Metro and Crime
Man rapes pastor’s nine-year-old daughter to death
Operatives of the Rivers State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), have arrested a 23-year-old man, Eedee Tombari, for allegedly raping a pastor’s nine-year-old daughter to death.
The suspect was initially arrested by detectives attached to the Bori Area Command. He was later transferred to SCIID.
According to sources, the suspect committed the crime on Monday, inside a new generation church at Lepne Street, in Bori, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of the state.
Sources said the mother of the victim, Eedeebari Littia Gonis-Kogbara, had taken the deceased to a church programme, and kept her in one of the rooms in the church to sleep, while the vigil was on.
Tombari was alleged to have sneaked into the room, raped her to death and later dumped the victim’s remains at the back of the church fence, after he had discovered that the girl had died.
The victim’s father, Pastor Peter Gonis-Kogbara, who is the General Overseer of a church in Bodo, told journalists that it was the traces of blood that made people to discover where the suspect dumped his daughter’s body.
He has called on Nigerians to come to his aid and ensure that justice prevails in the matter.
Meanwhile, the State chairperson of Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), Anthonia Osademe, has commended the security operatives for their quick intervention in arresting the suspect.
She vowed that FIDA would prosecute the matter to the end, to ensure that the victim’s family gets justice.
Categories
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
Okorocha sues IGP, EFCC, demands N1bn damages
-
Politics24 hours ago
Senate: Scorecard of ex-governors
-
Politics24 hours ago
Cross River guber: Parties gear for a three-horse race
-
Politics20 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s ticket excites Lagos APC chairman
-
News23 hours ago
Buhari to labour: Don’t let politicians use you
-
News24 hours ago
Uzodinma to Okorocha: You underestimated your dwindling popularity
-
News20 hours ago
Amosun: We’ll accommodate minimum wage in 2019 budget
-
News23 hours ago
Senate probes NNPC over diversion of $1.05bn NLNG dividend