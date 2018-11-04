…Lies, intolerance, unequal treatment reason Kaduna boils-Cleric

The minister in-charge of First Baptist Church, Sabongari, Zaria, Kaduna, Rev. Isaac Gbadero, says that untruthfulness, religious intolerance, unequal treatment, especially by political leaders, were some of the factors fueling crisis in Kaduna State.

Taking a swipe at his colleagues in the collars, Rev. Gbadero said: “We, religious leaders, don’t preach the truth to our followers, when we go for meetings before Governors or before other big people, we say peace-peace but we don’t tell each other the truth. “What we say in the meetings is not what we do out there and some of us don’t choose our words during preaching, we instigate one religion against another.

“Even among the sects, some of us instigate one sect against the other and in that kind of atmosphere, there will never be harmony even within the same religion talk-less of interrelations harmony,” he said. Gbadero warned political leaders to be fair, considerate and stop taking side during crisis.

“The moment you are elected as President, Governor, Senator, member House of Representatives or State Assembly, you are sup Clericposed to be for all people not only your sect or religion,” he said. According to the cleric, people must learn to respect the beliefs of one another.

“When you don’t respect my tradition, you should not expect me to respect yours too, tradition to some people is more or less like a religion, hence the need to respect it. “Another thing is, there should be equal distribution of wealth to all citizens.

When we say something is a national wealth or a state wealth, it should be distributed equally,” he explained. Gbadero also observed that the inequality also manifest in employment, where children from poor families are left to rot no matter their level of qualifications.

“Today, we say we celebrate Gamji, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto and the rest of them, what does Gamji represents? He represents truth, justice, unity, love and concern for one another. Do our leaders today follow their footsteps?

“Our political and religious leaders today are they doing what Sir Ahmadu Bello did then? Are they portraying the justice, truthfulness, unity and love today, remember, the citizens of toady are wiser than that of yesterday.

“If as leaders, we will be just in what we do, it will go a long way in addressing some of our predicaments,” he said.

Addressing journalists and stakeholders in Kaduna, the Secretary, Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), Kaduna South, Reverend Enoch Bitiyong, also said that hate speech by politicians, religious and traditional leaders had equally compounded the crisis in the state.

Reverend Bitiyong stressed that politicians and religious leaders must shift their efforts to uniting the people rather than dividing them. On his part, Sheikh Kaseem, a member of Consultative Forum for Religious Harmony in the state, blamed the situation on abandonment of God, as people no longer adhere to the teachings of their religions.

Kaseem lamented that “modernity’’ had derailed age-long culture of respect, compassion, and love, and has changed human behaviours such that people no longer value human lives.

Therefore, he called on stakeholders including traditional and religious leaders to wake up to their responsibilities urging them to embark on value reorientation to promote respect for human lives.

The Executive Director, Muslim League for Accountability, Malam Yusuf Arrigassiyu, blamed the situation on failure of government to enforce laws, thereby allowing people to resort to self-help.

He noted that people arrested and convicted for igniting violence in the state were often set free by government while recommendations by various Commissions of Inquiry on past crisis were never implemented.

His words: “When people believe that they can take lives anytime they want, and no one can do anything about it, what do you think will happen?

