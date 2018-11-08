Politics
Mandate parties to digitise membership register, ADP urges INEC
The Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Benue chapter, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, has urged
the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
to mandate political parties to digitise their membership register.
Ochefu made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the call became necessary in view of the need to address some of the irregularities in the country’s electoral process.
According to him, digitised party membership register will go a long way to stop party members from holding multiple positions,
as well as jumping from one political party to another without proper resignation.
He said that online registration of party members could have averted some anomalies that were not anticipated at the just
concluded party primaries ahead of 2019 general elections.
He added that “INEC should make that mandatory and synchronise political party database with that of INEC, so that when it comes to
primaries, we can easily know who is eligible to vote in a particular ward because that is where he or she has been captured.
“As it is now, that you are not able to drive that process, we have a situation whereby a member of ADP in Otukpo Local
Government is also a member of Social Democratic Party in Agatu and a member of Peoples Democratic Party in Makurdi.
“In some cases, even those holding executive positions have been able to manipulate it because there is nobody checking.
“INEC can drive that process and mandate political parties to digitise their membership register and use electronic voting in their
primaries.
“This will enable us to know that people are not holding multiple political positions or jumping from one political party to another
without properly resigning.”
The party state chairman accused some state governors of truncating efforts to drive the process, saying
“some state governors know very well that direct primaries would kill their ambition to impose their candidates, so, they work
against it. (NAN)
