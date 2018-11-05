Liberal democracy and devt in Nigeria: 4th Republic in perspective

FELIX NWANERI writes on actions of some religious leaders ahead of the 2019 general elections, which has rekindled the debate on the contentious issue of religion and politics in a country like Nigeria where faith carries an enormous weight

Should religious leaders play active role in politics or refrain from stepping into the political sphere? This is one question that has defied a definite answer over the years, perhaps, because Nigeria is a country made up of diverse religions. While it is the right of every citizen as provided in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) that “every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular, he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests,” many have insisted that religion should be separated from politics. But, there is a political school, which argues that if others could enjoy political expression, such should not be denied of religious leaders.

This political school insists that religious leaders should be entitled to political comments like other citizens in free societies. According to those who hold this view, politics is not bigger than religion, and so, if dabbling into affairs of the state is going to make the difference for the people; religious leaders should influence it smartly.

They further argued that religion being the driving force of politics all over the world, to separate the two maybe the most difficult task. However, there is another political school, which believes that religious leaders should not dabble into politics on the conviction that doing such runs contrary their teachings. To members of this political school, the Church/ Mosque and the government are two separate offices and should not be joined.

The fear of this school is the danger of allowing politicians to smuggle religion into politics. It was argued that the interest of the country and its people would be better served if religious leaders ensure that religion is taken away from politics and by ensuring that politicians do not drag politics into religion. There is another belief that separation of religion and state affairs does not mean that those who are religious cannot vote or exercise their right to free speech.

This conviction, perhaps, explains the interest of religious clerics across the various faiths in the electoral although such has re-echoed the contentious issue of religion and politics in a society, where faith carries an enormous weight. Unlike in the past, when indifference was the word for religious leaders as regards politics, a number of them are getting involved by running for elective offices, while many have opted to mobilize faithful for active participation in the electoral process. A prominent cleric contesting for a political office in the forthcoming 2019 general elections is the founder of the House of God International Ministry, Pastor Chris Okotie. He is running for the presidency on the platform of Fresh Democratic Party (FDP).

Those who have taken it upon themselves to sensitize the people on the need get involved include the Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Okogie; Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna, Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo; the Archbishop of Abuja Province and Primate of the Church of Nigeria in the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Oko; Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto and Bishop Matthew Kukah. Others are Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Gumi; Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma; General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Senior Pastor; Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International and Apostle Johnson Suleman, among others. For these clerics, Nigerians must insist on visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the citizens. However, their position seems to have been misconstrued in some quarters to mean endorsement of some candidates for the forthcoming elections.

Obasanjo, Atiku’s reconciliation rekindles debate

While most of these clerics have been critical of the Muhammadu Buhari administration for what they termed underperformance, particularly over security of lives and property of Nigerians, the presence of Sheik Gumi, Bishop Kukah and Bishop Oyedepo at the October 11 reconciliation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his then vice, Atiku Abubakar, elicited mixed reactions among the populace. Though it was agreed that individuals and groups can advance uncountable reasons to justify their support for any candidate during elections, some analysts argued that their presence at armistice, where the former President endorsed Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the next president of Nigeria, implied their consent.

Obasanjo had declared that the PDP candidate has the capacity to perform better than the incumbent president. Perhaps, less political meaning would have been read on the presence of the clerics at the peace parley if not for Obasanjo’s hard stance on the Buhari administration and his insistence that the President should not seek for re-election.

Kukah, Oyedepo, Gumi absolve selves from politics

But, insisting that they remain apolitical, the notable religious leaders said they were only on hand to “bless” Obasanjo and Atiku’s reconciliation. Kukah in a piece titled “My role in Obasanjo, Atiku reconciliation,”said he only facilitated reconciliation between the two men, and that he was not part of the subsequent event which saw Obasanjo endorsing Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election. He also explained how he initiated the reconciliation moves and how he worked hard to be a neutral, non-partisan facilitator in the entire process. He wrote: “Although trying to reconcile President Obasanjo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was something I had been working on intermittently in the last few years, nothing could have prepared me for the way things finally shaped up. My focus all along had been with President Obasanjo and I had never brought Alhaji Abubakar into what I was doing. Quite fortuitously, a chance meeting changed the tide in favour of reconciliation.

“Understandably, the pictures of the four of us (President Obasanjo, Alhaji Abubakar, Shaikh Gumi and I) literally lit up the social media and elicited divergent reactions from the general public. Although over 99 per cent of the reactions that have come to me have been largely those of commendation, with people focusing, rightly, on the reconciliation, there have been others whose focus has been on an isolated development that had absolutely nothing to do with what I had in mind all these years, namely, the endorsement. “I must say that I am eternally grateful to God that this reconciliation finally happened.

The focus of attention has been on the endorsement of Alhaji Abubakar by President Obasanjo, a development that I can call the third leg of the process which I initiated. I am not sure of President Obasanjo’s other interlocutors after we agreed to meet leading to the participation of other actors and so, I will only clear the air on what I can take full responsibility for. “Let me state first that I am a priest of the Catholic Church and by the grace of God, a Bishop.

I have more than a passing knowledge of our discipline and doctrine in matters relating to the role of a Catholic priest in political engagement. My doctoral thesis was on Religion and Politics in Nigeria. So, this is an area that I have written and spoken extensively about for over thirty years. I am therefore very clear about the boundaries, the slippery slopes and the contexts….” “I was not in Abeokuta to endorse Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. I perfectly understand the feelings of many of my friends and members of the opposition, who believe that I travelled with Alhaji Abubakar and his team to attend his endorsement by President Obasanjo, but I reiterate that this was not the case.” Oyedepo, on his part, explained that he was invited to the meeting to broker peace between the two political gladiators. He added that all the political parties in the country have members of his Church as their supporters and as such, he cannot endorse any candidate.

His words: “Do not be left in doubt. I don’t belong to any political party and will never belong to any. Whatever party you are in, that is where I am. There is no party in Nigeria that does not have a member of Winners. “Our goal is to secure the glorious destiny of our nation and we are paying whatever price that is required. The price of peace is far cheaper than the cost of war. I have never taken a dime from any candidate. You should know better, I am called a peacemaker and have done that at various levels in this country.” He further explained that as an anointed mediator, he believes that the price of peace is cheaper than the cost of war and that his involvement was purely based on invitation, as he does not go anywhere uninvited.

“By divine mandate, I have mediated between people in every party, including the party in power. It is not theory. I can give dates in which I have mediated between a sitting president and a foremost opposition leader in this country. The peace of Nigeria is important to me,” he said. Gumi also said that he was invited to the reconciliation meeting because he is an apolitical scholar.

He noted that part of the criteria the conveners of the meeting looked at was the fact that “he speaks his minds and criticises any political party in government when it does wrong to Nigerians.” While he did not disclose, who invited him to the meeting, he further said that he accepted to grace the parley because it has to do with reconciliation between two aggrieved persons “which Islam encourages,” His words: “When a Muslim hears of anything that will lead to reconciliation between people, it is good for someone to attend if invited. Whoever does that, Allah will reward him. Most especially if leaders are said to reconcile, if we fail to attend, we have betrayed the religion. “They invited us to the meeting because they said they needed scholars and clergymen who are apolitical, meaning they support no particular political party. Members of the PDP know that when they were in power and they made mistakes, I criticised them and same with the APC, I criticise them when they err. I am neither an APC or PDP sympathizer, which was why they wanted us to witness the reconciliation.”

Buhari also in the endorsement web

While the dust over the presence of the three clerics at the Obasanjo, Atiku détente is yet to settle, Buhari had a similar “endorsement” last week, when over 500 inter-faith clerics, converged at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, to continue with the 40 days prayer and fasting they had declared to ensure his re-election. One of the clerics, Bishop Sunday Garuba, said that the prayer and fasting had been going on in the last 20 days and shall be sustained and President Buhari will emerge victorious next year. “It is not by accident that we are all gathered in unity despite our different ethnic and religious faiths. This is, indeed, a testament that God loves Nigeria. It is also a testament that God is behind President Muhammadu Buhari. It is also a testament that all of the forces of darkness that have converged to take Nigeria back to evil days have also failed,” he said. The leader of the Muslim clerics, Imam Kamarudeen Salawu, said there was a need for vigilance by adherents of all faiths to shun evil men that come with money to buy their conscience or seeking for prayers.

The puzzles

While it would be foolhardy to doubt the explanation by the clerics and their right to express support for any candidate standing for election, the questions many have asked over their actions or inactions are: Should religious leaders refrain from stepping into the political sphere? In a country made up of diverse religions, is it possible to separate religion from politics? If celebrities could enjoy political expression, can such be denied of religious leaders? A legal practitioner, Bonny Obi, who spoke on the issue, Said: “What is the use of religion? It should be for the poor masses and down trodden. Take a case of Mahatma Gandhi. He was true saint, who fought for the cause of the poor and tried to uplift them.

So, whether any one agrees or not, religion was, and is, the driving force for politics all over the world. To separate them may be the most difficult task.”Findings by New Telegraph justified Obi’s position as religious and traditional leaders are entitled to political comments like any other citizen in free societies. For instance, the considerable political influence by Muslim clerics in countries like Iran; political dominance of the Hindu Nationalist Party in India despite the fact the country is a secular state and the pressure by the Philippines Catholic Church leaders on their government to abolish the dea`imilar view at a time, said it will spare the nation of needless controversies.

To him, it is important for religious leaders in particular to ensure that they do not give politicians the leverage to “smuggle religion into our politics.” He added: “The interests of our country will be better served if our religious leaders ensure that religion is taken away from politics and by our politicians not dragging politics into religion.”

Buhari: Partisan clerics lose public respect

The belief that clerics should stay off politics, perhaps, explains President Buhari’s recent advice to them to eschew partisan politics ahead of the 2019 general elections as those engaging in partisan politics or political controversies among risk losing their public respect. The President, who spoke at the Interfaith Initiative for Peace Conference in Abuja, tagged “Religious harmony in Nigeria: Towards the 2019 general election,” said his advice became necessary having witnessed the roles religious leaders are playing ahead of the elections.

His words: “Very soon, political campaigns will commence leading to elections in February next year. It is my hope and prayer that we will perform even better at the polling stations and see to a peaceful completion of the entire process without resorting to negative use of religion and ethnicity. “Having witnessed the roles our religious leaders have been playing so far, I appeal to them to eschew partisan politics.

I also appeal to their respective members to read the manifestos of each political party; discuss and pray for God’s guidance before casting their votes. “Religious leaders should not be seen to involve themselves in partisan politics or political controversies. Otherwise, they risk losing their status and public respect. And to all of us politicians, I ask that we discharge our political responsibilities with integrity, bearing in mind that we will one day give an account to God, the Almighty.”

Okogie, Bakare, Akintola: We’ll continue to speak truth to power

Buhari’s admonishment, notwithstanding, Cardinal Okogie insisted that religious leaders in the country will continue to intervene in political issues in the interest of the nation. The former president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) stated that part of the responsibilities of clerics in the society is to reconcile warring politicians and criticise them when they err. In a statement titled, “On the President’s recent admonition,” he said: “Mr. President, we are in danger in Nigeria today because politics is separated from morality. Instead of working for the common good, our politicians, with very few exceptions, are working for their selfish interests. Their primary objective is how to get into power and how to remain in power. This kind of politics is a breach of security and an impediment to development. When politicians divorce politics from morality, it would be irresponsible on the part of religious and traditional leaders who ought to be custodians of values to leave politicians to set this country ablaze.

“Nigeria that was once set ablaze by a quarrel between two politicians, a quarrel that led Nigeria into a bloody civil war, religious leaders who are able to broker peace have the responsibility to at least ensure that they reconcile. Some of us, despite being threatened and maligned by some media aides, will continue to engage politicians to ensure that they do not take Nigeria back to 1966-70.

That is why some of us speak.” Pastor Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election, said that Nigerians must speak truth to power and put aside what he called the culture of hypocrisy. He, however, knocked the religious leaders who he accused of failing to take advantage of their visits to President Buhari to convey the true feelings of the people about the perceived excesses of those in power. His words: “Look at the nation; look at those playing god; look at the godfathers who loom larger than life because of the level of authority they have.

They forget that God brought them there and he has a way of removing them. “When Samuel (in the Bible) entered the city, the king trembled, but when some pastors visit Aso Villa, they are the ones shaking. All they want is photo opportunity.” Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who also spoke on the issue, said there was nothing out of place in what took place during the Abeokuta armistice.

“People should stop blaming Sheik Gumi and Bishop Kukah. They have every right to attend any occasion so long as they did not gatecrash. They are not from Sierra Leone. They are bona fide Nigerian citizens and to that extent they cannot be described as meddlers. “Even those who blame them for showing interest in Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP missed the point. They should actually be commended for being bold enough to come out openly to be part of the event. “We in MURIC do not subscribe to the idea that people should jettison politics because of religion. People who avoid politics because they are devoted Christians or Muslims end up being ruled by the disciples of Shaytan (Satan) who lack the fear of Allah.

For social harmony, progress and good governance, religion and politics should go hand in hand. Tyranny, misrule and dictatorship of the left are bound to reign supreme, where politics is left to men who do not fear Allah. “Both Christians and Muslims should participate in politics to avoid being ruled by people who are inferior to them, people who are heartless, people who despise religion. Socrates was therefore right when he said, ‘The wise who refuse to rule should prepare to suffer the rule of idiots.’ “We therefore urge Nigerians to stop the blame game. Both Gumi and Kukah have merely exercised their Allah-given fundamental right of expression and freedom of association. It is a challenge to the rest of us. Although both drammatis personae have denied any political motive, the issue here is not whether the move was political or apolitical. The body language, particularly if we read it from the pre-Abeokuta detente is as clear as daylight,” he said.

No doubt, the debate on whether religious leaders should participate in partisan politics or not, is bound to get more interesting in the days ahead as the clock ticks closer to the 2019 general elections, but it should be noted that the separation of religion and state does not mean that those who are religious cannot vote or exercise their right to free speech. To many, religion remains a driving force for the masses, as affinity exists between them and their leaders though the real danger is with those who choose to ferment prejudice.

