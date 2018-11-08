Connect with us

Man docked over alleged unpaid N337,000 hotel bills

The police on Thursday arraigned a 59-year-old man, Yemi Kuku, in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, over unpaid N337,000 accumulated hotel accommodation bills.

Kuku is charged with criminal breach of trust.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ejeh, told the court that one Samme Enweonwu of Divine Suite Hotel, Mararaba, reported the matter at the Abacha Road Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Oct. 19.

The complainant alleged that the defendant lodged in the above-mentioned hotel and accumulated a bill of NN337,000.

“Apart from the accumulated hotel bill, the defendant also collected the sum of N68,000 as loan from the complainant.

“The defendant promised to offset the bills, including the loan, but failed. He issued a post dated cheque of N35,000 that later bounced,” Ejeh said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 312 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while the judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Shekarau adjourned the case until Nov.16, for hearing. (NAN)

