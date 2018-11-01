Politics
Leading political parties lack internal democracy – Isong
Bishop Gospel Emmah Isong is the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). In this interview with Clement James, he chastises the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for not living up to expectations of Nigerians. Excerpts:
Does the national secretariat of PFN have any plan for the coming elections?
Yes, at the national level we are together, we are all in one accord and are speaking in one voice. From the national president to the members, of course, all states have to also reflect what the national leadership says and what they have been saying is very clear. For the coming elections, first, Christians should get their Permanent Voters’ cards (PVCs), they should be proactive and get ready to vote in the government they like or vote them out at the state and federal levels. Secondly, Christians should not be docile, they should not be withdrawn and decline to vote on election day, and thirdly, they should pray that God should raise up a leader, who will stop the wanton killings of Christians. That is the Christian agenda. We want the killings to stop, the disgrace of our faith and manipulation of our faith should stop and that is very clear.
So far, all the parties have conducted their primaries, would you say that they adhered to internal democracy?
I score all the political parties in Nigeria zero per cent in internal democracy. They have no internal democracy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC). In fact, let me even say that the smaller parties, which have never tasted power are better in internal democracy even though they have not seen money yet. Even the President’s wife has corroborated it. The results were written inside vehicles. Let me give you an example, I will not mention the political party. I lodged in a hotel in Uyo and I was about to check out and enter my car to drive back to Calabar. Suddenly, there were gun shots and I have never seen people with red eyes. The hotel was barricaded and there was a fight. I ran back into the hotel with the help of my personal assistant and inquired about what was amiss.
I was told they were from the venue where they were to nominate somebody from a political party. Somebody who had defected from one party to another party was in one of the rooms in the hotel writing names of candidates. You can investigate it. I can give you the room number. He was there writing the names of candidates, who will feature in the election and the people whom he decamped to come and meet were resisting that. They said before he came, they already had people on ground. He was trying to feature his own candidates and this is prevalent in all the political parties. So my recommendation is that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should take over the nomination of candidates from the political parties, not being observers.
How would you rate the performance of Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, who is a Christian in the present administration?
I was one of the most excited persons when I watched Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for the first time on TV during the 2015 elections. He was addressing a conference and when he finished, I felt there was nobody like that man in Nigeria. I think he is one of the best brains and his university should be proud of him. To me, I believe that Christianity has given this country the best of the best and you need to listen to him. If you listen to Prof. Osinbajo and you are not moved, then you are deaf and dumb. But, I am sorry to tell you that his continued humility and submission to a government that is insensitive to the killings of Christians and destruction of churches has not been too exciting. We have had a lot of leaders, who made a lot of promises, but have refused to live up to expectations.
Going forward, what is the way out?
Nigerian political class have continued to rape and dupe the electorate through financial impropriety, misappropriation as well as aborted promises. You know what they do during campaigns? They will hire thugs and pay for the crowd. Are you aware that the crowd at both PDP APC campaigns is paid for? I will advise Nigerians that anybody who cannot advance their life with the money he has should not bring it to the voting centres.
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
BABA NEGEDU reports on the power play that led to the emergence of Hon. Isa Ashiru as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State and the task ahead
Long before now, keen watchers of Kaduna State politics were aware that the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) squarely belongs to the incumbent governor of the state, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. This is because as the incumbent governor and the way and manner the party structure in the state were construed, it will be easier for the proverbial camel to pass through the eye of the needle than for any party man to snatch the gubernatorial ticket from the governor.
It was not surprising then that while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State had 10 governorship aspirants, the APC had only one in Governor Nasir el-Rufai. The attention then, prior to the primaries of the political parties was directed at the PDP in the state to see who will emerge to square up against Governor el-Rufai.
By the time the nomination forms were purchased and high wire politicking started in earnest, 10 aspirants were ready to slug it out and capture the ticket of the main opposition party in the state that had ruled Kaduna for 16 years before the APC seized the mantle in 2015.
However, the victory of Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan was long foretold, barring any last minute eventuality according to many political insiders in the state. By the time the over 2,000 PDP delegates gathered at the Kaduna International Trade Fair complex along Kaduna -Zaria Road to choose the governorship candidate of the party in the state, unknown to many the battle had almost been won and lost.
Among the nine that contested against the eventual winner, only three aspirants, a former governor of the state, Muktar Ramalan Yero; former Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mohammed Sani Sidi and the incumbent Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial zone, Sulieman Hunkuyi were the main contenders for the ticket.
Others like former Commissioner of Science and Technology in the state and former Financial Controller at the ECOWAS, Dr. Muhammad Sani Bello; former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Barr. Jonathan Kish Adamu, businessman and former Manager Dangote Flour Mills, Alhaji Shauibu Idris Mikati, were only just positioning themselves for bargaining and position. They had no chance even though politicians many at times are known not to give up until they are defeated at the polls.
For former Governor Ramalan Yero, the odds were stalked against him even before the campaigns. Even though sources in the state said he had allegedly severed ties with his erstwhile godfather and political mentor, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, the manner of his emergence as governor in 2012 and the way he was defeated by Governor Nasir el-Rufai in 2015 governorship election had left many delegates wondering whether they should again entrust him with the ticket of the party.
Yero emerged as the state governor in December 2012 following the death of Patrick Yakowa. But the real deal was how he became the deputy governor in the first place. Following the death of Late President Umaru Yar’adua, Sambo was elevated from governor to vice president to President Goodluck Jonathan. Yero, who was the then commissioner for finance was not among the front runners as deputy to late Yakowa. But against popular demand by the stakeholders including the then Governor himself who was said to have favoured his then commissioner for information, Saidu Adamu, Yero was foisted on the stakeholders.
Consequently, when Yero eventually became governor his relationship with many that worked with the late Governor Yakowa became frosty a development that led to mass exodus from the party to the then newly APC and the rest as they say is history.
This is in addition to what many in the state also attributed to his not so impressive performance in office. Just before the commencement of political hostilities in the state, Yero was also arrested, detained and charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over the handling of the 2015 elections campaign funds. The case is still pending in court.
On his part, the Ex-NEMA Director-General was seen as a strong contender for the top job in the state because of his strong connection to Sambo who was seen as the driving force behind his aspiration. However, many saw the battle between him and the eventual winner as a tug of war between former governors, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Sambo.
The state of the relationship between Makarfi and Sambo is still a matter of conjecture with many believing that the romance between both leaders is not as cordial as it used to be. While Makarfi was supporting the eventual winner, Sambo supported Sani Sidi.
The closeness between Sambo and Sidi were not in doubt. During his administration in Kaduna State, Sidi was commissioner for works. In fact at the time Sambo left Kaduna for Abuja, Sidi was not only commissioner for works but also overseeing the Ministry of Health at the same time. But a cabinet reshuffle that followed Sambo’s exit saw him ‘demoted’ to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, a development that many say did not only anger the former Vice President Sambo but hasten the appointment of Sidi as DG of NEMA.
For Senator Hunkuyi, he was late in defecting from APC to PDP. A source in the state told New Telegraph that “before Hunkuyi came the primaries had been won and lost.”
By the time Hunkuyi left the APC with other senators to the PDP on July 24, the permutations and ground work for the emergence of Isa Ashiru had been concluded. A source who is conversant with the details told New Telegraph. Even though a grassroots politician and mobilizer, his efforts were either late in coming or not good enough to sway the delegates.
Many traditional PDP faithful were also still holding Hunkuyi ‘responsible’ for joining forces with the incumbent to topple the party at the polls in 2015.
So it was like fighting a lost battle, when Hunkuyi tried to rally some of the aspirants to his side, to also step down for him and enable him tackle the eventual winner.
Worried by what he and some other aspirants then said was the preferential treatment for Isa Ashiru, by the Felix Hassan Hyet-led PDP executive in the state, Senator Hunkuyi and few others had addressed a press conference calling for the sack of the state party chairman.
Hunkuyi and others had accused the Hassan Hyet-led executive of favoritism and working for a premeditated end. Addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the aspirants under the aegis of Kaduna Governorship Aspirants Unity Forum comprising of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Mohammed Sani Sidi, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, Dr Muhammed Sani Bello and Dr Shuaibu Idris Mikati “condemns strongly the activities of the Kaduna State Chairman of our Party, Hon Felix Hassan Hyet, who has openly attached himself to one of the gubernatorial aspirants, which is against the norm and the principle of fair play.”
The aspirants said: “He has, without a sense of decorum, been openly working against the aspirations of the other gubernatorial aspirants in favour of his ‘anointed candidate’ because he has been promised the position of a running mate.
“After the recent congresses in which ad-hoc delegates were elected, the state chairman threw caution to the wind by tempering with delegate lists of several local governments areas sent to the state party secretariat to the advantage of his ‘anointed one’. There is great tension in the state as a result of the partiality of the party chairman; whereby the bright prospects of “bringing back” Kaduna State to the PDP is in jeopardy.
“Forum further notes, the attempt by the party chairman to surreptitiously foist the preferred candidate using a certain group called ‘Southern Kaduna Stakeholders Chairmen Forum’. This act is capable of destabilizing the party and its prospect in the 2019 polls and undermining the efforts of the aspirants to find consensus among themselves,” the aspirants said.
The aspirants who were represented by their spokesmen, Ahmed Maiyaki, Dr Allahmagani Yohanna, Mock Samuel Kure and Yakubu Lere insisted that, “In view of the above, the Forum humbly requests the national leadership of our great party to take ‘full charge’ of the party’s activities in Kaduna State, in order to rescue the situation and restore the confidence of majority of Party members and loyalists in the state once more.”
New Telegraph gathered that a meeting of the stakeholders after the press conference settled the impasse and restored confidence in the aspirants. However for Isa Ashiru, who won the primaries, the battle to contest the governorship position in Kaduna State did not start today.
After two terms in the Kaduna State House of Assembly and another two terms in the House of Representatives, the lawmaker moved to the APC in 2014 and contested the primaries of the party against Governor el-Rufai, but lost.
Ashiru was among those that formed the APC-Akida (True APC) in the early days of the el-Rufai administration to demand a change of tactics and policy in the governing process in the state. He was also among the first sets of politicians to dump the APC for the PDP where he started plotting on how to grab the ticket of the party ahead of the 2019 elections.
New Telegraph gathered that he was able to rally many of those that left the PDP during the 2015 elections to return to the party and work with him to wrest power from the APC. He was also among the first sets of aspirants to signify interest in the governorship race in the state.
Having picked the PDP ticket, the stage is now set between Ashiru and el-Rufai, who narrowly defeated him in the APC primaries in 2015. Who will triumph in this second contest for the ultimate price? Only time will tell.
Women after Buhari’s job
Seventy-eight persons are seeking to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s general elections, but only five of them are women, representing six per cent of the presidential candidates. WALE ELEGBEDE looks at the women who are in the race for Aso Rock
In Africa, the political terrain is a male-dominated landscape. Over time, women’s representation in politics has been abysmally low. In Nigeria, statistics showed that the overall political representation of Nigerian women in government is less than seven per cent. On the global scene, the world had its first elected female leader in 1960 – Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike. But, Africa’s chance of an elected female president didn’t come until 2006, when Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, contested the country’s presidential election and won. Interestingly, out of nine female heads of state and government that Africa has had, only two, Sirleaf and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim of Mauritius, were able to secure elective vote to lead their countries. The rest assumed their positions in acting capacities. The thinking for most African women is that the political terrain is too rough and murky to navigate, and that is not far from the reality.
They believe that the males will usually take the fair share ahead of them. For them, the issues are not farfetched. They are confronted by gender-based attacks which include being sexually harassed, labelled “prostitutes” or “concubines,” considered inferior, the absence of financial backing, among others. They are also confronted with cultural and social factors. However, in the face of the damning statistics that enunciated the glaring under-representation, women have been undeterred as they have continued to make their voices heard and impact felt especially in both elective and appointments. In Nigeria, the race for the plum job of the land, the presidency, has not been quite rosy after several attempts made to follow the steps of the electorate in countries like Liberia, Germany, Botswana, among others, who voted for female leaders. Interestingly, just last week, Ethiopian members of parliament elected Sahle-Work Zewde as the country’s first female president. With her election, Ms Sahle-Work, who is an experienced diplomat, has now become Africa’s only female head of state.
Her election to the ceremonial position comes a week after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed a cabinet with half the posts taken up by women. The closest, women came in a bid to lead Africa’s most populous country was during the 2015 general election, when a professor of Linguistic, Mrs. Oluremi Sonaiya, almost cracked a glass ceiling with her approach and performance. But, she polled 13,076 votes in the presidential election. Prior to Sonaiya’s voyage, Mrs. Sarah Jubril, a former presidential aide, had contested the presidential election, when she was on the ballot in 2003 on the platform of Progressive Action Congress (PAC), but lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
She subsequently contested the PDP primaries in 2007, but got only one vote. But, with a heightened appetite to change the narrative and recital of women in elective offices, especially for the presidency in 2019, a number of women have decided to throw their hats into the ring to vie for the top job of the land.
In 2015, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cleared 10 candidates, including President Buhari, to contest against former President Goodluck Jonathan with 26 parties registered to participate in that election. Then, only one of the candidates was a woman. Already, the 2019 race, is a crowded one, and at the last count, no fewer than 78 candidates have indicated interest to contest the election against the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Out of the list of presidential candidates and their parties released by INEC ahead of the February 16, 2019, presidential election, five women have gotten the nod of their parties and as a result will fiund their ways into the ballot for the race.
They include Prof. Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJC); Barr. Eunice Atuejide of National Interest Party (NIP); Dr. Oby Ezekwesili of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN); Mrs. Angela Johnson of Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) and Dr. Rabia Cengiz of National Action Council (NAC). But, beyond the euphoria of being listed on the ballot, the question is: Can these women change the gender narrative in Nigeria’s politics?
Eunice Atuejide
For 40-year old Eunice Atuejide, President Buhari must not be allowed to continue in office beyond 2019, hence her decision to vie for the office. Interestingly, the legal practitioner, businesswoman, management consultant and entrepreneur is the founder and leader of the National Interest Party (NIP), the party she intends to use as a vehicle in the 2019 race. She maintains that her desire is to form a government of passionate and patriotic Nigerians with undisputed integrity. According to her, the nation at the at moment needs “leaders who are not moved by religious, ethnic, tribal, gender or any other differences; people who are ready to work together irrespective of their differences; people whose only collective purpose is to create a country which works for every Nigerian – born and unborn.” The Enugu State-born mother of five has a background in Agricultural Economics, Business Administration, Law, French, German and Spanish languages as well as film-making, among others. Born on August 16, 1978, Atuejide was raised in Lagos.
She founded the National Interest Party (NIP), a youth-led technology driven political party. She attended Onike Girls Primary School in Lagos, spent one year in the affiliated secondary school before transferring to Reagan Memorial Girls Secondary School also in Lagos. She moved to the University of Ibadan to study Agricultural Economics. Atuejide participated in Taekwondo throughout her secondary and tertiary education and was among the team that represented the University of Ibadan at NUGA games from 1996 to 1999. She achieved the black belt 1st Dan in 2005 with BUDO Taekwondo Club in Siegen Germany.
Atuejide dropped out of Agricultural Economics at the University of Ibadan and took the Diploma in French Language at the Institut Internationale d’Etudes Française, in Université Marc Bloch, Strasbourg, France. After seven years of making and promoting Nigerian movies and while raising her family, she went back to school to study law.
She completed the Graduate Diploma in Law, the Graduate LLB, the Legal Practice Course, and the LLM in Professional Legal Practice at BPP University, London, United Kingdom. She then moved back to Nigeria where she completed the professional training programme required for enrolment as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies
Before now, Prof. (Mrs.) Funmilayo Adesanya- Davies is just like any other academic in the Ivory Tower. But her recent declaration to run for the office of the president in 2019 has spotlighted her among those itching to take over from President. Although an academic in the Rivers State University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Professor Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, however, chose to throw her hats into the ring for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Incidentally, Sonaiya was Adesanya- Davies student at the then University of Ife. The professor of Linguistic, who is from Ira, Kwara State, is the founder and Bishop of the Agape Bible Church.
Born on October 15, 1962, Adesanya- Davies, is an educational consultant and an associate professor of Linguistics with specialization in Applied Linguistics and Com-munication. She is a former Director, Centre for Vocational Skills, Entrepreneurial and General Studies, Rivers State University of Education. She is a linguist, educationist, poet, communication expert, advocacy and activist. She also holds a Doctor of Divinity (D.D) Degree and Professor of Divinity (Honoris Causa) Award of Northwestern Christian University, Florida, United States. She has lectured in language, linguistics and communication studies in the past 30 years.
Oby Ezekwesili
Her entrance into the race wasn’t anticipated but those close to her believe that she has the magic wand to turn the nation around. No doubt, she is a household name when it comes to Nigerian politics, but how far she will go in this latest venture is what is left to be seen. For her, capacity is no issue as she had been several tested and came out unscathed. But for analysts, her platform, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), might be a minus for her aspiration despite being the most popular among the female presidential candidate. Ezekwesili was a key figure in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, working as his senior special assistant on budget monitoring and price intelligence and later as minister of solid minerals and of education. She is a former vice-president of World Bank (African region) and former minister of education, Ezekwesili holds a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy from the University of Lagos as well as a master’s degree in public administration from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.
A chartered accountant, she worked with Jeffrey Sachs as director of the Harvard-Nigeria economic strategy programme at the Center for International Development at Harvard. She was one of the founding directors of Transparency International (TI) where she oversaw the operations of the organisation in Africa from 1994 to 1999. The 55-year-old was on the forefront of the campaign for the rescue for the Chibok schoolgirls, co-founding the popular Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement.
Rabia Cengiz
Although little is known of Dr. Cengiz, who is the founder and president of Rakad International School, Hotoro, Kano State, President, World Organisations for Early Child Education and also President and founder of Northern Women Political Enlistment Campaign, she is beaming with confidence ahead of the race. Mrs Cengiz emerged through a consensus vote by the delegates to the party’s National Convention held in Abuja. She told newsmen after emerging NAC presidential candidate that she was not afraid to face the men who play “money politics.” Her words: “Men may have the money, but we women have the hearts. There is a saying that they are rich in the pockets buy their hearts are poor. Nigerians need mothers with good hearts that can build this country, the way we have built good men and women.”
Angela Johnson
Abia State born Johnson, who is the presidential candidate for Alliance for a United Nigeria (AUN) believes she can become Nigeria’s first female president. She hails from Amuvi village Arochukwu in Abia state, where she had her primary and postprimary education. Speaking on her aspiration, she noted that “what motivated me was that when I was growing up and saw the way things had been going on in this country right from Independence, a lot has not changed, you expect the country to move forward, I have watched and gone through the constitution yet it cannot be implemented. “Nigeria needs committed people that love themselves; it needs someone that can lead the people of this nation to move forward. Men have tried but I believe it is time for me to come in and lead the way that God would be glorified.” Johnson is an established entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, she holds a master’s degree holder in law from the University of Hertfordshire, UK. In 1994, she founded a charity organisation, Compassion Ministries. She is a preacher and holds the view that the Nigerian economy needs to go global. Speaking on the development, an award winning female journalist, Mrs Tosin Omoniyi, said: “Women participation in politics should go beyond mere noise or rhetorics. It should be taken with utter seriousness. But how many women are really ready to break the jinx ? How many women are really ready to be part of the game ? How many women are ready to question the stakeholders or those taking the decisions ? “This is why I opined it should go beyond mere rhetorics. I believe it’s not yet uhuru for Nigerian women political aspirants. Let them be bold to rise up to the task ahead,”she said.
