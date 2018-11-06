Minimum Wage: Confusion as Labour, FG parley ends in deadlock

There was confusion last night as a meeting of the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage ended in a deadlock. Although the Federal Government kept to its proposal of N24, 000, the organised labour insisted on the N30,000 demand or total strike. The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who was the representative of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, stormed out of the meeting.

Bagudu left the venue of the meeting without talking to journalists. The governor didn’t return for the second segment of the meeting rescheduled for 10p.m. The meeting, which was convened by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to avert the nationwide industrial action proposed by the organised labour, could not reach any agreement as at 11p.m. yesterday. The development gave strong indications that Labour might go ahead with its plans to embark on a nationwide strike by today.

The meeting, which started about 12 noon yesterday lasted for about nine hours but had to be adjourned at 8p.m. with a promise to reconvene at 10p.m. to explore more opportunities to reach a consensus. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who addressed the media during the recess, said that both the N24,000 and N30,000 figures still stand, but that the committee would reconvene after the President’s opinion was sought on the two conflicting figures. Ngige noted that the major factor that would determine the consensus report of the committee, would be the affordability of the figures by all parties involved in the negotiation.

“We are making progress. The governors’ figure should be the Federal Government’s figure. We are just trying to carry them along. That is why we made the discussion tripartite plus. “The state governments have no choice now, because they have attached themselves to us because we are the supreme sovereign, the governors are the minor sovereign.

The leaders of labour are here. When we come back, we decide,” he said. Chairman of the tripartite Committee, Mrs. Ama Pepple disagreed that there was a stalemate, but admitted that there was a little challenge that made the committee to come back to the negotiation table. Pepple, who said that the committee was persuading labour leaders to shelve the planned nationwide strike, also affirmed that the Federal Government’s figure and that of the organized labour still stand. She, however, noted that when the meeting reconvenes, there will be a consensus report that will satisfy all parties.

“There is no stalemate. We have finished and signed it. What we are insisting is that the strike should be called off. N24,000 and N30,000 were the figures we used for the negotiation,” she said.

