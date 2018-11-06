Making case for environmental health

The Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives’ Association (NAFOWA) has continued to empower widows, youths and vulnerable women with sustainable skills. EMMANUEL ONANI writes that 220 beneficiaries were unveiled at a recent event in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA), over the weekend, selected 220 widows and youths, to participate in its skill acquisition programme. This is part of its contributions at reducing the rate of unemployment in the country. The participants were unveiled during the 10th edition of the association’s skill acquisition and vocational programme held at the NAF Base in Abuja. In her keynote address at the occasion, President of NAFOWA and wife of the Chief of Air Staff, Hajiya Hafsat Sadique Abubakar, had disclosed that over 2,000 participants had been trained in the last two years in areas of tailoring, catering, hairdressing and barbing, make up artistry, computer appreciation, photography, among others.

“We have come to commence the biggest training so far. We are ready to add another group of 220 aspiring youths, women and widows into our Skill Acquisition Hall of Fame. “We have been very successful over the past two years in using this program to disabuse the fact that unless you have a white collar job, you are not really employed.

“Over the next 10 weeks, our participants are going to be engaged by the facilitators in various trades and crafts with a view to making them proficient and ready to compete well in the job market. The classes are going to be practical driven with some of the best facilitators from our NAFOWA Vocational and ICT Centre Ikeja Lagos and the prepared syllabus which I have seen is definitely going to be an engaging one. I am encouraging all our participants to make good use of this opportunity, take this chance and use it as a stepping stone to greater and bigger things to come. “The entrepreneurial classes are going to be of good benefit to you as it will make you more rounded and better able to take clear decisions businesswise”, Abubakar said.

She added that: “I am looking forward to an exciting 10 weeks and to seeing outstanding performances from all of you. We are prepared to train and support you, but the onus is also on you to put your best foot forward and put in all the effort and hard work that is needed to put an end to complete and total dependency. “After these 10 weeks, I look forward to releasing you vibrant youths and women into the job market with a new lease of life. The sole reason we are doing this program is truly to make a difference in the lives of the participants and their families knowing full well that this is definitely going to be a life changing experience.

“We are celebrating a big milestone today with the fact that this initiative which is more than two years old, having commenced at the NAF Base Makurdi in May 2016 and having successfully graduated over 2,000 participants is finally here in Abuja, celebrating its 10th Edition, in the home of the Nigerian Air Force and at the Base that houses the personnel of the HQ NAF, a base I consider to be the jewel of all NAF Bases. We are here today in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory in commemoration of the opening ceremony of the 10th Edition of the Flagship program of this NAFOWA administration.

We have come with good news for the inhabitants of this NAF Base and its environs. It’s actually an excellent news… Our empowerment train has finally landed in Abuja!! “We have come to commence the biggest training so far. We are ready to add another group of two hundred and twenty aspiring youths, women and widows into our Skill Acquisition Hall of Fame.”

The NAFOWA’s president said the initiative was extended to Abuja, in recognition of the fact the capital city was not insulated from the harsh economic realities in the country. Her words: “It has long been in our plan to bring this initiative to Abuja knowing full well that despite being a cosmopolitan city, Abuja is not spared from the problem of unemployment and the NAF Base Abuja despite being an accommodating base still has the same demographics which has always attracted NAFOWA, that is women, youths and widows. We know many people in this environment are in need of this empowerment intervention as the problem of unemployment, idleness and underemployment is really not selective of its location.

“Hence, the participants of this 10th edition have been carefully selected from all the Bases in Abuja that house Nigerian Air Force Personnel and their surrounding communities. We have identified women, youths and widows who are in need of our support through a program like this and who are willing and ready to change their stories.

“We have not only paid attention to the dependants of NAF personnel but we have also included our host communities who have been graciously accommodating us all these years as we all know the Nigerian Air Force and also NAFOWA pays special attention to a good civil military relationship. “Abuja is particularly important to NAFOWA because we know that being the capital city of Nigeria, standards of living is quite high, expectations from all is equally high. So, when you have a young graduate or a woman who is qualified and ready for employment but unable to find one, the attending frustration can be high, especially when you see others doing so well.

“Like I earlier said, we are here today with good news and to present to you our dear participants, a viable alternative to unemployment and to give you a better option to whatever the situation maybe today. “This program is to clearly discourage any form of idleness and going forward, it is to encourage you the participants to think outside the box and seek other ways of gainful employment, especially our youths. It is to discourage frustration when the dream job is not readily available. It is to discourage risky ventures and adventures into unclear terrains. “We have been very successful over the past 2 years in using this program to disabuse the fact that unless you have a white collar job, you are not really employed.” She continued: “We are keying into the fact that all the fast developing economies around the world are driven by industries and blue collar jobs. The present revolution taking place in strong economies are getting a bounce off goods and products that are consumer driven.

Hence the idea of training in vocational trades and skills that are used daily in the activities of life makes perfect sense. They are trades that are in demand in the society and Abuja is particularly identified as a city with a large population, a ready clientele and an environment where the ease of doing business is highly rated.

“There are 13 trades being offered by NAFOWA in honour of this 10th Edition, and they include tailoring, catering, hairdressing and barbing, make up artistry, computer appreciation, photography and videography, DSTV installation, event decoration, interior decoration and soft furnishing, soap and disinfectant production, leather shoes and bags production and aluminium works fabrication. I must point out that this is not only the largest groups of students to be trained so far but it is also the largest number of trades to be offered as the previous highest number was 10.”

