Metro and Crime
Man docked over alleged unpaid N337,000 hotel bills
The police on Thursday arraigned a 59-year-old man, Yemi Kuku, in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, over unpaid N337,000 accumulated hotel accommodation bills.
Kuku is charged with criminal breach of trust.
The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ejeh, told the court that one Samme Enweonwu of Divine Suite Hotel, Mararaba, reported the matter at the Abacha Road Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Oct. 19.
The complainant alleged that the defendant lodged in the above-mentioned hotel and accumulated a bill of NN337,000.
“Apart from the accumulated hotel bill, the defendant also collected the sum of N68,000 as loan from the complainant.
“The defendant promised to offset the bills, including the loan, but failed. He issued a post dated cheque of N35,000 that later bounced,” Ejeh said.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 312 of the Penal Code.
The defendant pleaded not guilty, while the judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.
Shekarau adjourned the case until Nov.16, for hearing. (NAN)
Categories
Trending
-
News13 hours ago
APC Primaries: How govs put Oshiomhole in trouble
-
Politics13 hours ago
Isiaka: Last man standing for Ogun West agenda
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
Police dismiss drunken officer caught on video
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
I Killed My Mother, Slept With Her Corpse For Money Ritual- 18 Year Old Boy
-
Politics24 hours ago
INEC displays 1.9m provisional voters register for verification in Sokoto
-
Columnists14 hours ago
How you can control your blood pressure with diet
-
News22 hours ago
PHOTOS: SSS parades allege killers of Southern Kaduna traditional ruler
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
Kaduna riot: I was attacked, abandoned for dead –Journalist