybe these ones I mentioned may spring surprise.
