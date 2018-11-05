Politics
Liberal democracy and devt in Nigeria: 4th Republic in perspective
Being a text of the Lecture delivered by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State at the 2nd Distinguished Personality Lecture, Department of Political Science and Diplomatic Studies , BOWEN University, Iwo, Osun State
Protocol
Let me express my profound gratitude to the Management of the Bowen University, especially the Faculty of Social Management Sciences and the Department of Political Science and Diplomatic Studies, for sustaining this enviable tradition for which the academia is reputed. I thank this distinguished audience for their presence and hasten to crave the understanding and attention of all those present in the auditorium. This is a somewhat different podium from the accustomed platform, legal practice and politics. I thank the organisers of this lecture for availing me this opportunity to ventilate my views on a current socio-political issue in our dear country. I shall strive to pass across my views concerning the system of government practised in our dear country at present. It is my fervent hope that this culture of disquisition will not only be sustained in many years to come. I should like to see the interaction between the Town and Gown deepen beyond mere ceremonies and conferment of honours of recognition on the deserving. Our interrogatories should serve as a challenge and reminder to the academia of the onerous responsibilities expected of them by a doting society. Seminal interventions are, necessarily, required for periodic review of our affairs as a people. Our citadels of learning must make their impact felt at all times. They must show the rest of us the path to tread. The community which finds an institution cited in it should consider itself blessed for the simple fact of beneficial symbiosis. That community must be distant from the pang of abject privation and want. The measure of relevance of any institution must be seen in the architectural masterpieces and serene ambience. These are also very important. An academic institution secures her place on the scale of importance in the environment for the utilitarian value of her research output.
Introduction
Democracy is about the most abused word in the world today. The word is used so loosely that it has become almost prone to multiple interpretations, depending on the potentates or demagogues who stand to derive direct benefit from the manipulation of the system. The political concept of popular participation is so attractive that even the most despotic of regimes in the world today flaunts some specious democratic credentials. Every system bears one form of democratic appellative modifier or the other. There is the Democratic People’s Republic of China. North Korean is also a democracy of some sort, a republic of repressed souls. The countries of the Middle East are less pretentious. They are monarchies; they resist all attempts by reformists to suggest a change attuned to modernity. These countries operate under some pseudo-theocratic system which, increasingly, permits a free market economy and other limited correlates of the liberal democratic system of the Western World. The African experience is bizarre; there are many countries, “republics” of supposedly equal citizens, purportedly subjected to the same political processes on the Continent. There are some of these Banana Republics, shy of proclaiming the true nature of the awkward system obtainable in their countries where a few persons determine the fate of the rest of their peoples. They cannot be regarded as “Monarchies”, either constitutional or traditional. The political leaderships in these places exist in perpetuity. The results of all elections are almost predictable. These “constitutional monarchies”, masquerading as democracies, hold periodic elections which give a semblance of legitimacy inherent in the right of the people to choose. There seems to be a cessation of military incursion into politics in Africa. Some erstwhile military rulers have transmuted into life civilian presidents. These men continue to hold sway in their various countries under one form of “democratic” system or the other. They invite their hapless “subjects” to vote periodically to renew their grip on their countries. The endless struggles for power have rendered these lands devastated and millions of people have become refugees in their land. Poverty rages relentlessly and there appears to be a wide gulf between the much vaunted right of choice and ability to determine the course of development. There is bound to be a certain curiosity as regards the seeming powerlessness of the mass of the people under the so called democratic system. If popular participation translates into decision-making, the people will, certainly, choose a much more impactful mode of sustenance. If the traditional societies, which existed before colonialism were self-sufficient as autonomous entities under kingdoms and chiefdoms, why are the people perpetually helpless now that they are supposed to be the ones in charge of their own affairs? There has always been this erroneous but widely held belief that the current political system, with a global appeal in most parts of the world, is the pre-condition for development. The pervasive attitude seems to support the notion that once a system of government is christened democratic, development follows, necessarily. A critical analysis of the endemic challenges faced by most transitional societies, especially in the Third World, expose the tenuous ground on which the theory stands. The nature of a political system does not translate to development. Effective and efficient mobilization of both human and natural resources to address the need of the society are most crucial.
Democracy in focus
Democracy is commonly defined as the “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. This is the global catch-phrase made popular by President Abraham Lincoln of the United States at the Gettysburg declaration. The erroneous notion of equating periodic and limited franchise granted to a category of the populace to decide the course of development is at the root of the current misconception. Who are “the people”? Who or what determines the level of participation of “the people”? In whose interest is a political system deviously designed to exclude the majority? Who or what determines the mode of production which best approximates the quest for development? How has the current system beneficial to the generality of the people in any given society? Do the majority actually possess the power to decide? Can this system yield the necessary dividends as expected? There is the need for a critical assessment of the term “democracy”, from the standpoint of etymology and use, to come to a realistic conclusion as regards its desirability as a form of government for real development. The ancient Greeks conceived of the idea of the “demos”, often mistaken for the generality of the people living in a society. Nothing can be farther from the socio-political reality in Athens than this gross misrepresentation. The Greeks were less pretentious in their approach to governance. Oligarchy, the rule of the few in terms of nobility, was replaced with democracy. The transformation from aristocracy through oligarchy to democracy was only in form and not really in content. The people were excluded from the mainstream decision-making process. The “demos” in Athens excluded women, children, slaves and foreigners. Only adult males constituted the body of “the people” cloaked with franchise. Even at that, the economic crisis of that period made it a challenging venture for any man of modest means to abandon his farm or other economic activities for politics. In the final analysis, only those who could make it to the market place called “agora” participated in the decision-making process. They voted by acclamation on whatever issue brought up for deliberation. The wealthy nobles still determined the subject and course of the deliberation. The deluded rabble, who constituted “the people”, were simply invited to stand behind their patrons to vote on any issue. The patronage and clientele system ensured that the poor people were tied to the whims and caprices of the nobles in perpetuity. Democracy as practiced in Athens, therefore, was the dictatorship of the minority over the majority. It was limited, severely, in scope and practice. The uncritical embrace of this concept continues to undermine genuine quest for advancement. The Athenian experiment reminds us of the current debate in our party, the All Progressives Congress, on the desirability of “Direct Primaries” as against “Indirect Primaries” and “Consensus”. Direct participation in deliberative governance is predicated on certain objective and presumptive conditions. It is not just anchored on happenstances and mere wishful thinking. Our recent attempts at choosing representatives at primary level betrayed a certain misunderstanding or patent lack of knowledge with regard to the workings of the concept. I hope to come back to this later. For the Greeks, the issue of homogeneity was crucial. It eliminated centrifugal friction often engendered by ethnicity and religion. The size of the Greek city-states commended the system of direct participation. Athens was the largest among the Greek cities. It had about 500,000 inhabitants. All the adult males who participated were known. They were identified through their “Demes” or political unit. The sanctity of the “voters’ register” was viewed with seriousness. No credible election is possible without a valid register. The Athenian State was upwardly mobile because of her embrace of the libertarian principles. Complexity in the composition of the modern states makes the so called “Direct Participation” impracticable. Representation is inevitable at various levels of governance because of large population and size of the countries. Modernity has eroded many of the important features which cloaked democracy with the semblance of popular participation and authority. The issue of growth and development in relation to the conditions of living of the people also calls attention to the benefits in the adoption of this concept.
Liberal democracy and development
Liberal democracy, also known as Western Democracy, is a political ideology which finds expression in a representative government. It is the modern form of the Greek democratic model which survived the Age of Enlightenment when Monarchy started to yield part of its authority to the people through the Parliament. This political arrangement ensures that the people give their consent to a set of rulers for a period of time. In extreme cases, the consent is presumed and a despot rules in perpetuity on the ostensible claim that he derives legitimacy from the people. The features of this form of government are the much publicised guarantee of individual rights, freedoms of varying grades, periodic elections through multiparty system, separation of powers among the tiers of government, private ownership of property, rule of law, free market economy and a preponderance of civil society organisations. The government assumes a somewhat detached posture and acts as if alien to the people on behalf of whom it purports to derive legitimacy
Politics
Religion and politics: 2019 rekindles debate
FELIX NWANERI writes on actions of some religious leaders ahead of the 2019 general elections, which has rekindled the debate on the contentious issue of religion and politics in a country like Nigeria where faith carries an enormous weight
Should religious leaders play active role in politics or refrain from stepping into the political sphere? This is one question that has defied a definite answer over the years, perhaps, because Nigeria is a country made up of diverse religions. While it is the right of every citizen as provided in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) that “every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular, he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests,” many have insisted that religion should be separated from politics. But, there is a political school, which argues that if others could enjoy political expression, such should not be denied of religious leaders.
This political school insists that religious leaders should be entitled to political comments like other citizens in free societies. According to those who hold this view, politics is not bigger than religion, and so, if dabbling into affairs of the state is going to make the difference for the people; religious leaders should influence it smartly.
They further argued that religion being the driving force of politics all over the world, to separate the two maybe the most difficult task. However, there is another political school, which believes that religious leaders should not dabble into politics on the conviction that doing such runs contrary their teachings. To members of this political school, the Church/ Mosque and the government are two separate offices and should not be joined.
The fear of this school is the danger of allowing politicians to smuggle religion into politics. It was argued that the interest of the country and its people would be better served if religious leaders ensure that religion is taken away from politics and by ensuring that politicians do not drag politics into religion. There is another belief that separation of religion and state affairs does not mean that those who are religious cannot vote or exercise their right to free speech.
This conviction, perhaps, explains the interest of religious clerics across the various faiths in the electoral although such has re-echoed the contentious issue of religion and politics in a society, where faith carries an enormous weight. Unlike in the past, when indifference was the word for religious leaders as regards politics, a number of them are getting involved by running for elective offices, while many have opted to mobilize faithful for active participation in the electoral process. A prominent cleric contesting for a political office in the forthcoming 2019 general elections is the founder of the House of God International Ministry, Pastor Chris Okotie. He is running for the presidency on the platform of Fresh Democratic Party (FDP).
Those who have taken it upon themselves to sensitize the people on the need get involved include the Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Okogie; Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna, Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo; the Archbishop of Abuja Province and Primate of the Church of Nigeria in the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Oko; Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto and Bishop Matthew Kukah. Others are Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Gumi; Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma; General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Senior Pastor; Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International and Apostle Johnson Suleman, among others. For these clerics, Nigerians must insist on visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the citizens. However, their position seems to have been misconstrued in some quarters to mean endorsement of some candidates for the forthcoming elections.
Obasanjo, Atiku’s reconciliation rekindles debate
While most of these clerics have been critical of the Muhammadu Buhari administration for what they termed underperformance, particularly over security of lives and property of Nigerians, the presence of Sheik Gumi, Bishop Kukah and Bishop Oyedepo at the October 11 reconciliation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his then vice, Atiku Abubakar, elicited mixed reactions among the populace. Though it was agreed that individuals and groups can advance uncountable reasons to justify their support for any candidate during elections, some analysts argued that their presence at armistice, where the former President endorsed Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the next president of Nigeria, implied their consent.
Obasanjo had declared that the PDP candidate has the capacity to perform better than the incumbent president. Perhaps, less political meaning would have been read on the presence of the clerics at the peace parley if not for Obasanjo’s hard stance on the Buhari administration and his insistence that the President should not seek for re-election.
Kukah, Oyedepo, Gumi absolve selves from politics
But, insisting that they remain apolitical, the notable religious leaders said they were only on hand to “bless” Obasanjo and Atiku’s reconciliation. Kukah in a piece titled “My role in Obasanjo, Atiku reconciliation,”said he only facilitated reconciliation between the two men, and that he was not part of the subsequent event which saw Obasanjo endorsing Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election. He also explained how he initiated the reconciliation moves and how he worked hard to be a neutral, non-partisan facilitator in the entire process. He wrote: “Although trying to reconcile President Obasanjo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was something I had been working on intermittently in the last few years, nothing could have prepared me for the way things finally shaped up. My focus all along had been with President Obasanjo and I had never brought Alhaji Abubakar into what I was doing. Quite fortuitously, a chance meeting changed the tide in favour of reconciliation.
“Understandably, the pictures of the four of us (President Obasanjo, Alhaji Abubakar, Shaikh Gumi and I) literally lit up the social media and elicited divergent reactions from the general public. Although over 99 per cent of the reactions that have come to me have been largely those of commendation, with people focusing, rightly, on the reconciliation, there have been others whose focus has been on an isolated development that had absolutely nothing to do with what I had in mind all these years, namely, the endorsement. “I must say that I am eternally grateful to God that this reconciliation finally happened.
The focus of attention has been on the endorsement of Alhaji Abubakar by President Obasanjo, a development that I can call the third leg of the process which I initiated. I am not sure of President Obasanjo’s other interlocutors after we agreed to meet leading to the participation of other actors and so, I will only clear the air on what I can take full responsibility for. “Let me state first that I am a priest of the Catholic Church and by the grace of God, a Bishop.
I have more than a passing knowledge of our discipline and doctrine in matters relating to the role of a Catholic priest in political engagement. My doctoral thesis was on Religion and Politics in Nigeria. So, this is an area that I have written and spoken extensively about for over thirty years. I am therefore very clear about the boundaries, the slippery slopes and the contexts….” “I was not in Abeokuta to endorse Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. I perfectly understand the feelings of many of my friends and members of the opposition, who believe that I travelled with Alhaji Abubakar and his team to attend his endorsement by President Obasanjo, but I reiterate that this was not the case.” Oyedepo, on his part, explained that he was invited to the meeting to broker peace between the two political gladiators. He added that all the political parties in the country have members of his Church as their supporters and as such, he cannot endorse any candidate.
His words: “Do not be left in doubt. I don’t belong to any political party and will never belong to any. Whatever party you are in, that is where I am. There is no party in Nigeria that does not have a member of Winners. “Our goal is to secure the glorious destiny of our nation and we are paying whatever price that is required. The price of peace is far cheaper than the cost of war. I have never taken a dime from any candidate. You should know better, I am called a peacemaker and have done that at various levels in this country.” He further explained that as an anointed mediator, he believes that the price of peace is cheaper than the cost of war and that his involvement was purely based on invitation, as he does not go anywhere uninvited.
“By divine mandate, I have mediated between people in every party, including the party in power. It is not theory. I can give dates in which I have mediated between a sitting president and a foremost opposition leader in this country. The peace of Nigeria is important to me,” he said. Gumi also said that he was invited to the reconciliation meeting because he is an apolitical scholar.
He noted that part of the criteria the conveners of the meeting looked at was the fact that “he speaks his minds and criticises any political party in government when it does wrong to Nigerians.” While he did not disclose, who invited him to the meeting, he further said that he accepted to grace the parley because it has to do with reconciliation between two aggrieved persons “which Islam encourages,” His words: “When a Muslim hears of anything that will lead to reconciliation between people, it is good for someone to attend if invited. Whoever does that, Allah will reward him. Most especially if leaders are said to reconcile, if we fail to attend, we have betrayed the religion. “They invited us to the meeting because they said they needed scholars and clergymen who are apolitical, meaning they support no particular political party. Members of the PDP know that when they were in power and they made mistakes, I criticised them and same with the APC, I criticise them when they err. I am neither an APC or PDP sympathizer, which was why they wanted us to witness the reconciliation.”
Buhari also in the endorsement web
While the dust over the presence of the three clerics at the Obasanjo, Atiku détente is yet to settle, Buhari had a similar “endorsement” last week, when over 500 inter-faith clerics, converged at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, to continue with the 40 days prayer and fasting they had declared to ensure his re-election. One of the clerics, Bishop Sunday Garuba, said that the prayer and fasting had been going on in the last 20 days and shall be sustained and President Buhari will emerge victorious next year. “It is not by accident that we are all gathered in unity despite our different ethnic and religious faiths. This is, indeed, a testament that God loves Nigeria. It is also a testament that God is behind President Muhammadu Buhari. It is also a testament that all of the forces of darkness that have converged to take Nigeria back to evil days have also failed,” he said. The leader of the Muslim clerics, Imam Kamarudeen Salawu, said there was a need for vigilance by adherents of all faiths to shun evil men that come with money to buy their conscience or seeking for prayers.
The puzzles
While it would be foolhardy to doubt the explanation by the clerics and their right to express support for any candidate standing for election, the questions many have asked over their actions or inactions are: Should religious leaders refrain from stepping into the political sphere? In a country made up of diverse religions, is it possible to separate religion from politics? If celebrities could enjoy political expression, can such be denied of religious leaders? A legal practitioner, Bonny Obi, who spoke on the issue, Said: “What is the use of religion? It should be for the poor masses and down trodden. Take a case of Mahatma Gandhi. He was true saint, who fought for the cause of the poor and tried to uplift them.
So, whether any one agrees or not, religion was, and is, the driving force for politics all over the world. To separate them may be the most difficult task.”Findings by New Telegraph justified Obi’s position as religious and traditional leaders are entitled to political comments like any other citizen in free societies. For instance, the considerable political influence by Muslim clerics in countries like Iran; political dominance of the Hindu Nationalist Party in India despite the fact the country is a secular state and the pressure by the Philippines Catholic Church leaders on their government to abolish the dea`imilar view at a time, said it will spare the nation of needless controversies.
To him, it is important for religious leaders in particular to ensure that they do not give politicians the leverage to “smuggle religion into our politics.” He added: “The interests of our country will be better served if our religious leaders ensure that religion is taken away from politics and by our politicians not dragging politics into religion.”
Buhari: Partisan clerics lose public respect
The belief that clerics should stay off politics, perhaps, explains President Buhari’s recent advice to them to eschew partisan politics ahead of the 2019 general elections as those engaging in partisan politics or political controversies among risk losing their public respect. The President, who spoke at the Interfaith Initiative for Peace Conference in Abuja, tagged “Religious harmony in Nigeria: Towards the 2019 general election,” said his advice became necessary having witnessed the roles religious leaders are playing ahead of the elections.
His words: “Very soon, political campaigns will commence leading to elections in February next year. It is my hope and prayer that we will perform even better at the polling stations and see to a peaceful completion of the entire process without resorting to negative use of religion and ethnicity. “Having witnessed the roles our religious leaders have been playing so far, I appeal to them to eschew partisan politics.
I also appeal to their respective members to read the manifestos of each political party; discuss and pray for God’s guidance before casting their votes. “Religious leaders should not be seen to involve themselves in partisan politics or political controversies. Otherwise, they risk losing their status and public respect. And to all of us politicians, I ask that we discharge our political responsibilities with integrity, bearing in mind that we will one day give an account to God, the Almighty.”
Okogie, Bakare, Akintola: We’ll continue to speak truth to power
Buhari’s admonishment, notwithstanding, Cardinal Okogie insisted that religious leaders in the country will continue to intervene in political issues in the interest of the nation. The former president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) stated that part of the responsibilities of clerics in the society is to reconcile warring politicians and criticise them when they err. In a statement titled, “On the President’s recent admonition,” he said: “Mr. President, we are in danger in Nigeria today because politics is separated from morality. Instead of working for the common good, our politicians, with very few exceptions, are working for their selfish interests. Their primary objective is how to get into power and how to remain in power. This kind of politics is a breach of security and an impediment to development. When politicians divorce politics from morality, it would be irresponsible on the part of religious and traditional leaders who ought to be custodians of values to leave politicians to set this country ablaze.
“Nigeria that was once set ablaze by a quarrel between two politicians, a quarrel that led Nigeria into a bloody civil war, religious leaders who are able to broker peace have the responsibility to at least ensure that they reconcile. Some of us, despite being threatened and maligned by some media aides, will continue to engage politicians to ensure that they do not take Nigeria back to 1966-70.
That is why some of us speak.” Pastor Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election, said that Nigerians must speak truth to power and put aside what he called the culture of hypocrisy. He, however, knocked the religious leaders who he accused of failing to take advantage of their visits to President Buhari to convey the true feelings of the people about the perceived excesses of those in power. His words: “Look at the nation; look at those playing god; look at the godfathers who loom larger than life because of the level of authority they have.
They forget that God brought them there and he has a way of removing them. “When Samuel (in the Bible) entered the city, the king trembled, but when some pastors visit Aso Villa, they are the ones shaking. All they want is photo opportunity.” Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who also spoke on the issue, said there was nothing out of place in what took place during the Abeokuta armistice.
“People should stop blaming Sheik Gumi and Bishop Kukah. They have every right to attend any occasion so long as they did not gatecrash. They are not from Sierra Leone. They are bona fide Nigerian citizens and to that extent they cannot be described as meddlers. “Even those who blame them for showing interest in Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP missed the point. They should actually be commended for being bold enough to come out openly to be part of the event. “We in MURIC do not subscribe to the idea that people should jettison politics because of religion. People who avoid politics because they are devoted Christians or Muslims end up being ruled by the disciples of Shaytan (Satan) who lack the fear of Allah.
For social harmony, progress and good governance, religion and politics should go hand in hand. Tyranny, misrule and dictatorship of the left are bound to reign supreme, where politics is left to men who do not fear Allah. “Both Christians and Muslims should participate in politics to avoid being ruled by people who are inferior to them, people who are heartless, people who despise religion. Socrates was therefore right when he said, ‘The wise who refuse to rule should prepare to suffer the rule of idiots.’ “We therefore urge Nigerians to stop the blame game. Both Gumi and Kukah have merely exercised their Allah-given fundamental right of expression and freedom of association. It is a challenge to the rest of us. Although both drammatis personae have denied any political motive, the issue here is not whether the move was political or apolitical. The body language, particularly if we read it from the pre-Abeokuta detente is as clear as daylight,” he said.
No doubt, the debate on whether religious leaders should participate in partisan politics or not, is bound to get more interesting in the days ahead as the clock ticks closer to the 2019 general elections, but it should be noted that the separation of religion and state does not mean that those who are religious cannot vote or exercise their right to free speech. To many, religion remains a driving force for the masses, as affinity exists between them and their leaders though the real danger is with those who choose to ferment prejudice.
Politics
INEC and fears over 2019 polls
In this report, BIYI ADEGOROYE and ONYEKACHI EZE examine growing threats to the 2019 elections and how the Independent National Electoral Commission and various stakeholders are making frantic efforts to ensure free and fair polls
As the 2019 elections draw closer, there is no doubt that Nigerians and indeed the international community want a free, fair, and violent free polls, devoid of manipulation, vote buying and rigging.
The concerns were informed by the central position Nigeria occupies on the continent and indeed the entire world. The international community’s concern, in particular was informed by the nation’s population and possible consequences of any untoward outcome.
The alleged hacking of the American presidential election a couple of years ago is still fresh in mind. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) alleged that the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) had hacked the servers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the personal Google email account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and forwarded their content to WikiLeaks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was accused of ordered an “influence campaign” to harm Senator Hilary Clinton’s chances and “undermine public faith in the US democratic.”
Nigeria’s electoral system is facing even greater danger.
In March, 2015, INEC said its data base was hacked and the hackers introduced themselves as “StruCk By Nigerian Cyber Army | TeaM NCA.” “Sorry xD your site has been STAMPED by TeaM Nigeria Cyber Army
Similarly, a couple of weeks ago, Second Republic lawmaker and fiery critic, Dr. Junaid Muhammed, has raised a similar fear, stating that though INEC has the capacity to conduct the elections, freely and creditably, the presence of the President’s in INEC will compromise the results of the elections. He said President Buhari’s niece should be removed from INEC.
Junaid posited that the concern some Nigerians have now is over the personnel situation of INEC. “I raised this alarm two years ago, when Buhari started showing his nepotistic hands. I said it is a very dangerous thing and I talked about the issue of the lady in INEC who is the daughter of his elder sister, with whom he connived to retain her in INEC and I raised the alarm, but Nigerians simply went to bed and forgot about it.
“Now the issue is coming up…. Removing her from supervisory role as a National Commissioner in charge of coordinating the commission’s job in the South-West by creating a committee is neither here nor there. This woman is a niece to President Buhari, and… I believe she should be removed for the benefit of the country. She is a trained pharmacist. So the facts that you sent a pharmacist to a non-pharmaceutical or non-medical outfit does not mean you have to create a committee in charge of medical or health matters is neither here nor there,” he said.
Junaid, a known critic of Buhari who was unable to pin the niece down to any previous unprofessional conduct said there was no point to retain her in INEC. He acknowledged though that INEC can still conduct free and fair election.
“I still believe INEC can deliver credible elections, because what happened in Ekiti and Osun was not majorly their problem but that of the two main political parties, APC and PDP and there was nothing INEC can do or could do.”
Similarly, Elder statesman, Senator Femi Okunrounmu was the facilitator of the 2014 National Conference. In a recent interview with the Sunday Telegraph, he dropped something akin to a bullet about the 2019 elections, stating it would not be free and fair.
“We are always afraid to hit the nail by the head. The thing is that the government of Buhari that is in power is not willing to leave; they are ready to do anything to stay in office. Right from the governorship election held, from now till 2019, if they tell you about credible election, they are just deceiving you; there won’t be free and fair election, even in their own party election, their party primaries, do they allow free and fair election? So the result of the 2019 election is already written, it is just for them to announce it.
“You will go through the motion of going to vote; you will just go through the motion, they have already known the result they are going to announce, but if we the people know that, what are we doing about it? We should rise and say no, but we won’t; all of us will just sit down, we will be eating and sleeping, and we will just be complaining in our sitting room.”
The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has also expressed similar fears, stating that the conduct of elections by INEC since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, especially after the Ekiti and Osun elections had shown that the 2019 polls might not be credible.
Secondus told the United Nations assessment team unfolding event in our country and the political situation require timely intervention.
“We have fears since APC came on board, if election is not in their favour, there is a rerun. There must be election that is free and fair and when there is no free and fair election it breeds crisis and we are witnessing what is happening in Kenya.
“What is happening in the West should happen here. There is a great fear whether INEC will conduct free and fair election. Free and fair election will guarantee the unity of this country and we are afraid if INEC will conduct a free and fair election.
“Take this to New York for all the necessary actions required. Election is coming in 2019, the election that will make and mar the nation. What this government owes this nation is to conduct free and fair election. The National Assembly and the judiciary are important arms of the government, but the judiciary is not respected.”
The party also demanded the sack of Hajia Amina Bala Zakari from the commission.
Prince Uche Secondus told the visiting European Union on the Election Exploration Mission that reassigning Hajia Zakari to another department was not enough.
“She has the capacity to influence others, there will not be any election that will be free and fair until she is removed from INEC because she is protecting the interest of the president.
“We will continue to talk on this. We asked that the niece of Mr. President, who was before now in charge of operations and leads all the INEC operations in Ekiti and Osun to be removed from the commission. But what they did after our protest was to reassign her.
“Our fear is strong that the APC and the administration are not disposing themselves for a peaceful 2019 general election and we base our position on the multiplicity of induced crisrs across the country,” Secondus said.
Also, a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, at a press conference in Abuja, alleged attempts by some individuals at INEC to electronically rig the 2019 general elections.
Deji Adeyanju, convener of the group, raised the alarm that INEC’s e-collation portal has been tampered with as it no longer shows location, time and date of collation of results.
“The e-collation process remains the most potent way to end rigging of election results in the country. The validity of results of the 2019 elections will be tied to the credibility of the e-collation portal especially the imputing of results real-time from polling units across the country.
“Therefore, if the e-collation will not reflect time, date and location where results are entered from; it means the outcome of the elections will not be credible.
“The implication of this is that, anyone can enter results from any location, at anytime and on any date,” Adeyanju, stated.
Another issue of concern, which Adeyanju raised, was the unrestricted access to the e-collation portal given to the 12 National Commissioners. He noted that at INEC, the commission shared the e-collation portal among the commissioners, three states per commissioner.
“We are worried that if unlimited access is given to the 12 National Commissioners at to view e-collation of results as currently obtained, they will compromise the 2019 elections since many of them are APC sympathizers.
“We want a process were only the National Chairman will be able to view the e-collation of results on the INEC portal on election day to prevent manipulation of the 2019 elections,” Adeyanju demanded.
Though INEC stoutly denied the allegation, describing as baseless and malicious, the allegations were not only disturbing but frightening, especially given the furore over the alleged hack of the 2016 American presidential election by the Russian government.
Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Onyekanmi, said it was not true that some individuals at commission are trying to rig the 2019 general elections.
“On the contrary, the commission has been improving and strengthening its processes and procedures since 2015 with the involvement and active participation of all stakeholders.
“To that extent, the allegation that the commission’s e-collation portal has been tampered with betrays the very poor understanding of the processes involved by the alarmists.
“Indeed, the declaration of election results at every level involves both the presentation of the hard copies of the result sheets by the returning officers and the electronically transmitted version for comparison and authentication. One cannot go without the other.
“And as part of efforts to engender transparency in the electoral process, the commission introduced Form EC60E, also known as the ‘People’s Result Sheet’ during the Anambra governorship election, on which the election result for each polling unit was entered and pasted for everybody to see.
“The beauty of that innovation was aptly demonstrated when the commission formally announced the overall results of the election, which tallied with the figures collated independently by various observer groups that monitored the election.
“Besides, the internal structure of the commission does not give room for any individual to influence election results in favour of either a political party or its candidate(s).
“Indeed, the strength of our internal processes was the reason why the incidence of vote buying and selling reared its ugly head in recent elections, as a result of which the commission had to reconfigure its polling cubicles.
“Nigerians are enjoined to disregard this baseless allegation, which is not only malicious but unhelpful at this time. It is obvious that some fifth columnists are determined to divert attention and cause chaos but they will not succeed,” Onyekanmi said.
At many fora President Buhari has assured that the 2019 elections will be free and fair even as the Buhari Campaign Organisation Director-General Rotimi Amaechi told the EU that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would adhere strictly to the electoral laws in the general elections.
Amaechi said the APC will stand by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and we will stand by whatever decision they make. We believe that we promised Nigerians change and I also believe that you can observe the change.
“By this time in 2014/2015, when I was still in office as governor, I was on fire. Everybody was on my neck. The then President had withdrawn my security. My ADC and CSO were on the run; there was no police security and nobody cared. They didn’t bother that I could be killed or attacked.
“I was attacked several times. I was attacked in Port Harcourt. But now, we believe the President that they were accusing that would be undemocratic because he is a retired soldier is more democratic than a civilian that was elected in the past.
“During the Anambra State election, when the governor cried out that his ADC had been withdrawn, President Buhari ordered that the governor’s ADC be reinstated immediately. So you see, that is the change we are talking about.
“So the assurance I will give you from President Buhari Campaign Organisation is that there will be no interference by the President.
“We’ll play by the rules and whatever the campaign team needs to do to ensure that the election is transparent, we will do. We’ll also ensure that the election is such that Nigerians will be proud of, and we hope that the rest who are contesting in other parties will also take the same position.”
Amb. Karlsen, Head of the European Union delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the EU would partner with Nigerians to organise credible polls in 2019, because the EU, was only concerned about the best electoral practices for Nigeria.
“We are very concerned about having the best possible process in the country. We want to see free, fair, credible and peaceful election. So this is why we have invested not only our time but also a lot of European tax payers’ money on engaging with all the Nigerian stakeholders since 1999.
“We have spent more than E100m (Euro) in giving support for electoral process. So, currently, we support INEC, we support the National Assembly, we support intra-party democracy and we support all stakeholders. We had also engaged actively in the party primaries and this gives us reason about the optimism of INEC to conduct elections.”
Apparently aware of the dangers that may face the Nigeria’s electoral system since the advent social media in the country, INEC has said journalists and election administrators should strive to ensure professionalism in the conduct and coverage of elections.
The INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who also doubles as Chairman of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), said there was foreign interference in domestic elections in Africa, through the internet, and has, began moves to prevent anything that will compromise the election.
At a two-day training workshop for journalists within West African the sub-region
noted that this was not only disturbing in developing countries such as Nigeria but also in developed nations such as the US and western Europe.
“We are all witnesses to the havoc poorly conducted elections and provocative reportage have caused us in this region. As journalists and election administrators, we (should) strive to ensure that we undertake our various responsibilities faithfully, ethically and professionally, as not doing so can lead to hard consequences too dire to contemplate.
“Hardly do you read any newspaper, tune into any TV or radio station or go online without the major stories being about political issues or relating to elections and democracy. Hundreds of millions of people currently use social media as a primary source of information.
“The benefits associated with it are as enormous as the challenges; one of which being less regulated nature of its environment and content as well as the difficulty in verifying its posts,” Prof. Yakubu said.
He want issues such as fake news squarely addressed, noting that the media remain the most reliable instrument through which electoral issues involving participation and inclusivity are encouraged.
The INEC Chairman emphasised the need for trust, openness, access, cooperation and understanding between administrators and the media, adding that as the fourth estate of the realm, the media is the gatekeeper to ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.
The workshop was organised by the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) in conjunction with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).
But Hadiza Umar, spokesperson of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said there was threat of cyber security attack to INEC database. Umar who spoke recently, NITDA was “not aware of any plan to disrupt the 2019 general election but is proactively working with INEC and other stakeholders to ensure the security of election and voting IT infrastructure.”
Since social media gained ground in Nigeria, the secrecy of the electoral process appeared violated. Election results which were the prerogative of the returning officer were “announced” even while voting was going.
The danger implicit in this was highlighted at the workshop. A communique issued at the end of the workshop enjoined “Journalists from the traditional or conventional media … to leverage the benefits of the new/social media, and work to avoid, identify and eliminate the negative impacts of the social media, especially fake news.”
It further called on “ECOWAS Commission and development partners to as a matter of urgency, intensify efforts at capacity strengthening of journalists to enable them to play their widely acknowledged roles of information, education and sensitisation of citizens on their civic responsibilities, in support of credible elections and consolidation of democracy in the ECOWAS region.
“It also recommended the creation of Regional Guidelines or Codes of Conduct to ensure effective media self-regulation for professional reporting of elections in the ECOWAS region.”
While stakeholders called on the various security agencies to collaborate with INEC to ensure security of its data base, the also averred that electoral umpire owes the nation a great responsibility to hold credible poll that will promote national cohesion and engender development.
Politics
We can’t continue to recycle old leaders –Ezekwesili
Ahead of the 2019 elections, BIYI ADEGOROYE looks at the recent declaration of former Vice President of World Bank and presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, (ACPN) Oby Ezekwesili who says Nigerians should stop recycling failure
In a presidential election whose strongest contenders are in their 70s and coming from different intellectual and ideological divides, the emergence of the Oby Ezekwesili as the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, (ACPN), represents a fresh air in the now weedy presidential race.
Ezekwesile, a former World Bank Vice-President Africa Division who was in charge of the bank’s operations in 48 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and supervised a lending portfolio of over $40 billion, is bringing to the campaign a robust understanding of local and global issues, especially having served previously in Nigeria as Minister for Education where she earned the sobriquet Madam Due Process.
Other candidates who, analysts believe fall within her category are former Deputy Governor of Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu, a professor of International Business and Policy, and former United Nations official who emerged the candidate of the Young Peoples’ Party, as well as former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Mr. Donald Duke, of the Social Democratic Party.
Though they are part of the 79 presidential candidates whose name have been published by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the election, Ezekwesili presented his “Roadmap to Victory in 2019 #Fight4Naija,” last week, where she said she is out to defeat the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if the Peoples Democratic Party.
She lamented that whereas the dawn of democracy in 1999 ushered in hope for Nigeria, no sooner had the administration taken off than “series of own goals crashed that hope down a slippery slope, and that beautiful Nigerian dream tragically became a nightmare.”
According to her, the citizens were so angry with the brand of failure posing as governance under the Peoples Democratic Party that they took a gamble as the 2015 elections presented to them the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, who then was a 71-year old former dictator “who has now shown neither the capacity nor the aptitude for the highest office in the land.”
To her, if that campaign in the build-up to the 2015 election between the PDP and the APC was a movie, its title would be: “The lesser of two evils.” Everything the APC candidate did, as against that of Goodluck Jonathan, was justified and excused because he was branded as “the lesser evil.”
Hence, she said, Buhari got an easy ride. “No serious questions were asked about his competence or track record or world view; he couldn’t even be bothered to attend a presidential debate to defend his ideas in a competitive environment. Yet he was promising Change and majority of Nigerian voters bought what he was selling.”
But today, Esekwesili said, the APC has failed, and that as the 2019 elections approach, Nigerians are travelling the old path, seeing the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the alternatives to the failed APC and its candidate, President Buhari. In her view, however, “they are one and the same- Siamese twins of failure and destruction.”
She followed up by telling Nigerians why her “candidacy under the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) represents the most prepared, most qualified and most formidable choice for 2019, and why you cannot afford to sit on the sidelines in this battle for the soul of Nigeria.”
Pre-2015 election
Ezekwesili warned that Nigerians should not repeat what she considers the mistake of the past by resolving, in the face of the current socio-political milieu that any candidate but Buhari would save Nigeria.
“Let us look back briefly, to 2015. Do you remember? The chant all across the country was ‘Anyone But Jonathan.’ Sadly, that is how we ended up with this reprobate government. This time it is: ‘Anyone But Buhari.’ And by that they mean that we should reinstate the failed PDP and its candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar because they think Atiku is the only person that can defeat Buhari in 2019. And in 2023, when Atiku and the PDP inevitably fail again, because a bad tree cannot bear good fruit, we will hear new chants of ‘Anyone But Atiku.’
“That is how we get looped in a cycle of insanity – repeating the same thing, and expecting a different result. That cycle of failure is unsustainable and it has to end now. 2019 cannot be ‘Anyone But Buhari.’ Our country is not a recycling plant for uninspiring old men with their old ideas and old dubious characters. We deserve better than their aggressive mediocrity. And that is why I am running for president – to lead a people’s movement that will permanently terminate bad leadership, retire these incompetents and fight for every Nigerian.”
For those considering the PDP as an alternative, Ezekwesili said such claim is nebulous, stating that there is no difference between the two prominent parties, peopled by politicians who have defected from one party to another in the last years. “These people are the same: Siamese twins of failure.
“Fellow Nigerians, here is the truth of the matter: the APCPDP is not two parties. The #APCPDP is one single party fielding one single candidate, and that candidate’s name is #BuTiku. Yes, you heard me right – #BuTiku.”
Corruption and cabal
Mentioning names and quoting reports, she lamented the level of corruption in the land, and explained how she fought the anti-corruption fight about a decade ago, and still fighting as a co-founder of Transparency International, with the notion that if this political order was not changed, the work of good governance that good people do within government will never last.
“I decided not to re-enter government, rebuffing every request made since, and instead made a decision to dedicate my life to activating citizens to push these blood-sucking political class out of office.
“I returned from the World Bank five years later to do just that, and the PDP was still at it- same incentives, same behavior. The political class was completely unchanged – and had in fact become completely worse,” wondering why Nigerians forget so easily.
Giving insight into her mission, Ezekwesili said “an Oby Ezekwesili presidency will not only work to create an enabling environment for our young people to explore their greatest potentials and be globally competitive, but they will actually power the government. Building our young human capital will be an urgent priority of our ACPN government. We have an agenda to transform 20 Nigerian universities into world class institutions with strong showings on the global rankings.’
She scoffed at Nigeria’s continued dependence on oil when the world is counting down to the end of the oil economy, stressing the need to focus on the work of rebuilding of the economy
The agenda of her party, she said, “is about creating wealth – growing the pie exponentially, creating jobs, building shared prosperity and taking at least 80 million Nigerians out of poverty. The agenda is to mobilise the energies of the people and our private sector, invest in upgrading our capacity capabilities to compete globally, and end the bad policies which have turned Nigeria into Poverty Central.
“Importantly, our actions will center on mobilizing the youth, building and adopting science and technology to disrupt the status quo in every sector including governance, implementing the reforms and reorganization to reduce bureaucracy, and making government a partner instead of an enemy of progress. This will in turn create jobs, turbo-charged businesses and fight inequality.”
She left no one in doubt about her targets audience and modus of reaching them. “I am going to discuss our agenda directly with the market women, plumbers, mechanics, Imams, deacons, truck drivers, accountants, teachers, civil servants – and after that disruptive, bottom-up, grassroots-driven process, we will then unveil our practical vision document that is broken written into language that everybody can understand, so that you people will know that this thing is not as hard as these old men think it is.
“We are fighting for Lekki, as much as we are fighting for Kabong. We will fight for Asokoro with the same energy will fight for Ogwashi Ukwu; we will fight for Port Harcourt as hard as we will fight for Dutse. And by the way, enough is enough of those of you in the towns and urban centers speaking about the grassroots alone as if you are not part of Nigeria. You cannot leave the burden to rural voters alone. It is time for those of you in the urban centers to wake up and do your own part too. Stop sitting in your office arguing and whining. Enough! Stop it!
“The candidate said the out-of-school children need a champion to fight for them. Our brothers and sisters across the North and the South being slaughtered while our government watches need a champion to fight for them. Our small business owners whose businesses are not being funded with government loot need a champion to fight for them.
“Our army of unemployed young people, who are depressed and about to give up, need a champion to fight for them. Our patriotic fighting soldiers, who are laboring under difficult conditions to keep us safe, need a champion to fight for them.”
Keeping a positive spirit even as he banked on populist support, she said Nigerians should not anyone to deceive them with cynicism. “These people told us we were wasting our time fighting for June 12. Well, here we are today. They told me, when I was in government, stop wasting your time Oby, Due Process cannot work here jare. Well, you go ask the PDP goons what happened when the forces of darkness met Madam Due Process. They told me that not one single Chibok girl would be rescued. I ignored them, and we kept standing for our girls.
“We can recognize that this is the most consequential election of our lifetimes. We can band together and say, ‘Enough is now finally enough,’ that failure is no longer acceptable; that we are tired of ‘managing.’ That to accept this morass of failure is no longer an option. That we have all it takes as a country to compete and win amongst the comity of nations, and the only way to do that is to snatch 2019 from the hands of #BuTiku.”
To her, Nigeria does not need just one champion, not just about Oby Ezekwesili, but that the nation needs many champions in the bid to “disrupt the politics of this country forever! Undoubtedly, she is very clear about his mission, his blueprint and how to achieve them, and Nigerians wait with bathed eyelid when the campaign commences in December ahead of the presidential elections.
