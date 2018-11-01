LBS signs MoU with La Liga Business School

Lagos Business School (LBS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with La Liga Nacional de Futbol Profesional also known as La Liga Business School on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at the school campus in Lekki, Lagos.

The MoU is based on an agreement between both parties to promote capacity development and most importantly initiate and implement purpose-specific programmes that foster successful sports business management and administration in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference organised to announce the MOU, LBS Dean, Dr Enase Okonedo said, “The collaboration with La Liga is to help LBS achieve its mission of advancing management disciplines. We are collaborating to create robust programmes that offer participants the global expertise and local relevance that is only obtainable at LBS”.

Dr Okonedeo also added that although sports has been professionalised in many parts of the world, sports management is an area in which Nigeria lacks structured trainings hence the timeliness of the partnership.

In line with the terms of the MOU, the Sports Business Management Programme, a 2-day intensive training for sports media practitioners, owners and managers of sports business outfits and other stakeholders in the sports industry, commenced today.

Academic Director of the programme and MBA Director at LBS, Dr Uchenna Uzo, said both business schools have jointly created programmes and content to improve the way business is done in the sports arena.

