Editorial
Minimum wage: Govt, labour on warpath
Last week’s decision by organised labour to go ahead with the November 6 strike following Federal Government’s failure to accept and adopt the report on N30,000 minimum wage by the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage did not come as a surprise.
Having given the federal and state governments enough leash to put their houses in order and give Nigerians a living and befitting wage, it was expected that the unions would resort to its last option of going on strike as the former are not forthcoming.
It has, however, become ironic that in order to prevent labour from going ahead with the strike, the government has suddenly run to court to stop the industrial action.
Good enough, labour has claimed not to have seen any of such court order, and as a result, it will go ahead with what has been planned except the Federal Government retraces its step by accepting the committee’s recommendation for onward passage to the National Assembly.
The root cause of the impending strike is the insistence of the state governors to pay only N22,500 as minimum wage for workers whereas the labour unions are insisting on N30,000.
Since 2017 when the tripartite committee was inaugurated, the Federal Government never pretended as if it was not going to deliver on the report of the committee until the first quarter of this year when the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, suddenly realised that the promised date of implementation was no longer an eternity.
There have always been fears within labour circle that the Federal Government would renege not only in paying the recommended wage, but also failing in implementing it in the third quarter of the year as promised.
For Ngige, who radiated excitement at the beginning of the whole process to later lean on the flimsy excuse that the capacity for state governments and private sector employers to pay is paramount to the implementation of any report, is tantamount to complete mockery of the committee’s efforts and eventual delivery.
That remains a huge slap on the faces of most Nigerians, who daily behold a government with officials and families’ members that are neck deep in extravagant lifestyle.
Pragmatically, the minimum wage of N18,000 has become out of tune. Even when it was introduced more than five years ago, Nigerians had condemned it based on the fact that the economic realities on ground then far outweighed the figure.
Even with recent statistical drop in inflation from as high as 18 per cent to 11 per cent consecutively, the positive effect hardly permeates the ordinary Nigerians’ daily living as prices of commodities are still on the very high side, making the current N18,000 an insult and a direct marker for economic and social marginalisation. To state it succinctly, what do some state governors do with security votes, and large convoys?
The most appalling aspect of the whole issue is that whereas Nigerian government is haggling with labour over N30,000, some African countries pay higher minimum wage. For instance, Chad pays an equivalent of N60,000 as minimum wage; Cameroon, N38,000; Algeria, N83,000, while Libya that is still struggling out of crisis pays as much as N190,000.
For a committee in which government representatives including the minister actively participated in, it is rather nauseating to behold that the implementation of the final report has become a problem to the same government, up to the extent of going to court to seek an injunction stopping the planned strike.
However, as labour is certain to go ahead with strike, most people will, as usual, see it as a battle for a few and even though it is likely to extend it to the private sector after succeeding with government, there is certainly a limit to which it can go as the capacity of the private investor is ultimately dependent on the state of the economy.
One thing must also be taken out from labour’s agitation for the strike. While it feels at ease telling Nigerians to stockpile food and necessities, the directive, however, becomes ironic considering the fact that most Nigerians do not have enough resources to heap food at home for an indefinite strike as they live on daily allowances as little as between N500 and N1,000.
To stretch the matter further, in a country where electricity is as good as not functional, and for the fact that electricity workers and those in oil sector will be joining the strike, even those with enough money to stockpile food might end up having a smelling home from rotting food items.
As much as it is necessary for labour to make a statement, we believe it is very expedient for them to become more proactive by looking for other ways to make employers do their bidding.
While we enjoin government to do all it can to forestall the strike as room for deliberation is still open till midnight today, we also appeal that the poor masses must not be allowed to suffer unnecessarily.
We call on both the government and organised labour to reach amicable settlement on this new minimum wage. The nation cannot afford another strike.
Editorial
Taming lawyers from forging judgements
Globally, lawyers are a set of respected people, not only for their knowledge of law, but for ensuring that rule of law and justice becomes the grundnorm of any civilized society. Nigeria is not exempted, especially in the array of eminent and distinguished lawyers it has produced over the years, even before independence.
Nigeria, which attained her independence in 1960, produced the first lawyer in Christopher Alexander Sapara Williams on November 17, 1879. This was followed by the father of Nigeria’s first Senior Advocate, the late Chief Fredrick Rotimi Williams and his uncle who were both called to Bar in 1927.
Chief Williams was called to the Bar in 1943. Over the years, the country has had eminent members of the Bar like the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the Sofolas, Chief Richard Akinjide, Dr. Nabo Graham-Douglas and many other distinguished lawyers, who practiced law with finest and best tradition required of a profession described as noble and custodians referred to as ‘learned.’
But of late, the practice of law has consistently been brought into opprobrium following unchecked activities of a few practitioners, who obviously do not fit into the noble profession. It was unheard of in the days of FRA Williams, who was reverend as ‘Timi the Law,’ for lawyers to engage in criminal activities, ranging from forgery to stealing, including offering gratification to judicial officers with a view to corrupting the Bench.
For instance, this year alone, over 20 lawyers have been caught in criminal web while scores are facing one form of criminal offence or another before their umbrella body’s disciplinary committee contrary to their constitutional role of upholding rule of law, protecting the law and representing people in court. In today’s practice of law in the country, caution has been thrown to the wind as respect and reverence hitherto accorded law profession is gradually waning following atrocities being committed by lawyers.
One of these is the prevalence of fake lawyers. There are scores of cases establishing the fact that many practitioners, who today claimed to be lawyers, are fake. Although lawyers’ umbrella body – the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) – did not claim ignorance of proliferation of fake lawyers, it has nonetheless put in place various mechanism to rid the body of fake and impersonation garb. But while this challenge is being addressed, there appears a fresh one in forged judgements.
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, raised the alarm of this emerging challenge last month when he disclosed that some lawyers forged judgements in their application for the coveted title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Although the CJN did not name the lawyers, he said: “I have to point out the fact in the just concluded exercise.
Some applicants were found to have engaged in dishonourable conduct such as forgery of judgements, resulting in their being reported to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.”
This detestable practice was yet to abate when Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, drew the nation’s attention to another discovery in her jurisdiction. In this case, mastermind of the alleged forgery was identified.
He is Edward Oseghale. Oseghale allegedly engaged a property owner in relation to a case involving a landlord and a tenant. Instead of allowing the due process to take its course, Oseghale, a lawyer of over 10 years post call, allegedly resorted to forgery of a judgement to satisfy his client’s interest. Lagos State Chief Registrar, Taiwo Olatokun, on September 25, 2018, accused Oseghale of altering a judgement he earlier obtained in a separate case with similar suit number, but different year and presented it as the judgement in the new case.
The lawyer was, however, exposed when the defendant, who was sceptical about the authenticity of the judgement, went to the court to ask for a true copy of the judgement, only to discover that the said judgement did not exist.
The Registrar said forgery among lawyers was not new. We also want both the NBA and the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), the body saddled with conferring the SAN title on deserving lawyers, to rise up to this painful development and its damage to the profession and the society if allowed unchecked.
The two bodies need to review whatever measure put in place to curb the detestable trend with a view to making it more stringent, otherwise, it would get out of hands as lawyers may be tempted to adopt such practice as the norm. Above all, there is urgent need for a concerted effort by major stakeholders in the legal profession to address this challenge. NBA should take the lead with a view to ensuring that its members deploy the required finesse into the practice of law.
Editorial
Buhari: Coming clean on this certificate embarrassment
About four years ago, in the run-up to the 2015 general elections, one of the main issues of discuss between now President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the campaign war was the issue of certificates of Buhari. While the president held that his certificates were with the Military Board as was customary with military in his time, the PDP and opponents of Buhari insisted that he had none. The issue generated so much heat in the polity that many wondered how Buhari became an army General without the basic West Africa School Certificate (WASC).
The argument was laid to rest when Buhari defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential polls in 2015. We recall that in the heat of the debate, some cynical Nigerians had said that even if Buhari presented a NEPA bill, they would vote for him. Nigerians eventually voted for Buhari, who became president without submitting his certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as requested by the law.
In June 2016, a Federal High Court in Abuja had struck out a suit filed by a lawyer, Nnamdi Nwokocha-Ahaaiwe, challenging Buhari’s claim that his certificates were with the Military Board. Justice Ademola Adeniyi struck out the case following a notice of discontinuance of the matter by the plaintiff.
The president’s lawyers, who defended him in the suit were Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Mr. Lateef O. Fagbemi (SAN), Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Kola Awodein (SAN), Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), Charles Edosomwan (SAN), Emeka Ngige (SAN), Femi Atoyebi (SAN), Femi Falana (SAN), Funke Aboyade (SAN), H.O. Afolabi (SAN), Muiz Banire (SAN), and 10 other counsel.
Barely four years after the last election and two years after the case was dismissed, the Buhari certificate challenge has come up again. Last Thursday, when INEC published the list of over 70 candidates running for the post of the president in the 2019 election, it emerged again that Buhari has not submitted his credentials as required by the law. The excuse is the same as in 2014, when the matter first came up. His certificates are still with the military board.
Again, as was in 2014, Buhari has opened his wings for attack from his opponents. The main opposition party, the PDP, had on Friday, told the president to sort out the certificate issue once and for all. Many other Nigerians have also expressed outrage with the issue.
The Presidency is insisting that the certificate issue is settled. “This is a waste of time because we have the record of this – WASC – and of higher qualifications obtained by hard work and truly merited by Mr. President.
“This certificate story is an old one; it is a settled issue in the courts,” Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said.
Already, the court battle has started. Two cases have been filed in Lagos and Osogbo courts by lawyers asking President Buhari to be disqualified from the 2019 presidential poll over his failure to produce his certificates.
We recall that in the heat of the 2015 elections, the military had at a press conference said that Buhari’s certificates were not in its custody. But we take that with a pinch of salt because of the prevailing political climate then, knowing full well that the scales were tilted against Buhari as an opposition candidate then. But now that the President is the Commander-in-Chief, can we get the true picture of the certificate issue? We say so because if the law required the candidates to present their credentials before INEC to be cleared, Buhari cannot be an exemption. That is moreso as the opposition has found it a veritable ground to feast on and taunt the president.
We find it hard to believe that Buhari could have risen to the rank of a General in the Nigerian Army without any certificate as ordinary as the WASC for any reason. We also acknowledge that in the course of attaining that lofty height in the military, the president passed through various trainings, drills and on-the-job training. But the requirement of the law remains the O’level certificate, which in his case has become a subject of contention.
We, therefore, believe that there is an urgent need for the president, his handlers and the appropriate authorities to speak up on the matter to rest the case once and for all.
For instance, couldn’t he have had the certificate re-issued at the school where he took the examination? Is it difficult for the appropriate authorities to investigate the records and determine if he sat for the examinations or not?
We have seen his classmates in several pictures during some of his trips to his native Katsina. Can we have any evidence that he sat for the exams with some of them?
For President Buhari, we believe there is a serious need to come clean on the matter to save himself and the nation the embarrassment the certificate issue has caused. His integrity is at stake. He must not be seen as being treated as an exception to the rule.
Editorial
The poor state of Nigerian roads
The importance of roads in the socio-economic life of a people cannot be overemphasised. That is a fact. Another incontrovertible fact is that countless number of roads in the country are in a terrible state of disrepair. From one end of the country to another, it is the same story.
A few examples will suffice to illustrate this malady. The Lagos/Ibadan Expressway which is a vital link to other parts of the country has for long period been in a poor condition. Both sides of the Berger end of that highway is in a state of dilapidation leading to heavy traffic jam on a daily basis.
The Lagos/Badagry Expressway is even in a state of collapse. Many portions of the expressway have failed terribly. From Alakija to Agbara is a disaster. The Iba section where there is a big crater is a nightmare to motorists and commuters.
Benin/Okene/Okpella, Enugu/Onitsha, Umuahia/Ikot Ekpene, Jos/Abuja, Jebba/Mokwa, Owo/Ikare/Okeagbe Road, Akure/Ado, Benin/Akure/Abuja etc. are all in various stages of decay. The list is by no means exhaustive.
If the condition of these highways which are federal is this terrible, it is better imagined what inner roads within the various states look like.
This terrible state of roads has, no doubt, been exacerbated by the rains. The heavy downpour in many states in the last weeks has exposed the deplorable condition of the roads, and underlines the need to do something urgently to fix them.
We, therefore, implore government to quickly repair these roads. The government does not need to wait until the rains are over to begin repair work on them so as to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses. It goes without saying that the poor state of the roads causes serious traffic jam that, in some cases, can extend for kilometres and lead to loss of man hours.
Again, the increasing loss of lives to auto accidents is also partly attributable to the poor state of roads. This is another compelling reason to quickly fix them. So, we call on the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to swing into action. The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) should be made to do its work. Areas where repair work needs to be carried out, even as a stopgap measure, should be quickly fixed. Proper rehabilitation or reconstruction as the case may be can then be done when the rains are over.
Undoubtedly, one reason many of the roads are so terrible is the fact that the materials used in their construction are of low quality hence they fail easily.
In this regard, we want to call on governments to always monitor road construction projects rigorously to ensure the highest standards are adhered to. What are the monitoring units in the federal ministry and state ministries doing? Is it not their duty to ensure that the quality of work done by contractors is of high standard?
There are several roads within the Lagos metropolis, for instance, that are still very solid years after their construction. The Igando/Ikotun Road is one example. The government can do well to ascertain why this particular road is still solid and has not succumbed to the pervasive problem of bad roads and replicate it everywhere.
We also note that there is practically no effort devoted to maintenance of roads after their construction. Again, there is little or no provision of drainages. These are some of the reasons for their failing in just a few years after construction.
The truth is that no road lasts forever, so effort must be made to not only periodically maintain them but to also engage in major repairs when the need arises.
We also note that many of the contracts for road construction and rehabilitation in the states are sometimes awarded based on political patronage. The effect is that such roads end up not been constructed and even when they are, are poorly done. There have been instances in the past where contractors neglected or refused to do the job for which they had received mobilisation funds.
We insist that the provision of these critical infrastructure cannot be subjected to party politics and patronage.
Again, we want to stress that government is a continuum. If a particular government embarks on a road project and cannot see it to completion within its tenure, it is the duty of the next government to finish the project. That is how development is engendered. Projects should not be discontinued or discarded simply because a governor does not want his predecessor who started the project to take credit for it. There is no reason, for instance, why the current government in Lagos State should not have continued the Lagos/Badagry Expressway and rail project which is an important route to the West Coast of Africa.
While not attempting to denigrate the importance of other projects, the centrality of roads to growth and development cannot be overemphasised. So why put so much emphasis on building bridges, for instance, when roads are in a terrible state? This speaks to the issue of priority.
Governments at all levels should be able to prioritise its work and embark on those projects it has the funds for.
