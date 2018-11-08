Mental health: Psychiatrists task professionals on local research

In order to sustain the national efforts to tackle mental health disorders, the Federal Government has been called upon to upgrade and renovate the existing structures in the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba as many of the available infrastructure are said to be getting dilapidated.

Making the call during the maiden edition of the Research Fair organised by the management of the hospital in commemoration of the 111th Anniversary of the tertiary mental health facility, the Director, Clinical services, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye urged philanthropist and nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by erecting new buildings, renovating the old ones and providing new bedding across the facility wards.

The theme for the fair, ‘Entrenching Research Culture in a Service Oriented Mental Health Institution: Challenges and Prospects.’

According to the Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun, the theme was chosen to prove that clinical services and evidence-based research done in the hospital would further improve the treatment of patients.

Dr. Ogun said, “Simple research includes the number of patients at the hospital, how many patients were treated, the number of patients that got well, the type of drugs used for their treatment, among others. It all starts with an observation, from there, research begins.”

The call to expand local research became necessary based on findings that showed that many foreign based studies do not tally with local population in the country, hence the need to focus more on studies that would use African participants with a view to elicit findings that are in line with genetics of black population.

She said, over the years, many notable academic works have been carried out and published both locally and internationally by psychiatrists, “It has come a time in history we began to showcase our intellectually driven research prowess; no one else will do this for us; we can no longer be silent about this anymore.”

According to Ogun, many researchers have been home grown through weekly research class through dissertation supervision by qualified and a good number of these fellows were spread across the globe. She added, “The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba is leading a light in Psychiatric research; we can no longer be silent about this anymore.”

Lamenting on the poor funding in the research work at the hospital, the medical director said that a good research requires funding, whether as an individual or group, while hinting that N500,000 was disbursed for the 20 research papers presented with each individual or group receiving N50, 000 to facilitate their research work.

She said the tertiary mental health institution would continue to collaborate with researchers both internationally and locally to seek grants in all areas of mental health research.

The research fair started as a research club 15 years ago by the then Medical Director, Dr. Idowu Malomo and has since become part of the hospital’s programme.

