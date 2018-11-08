Leveraging Fintech for financial inclusion

With the increasing number of Financial Technology (Fintech) companies in Nigeria, the country now stands a better chance of achieving its 80 per cent financial inclusion target by 2020. However, to bring these potential to bear, current challenges facing the Fintech ecosystem must be addressed. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Despite concerns by commercial banks over plausible threats, financial technology companies are making bold statements in the country’s financial system. Fintech growth in Nigeria is further emboldened by recent investments in start-ups, all of which are geared towards providing enhanced financial solutions for the consumers.

In 2017, startups focused on financial inclusion in Africa raised 45 per cent of the total start-up funding for the year. Nigeria’s Flutterwave alone raised $10 million Series A funding, the largest in the sector for last year. Between 2015 and mid 2017, fintech start-ups had raised $93 million in investment and in 2016 alone there was an 84 per cent increase in the number of fintech companies that had raised investment compared to the previous year.

The fintech funding coming from within and outside the country, stakeholders believe, now raise hope for the ongoing efforts to achieve 80 per cent financial inclusion by 2020. Emphasising the critical roles of the fintechs in the country’s financial system at a recent forum, the Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mrs Mary Uduk, said the Fintechs have become the engine that enables access to those in need of financial services. She stressed their roles in the financial system due to the social impact that can be generated through financial technology in terms of ensuring access to financial services and products for the unserved. According to her, financial inclusion plays a critical role in global development, as it helps people become financially independent and economically self-sufficient. “Fintech innovators are the main drivers of this revolution, in some cases leapfrogging the traditional industry with new services and innovative products,” adding that the surface has barely been scratched in relation to what Fintech can do in the future.

Huge opportunities

According to the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) there are huge market opportunities for Fintech companies in Nigeria. At a forum it recently organised in Lagos, EFInA, a financial development organisation funded by DfID and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said Fintech operations need to be expanded in Nigeria to really explore the opportunities in underserved and unserved areas in the country. Associate Principal at Mckinsey and Company, Topsy Kola Oyeneyin, while speaking at the EFInA forum stated that, “there is huge potential for digital involvement in Nigeria’s financial services, but this can only be attained if the three required building blocks are put in place.“These building blocks are widespread digital infrastructure, dynamic financial services market and the development of products people prefer to existing alternatives.”

Obstacles

Despite the potential and tremendous growth recorded in the last few years, fintech companies and start-ups are facing many challenges in the country. Speaking at Fintech forum recently, Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeji, pointed out that there were too many licenses required for entrepreneurs to participate in the payments space.

He said he hoped for the day when there would be very few licenses needed.

Also, CEO of Paga, another fintech company, Tayo Oviosu, said it took them about two years to get approval for a USSD code, which slowed them down in delivering the service to their users.

The founder, StartCredits, Rahmon Ojukotola, said the regulatory framework is antiquated, describing it as an obstacle to growth and investment in the sector.

In his words: “It creates supply side barriers to credit as willing lenders are unable to meet the credit demand of qualified borrowers due to legal issues rather than technological ones. The same applies to payment platforms as well”.

There is still a lack of clarity in the regulatory environment and regulators are not as proactive in catering to the fast paced nature of the industry.

According to CEO Amplify, Segun Adeyemi, “getting key partners like banks on board when you’re basically an unknown company/entrepreneur can be very challenging.”

He noted that despite the increase in the number of fintech startups accessing funding, founders still identified funding as a major challenge. “Most fintech verticals require some significant startup cost, which remains quite difficult to come by. Nowadays, it is relatively easier to get initial seed funding than getting scale funding,” he added.

Ways forward

According to the Chief Technical Officer at Systemspecs, Dr Emmanuel Eze, for fintech to thrive in Nigeria, government needs to address the challenge of infrastructure. “Government should be able to look into the issue of infrastructure and make sure they provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. In addition to that, government is already doing something in the area of regulation and I think that regulation can be a lot better” he said.

Eze pointed out the dynamism in technology that drives fintech means that regulators should also be proactive in their approach. “In Fintech, we kind of innovate, we break new grounds and we come out with something new and we have this regulator that has to tell you how to do things, that has to define some boundaries for you. Where the problems lies is that because as innovators we are breaking new grounds, we are creating these things, you find a situation where the regulator is constantly playing catch up. There has to be some ways to solve out this problem and in my own view, I think the regulators must be more agile in terms of how they respond to this innovation coming within the Fintech space because when guys are busy thinking about how best to solve the next problem they are using emerging technologies and regulations have to stay on top of this as well to battle with all these technologies” he said.

The Systemspecs CEO urged the regulator to deepen its understanding of innovations in fintech to be able to come up with the right regulation for new innovations as they come up.

Last line

Aside finding solutions to the challenges of infrastructure and regulation, stakeholders have called for collaboration amongst investors, policy makers and fintechs to promote financial inclusion. While such collaboration is expected to enable Nigeria reap the full benefits of fintech, it is also seen as key to positioning Nigeria as a reference point for Fintech in the global technology ecosystem.

