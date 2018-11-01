Minimum wage: NLC/TUC rejects govs’ N22,500

…threatens a revert to N66,500 initial demand

…accuses governors of mischief

The controversy trailing the implementation of N30,000 as a new national minimum wage for workers seems to be growing, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday rejected the decision by the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), to pay N22,500 as new minimum wage.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, warned that if the presidency and governors continued to advance their own figures outside the N30,000 mutually agreed and signed by the tripartite committee at the end of its negotiations, labour would be forced to revert to its initial demand of N66,500 as new wage for workers.

Wabba, who accused the Governors’ Forum of mischief, noted that six governors, each representing the six geopolitical zones in the country who were part of the negotiating process, had earlier stated that they were not going to give a figure.

He explained that the governors were not only a part of the process from the onset of the negotiation, but were also present at the close of negotiation where a figure was mutually agreed upon by the tripartite committee where they were fully represented.

“The demand of organized labour is not N30,000. Our demand is N66,500. N30,000 is the compromise figure arrived at, at the end of negotiations by the tripartite partners – Government, Employers and Organized Labour. The new minimum wage was a product of intense negotiations that lasted for almost one year.

“The unilateral pronouncement by governors of N22,500 Minimum Wage is an abuse of every known principle of industrial relations, labour laws, processes and international best practices.

“At this point, labour needs to reiterate that the allocation or award of N22,500 is hereby rejected. It has no place in collective bargaining process. We wish to reiterate our position adopted at our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of October 23, 2018, that any figure below N30,000 will not be accepted by us.

“We call on our members to continue to mobilize in preparation for the commencement of an indefinite strike on the 6th of November, 2018, if by then necessary steps have not been taken to adopt the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee. Our workers are resolute, our unions are resolute, there must be fairness, justice. There must be respect for the rule of law.

“If everybody will revert to the free operation of figures; if Federal Government will begin to advance figures; if state governors will begin to advance figures, what will stop labour from bringing back the figure that was initially put on the table?” he asked.

Wabba, however, stated that the NGF has no moral or constitutional right whatsoever to dictate the amount they were going to pay workers as minimum wage.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum is not a negotiating body, but merely a political organization for the convenience of state governors. The tripartite committee from inception sent letters to each state government to send in their memoranda as their contributions to the new national minimum wage negotiating process. 21 States sent in their memorandum quoting figures.

“We, therefore, condemn unequivocally the communiqué issued by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on October 30, 2018 as an attempt to undermine the authority of Mr. President. This position should be equally condemned by all.

“Our demand is that the constitutional, legal and morally right step to take at this point is for the Chairman of the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Negotiating Committee to submit the report of the already concluded National Minimum Wage negotiations to Mr. President for transmission to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

“We are in a society where any opportunity, people will try to exploit you and I think that is what the governors are trying to do because to them, any attempt to increase the minimum wage, they will exploit it to see if they can get more money from the Federal Government.

“Our position is that every governor should go back to his state because that is the entity that is recognised by law, gather its workers and say we are not willing to pay N30,000, and not coming to Abuja and hiding under a forum that is not known to law that they cannot be able to pay the N30,000 while going back to say whatever is agreed, they are ready to pay individually.

“I want to call on Mr. President to be aware of this mischief that they will go back to their states and say it is the presidency or Federal Government that is not willing to pay and that they will be willing to pay what is accepted.

“Therefore, let there be this understanding that this forum that made this statement has no legitimacy whatsoever in the context of collective bargaining process, in the context of law because what the constitution recognises is individual states. Let, therefore, individual states go back and gather their own workers and tell them what they are willing to pay and they will see the reaction of workers.”

Also, the National Executive Council of Trade Union Congress has said that state governors by law are not empowered to solely negotiate minimum wage for workers.

In a communique issued at the end of NEC meeting in Lagos yesterday, the body rejected the reports that governors had agreed to pay N22,000 as minimum wage by the states.

The NEC stated that TUC rejected the amount on the ground that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum was not an established body empowered to negotiate new minimum wage.

The TUC noted that the committee had concluded its job and came up with N30,000 and that “TUC stands by this decision.”

The NEC condemned in totality the statement credited to some quarters that the Tripartite Committee on minimum wage did not agree on N30,000,” describing it as travesty of history.

According to TUC, NEC aligned itself with the position of the organised labour to commence nationwide strike on the November 6, 2018 in the event of failure of government to commence implementation of the national minimum wage at N30,000.

