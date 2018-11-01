News
Minimum wage: NLC/TUC rejects govs’ N22,500
…threatens a revert to N66,500 initial demand
…accuses governors of mischief
The controversy trailing the implementation of N30,000 as a new national minimum wage for workers seems to be growing, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday rejected the decision by the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), to pay N22,500 as new minimum wage.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, warned that if the presidency and governors continued to advance their own figures outside the N30,000 mutually agreed and signed by the tripartite committee at the end of its negotiations, labour would be forced to revert to its initial demand of N66,500 as new wage for workers.
Wabba, who accused the Governors’ Forum of mischief, noted that six governors, each representing the six geopolitical zones in the country who were part of the negotiating process, had earlier stated that they were not going to give a figure.
He explained that the governors were not only a part of the process from the onset of the negotiation, but were also present at the close of negotiation where a figure was mutually agreed upon by the tripartite committee where they were fully represented.
“The demand of organized labour is not N30,000. Our demand is N66,500. N30,000 is the compromise figure arrived at, at the end of negotiations by the tripartite partners – Government, Employers and Organized Labour. The new minimum wage was a product of intense negotiations that lasted for almost one year.
“The unilateral pronouncement by governors of N22,500 Minimum Wage is an abuse of every known principle of industrial relations, labour laws, processes and international best practices.
“At this point, labour needs to reiterate that the allocation or award of N22,500 is hereby rejected. It has no place in collective bargaining process. We wish to reiterate our position adopted at our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of October 23, 2018, that any figure below N30,000 will not be accepted by us.
“We call on our members to continue to mobilize in preparation for the commencement of an indefinite strike on the 6th of November, 2018, if by then necessary steps have not been taken to adopt the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee. Our workers are resolute, our unions are resolute, there must be fairness, justice. There must be respect for the rule of law.
“If everybody will revert to the free operation of figures; if Federal Government will begin to advance figures; if state governors will begin to advance figures, what will stop labour from bringing back the figure that was initially put on the table?” he asked.
Wabba, however, stated that the NGF has no moral or constitutional right whatsoever to dictate the amount they were going to pay workers as minimum wage.
“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum is not a negotiating body, but merely a political organization for the convenience of state governors. The tripartite committee from inception sent letters to each state government to send in their memoranda as their contributions to the new national minimum wage negotiating process. 21 States sent in their memorandum quoting figures.
“We, therefore, condemn unequivocally the communiqué issued by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on October 30, 2018 as an attempt to undermine the authority of Mr. President. This position should be equally condemned by all.
“Our demand is that the constitutional, legal and morally right step to take at this point is for the Chairman of the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Negotiating Committee to submit the report of the already concluded National Minimum Wage negotiations to Mr. President for transmission to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.
“We are in a society where any opportunity, people will try to exploit you and I think that is what the governors are trying to do because to them, any attempt to increase the minimum wage, they will exploit it to see if they can get more money from the Federal Government.
“Our position is that every governor should go back to his state because that is the entity that is recognised by law, gather its workers and say we are not willing to pay N30,000, and not coming to Abuja and hiding under a forum that is not known to law that they cannot be able to pay the N30,000 while going back to say whatever is agreed, they are ready to pay individually.
“I want to call on Mr. President to be aware of this mischief that they will go back to their states and say it is the presidency or Federal Government that is not willing to pay and that they will be willing to pay what is accepted.
“Therefore, let there be this understanding that this forum that made this statement has no legitimacy whatsoever in the context of collective bargaining process, in the context of law because what the constitution recognises is individual states. Let, therefore, individual states go back and gather their own workers and tell them what they are willing to pay and they will see the reaction of workers.”
Also, the National Executive Council of Trade Union Congress has said that state governors by law are not empowered to solely negotiate minimum wage for workers.
In a communique issued at the end of NEC meeting in Lagos yesterday, the body rejected the reports that governors had agreed to pay N22,000 as minimum wage by the states.
The NEC stated that TUC rejected the amount on the ground that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum was not an established body empowered to negotiate new minimum wage.
The TUC noted that the committee had concluded its job and came up with N30,000 and that “TUC stands by this decision.”
The NEC condemned in totality the statement credited to some quarters that the Tripartite Committee on minimum wage did not agree on N30,000,” describing it as travesty of history.
According to TUC, NEC aligned itself with the position of the organised labour to commence nationwide strike on the November 6, 2018 in the event of failure of government to commence implementation of the national minimum wage at N30,000.
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
