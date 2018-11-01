Martinez leads, Conte out for Real job

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has emerged as one of the top contenders to become the new manager of Real Madrid.

The Champions League holders sacked Julen Lopetegui following their 5-1 defeat against rivals Barcelona in El Clasico at the weekend. Lopetegui’s four-month spell ended after recording just six wins from his 14 matches in charge.

Real announced that the club’s B team coach Santiago Solari would be in temporary charge of the first-team and should he turn around results on the pitch he could land the job on a permanent basis.

However, former Everton manager Martinez is a “shock leading candidate” to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu. After leading Belgium to third place at the World Cup this summer the Spaniard’s stock “has never been higher”, says the Daily Mail, and he has an “outstanding chance to land the biggest job in club football”.

According to The Sun Real are “seriously considering” Martinez should they miss out on Mauricio Pochettino.

The Tottenham manager is Los Blancos’s top choice and they could offer a double-your-money deal to lure him from north London. In a separate report The Sun adds that Real plan to offer Pochettino a five-year contract worth an “eye-watering £85m”.

Former Real chief Ramon Calderon told talkSPORT that Pochettino would be a perfect fit for the job. But he also said that current president Florentino Perez is keen on bringing Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho back to Spain.

