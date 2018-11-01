Missing General’s body found inside well –Army

Nigerian Army said yesterday it had discovered body of the missing General Idris Alkali (rtd) inside an abandoned well at Guchwet village in Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Alkali was the immediate past Chief of Administration Officer, Army.

The Garrison Commander, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, who doubles as the head of search and rescue operation, Brigadier General Umar Mohammad, disclosed the discovery on Wednesday when he led journalists to the abandoned well where the body was discovered.

The body was covered in a body jacket but journalists were banned from taking photographs. Thereafter, a military parade was carried out to pay last respect before the body was conveyed in an ambulance to the 3 Division, Jos, Plateau State.

“You are all aware that retired General Idris Alkali was declared missing on September 3, 2018. Since then, the Nigerian Army gave us three tasks: First, was for us to find General Alkali alive; second, was for us to find his vehicle, a Toyota Corolla and if anything happened to him, we are to find out those who are responsible and ensure that they are arrested.

“As you are all aware, on September 29, 2018, we were able to recover the vehicle and his personal belongings which confirmed that it was him. In the same vain, last week, a shallow grave was discovered in which General Alkali was buried initially.

“We have declared some people wanted and some of them reported to the police. Some people who took part in the relocation of the body brought us to where he was reburied; he was relocated to an abandoned well. We came here this morning and drained the water and we discovered the body; that is the remains of General Alkali,” Mohammad said.

The Garrison Commander said Alkali was suspected to have been killed on September 3, when some youths were protesting the September 2 killing of 11 persons by gunmen in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area.

Mohammad said Alkali was killed and buried earlier in a shallow grave at “No man’s Land” but when the vehicle and his belongings were recovered in a pond with water at Dura Du village in Jos South Local Government Area, the suspects exhumed the body and threw it into an abandoned well at Guchwet village in Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area.

The Garrison Commander vowed that the Army would arrest and bring to justice those who carried out the hideous crime and the perpetrators, no matter how highly placed in society.

He added: “This means that the first two aspects have been completed; what is left now is for us to arrest all those who took part in the hideous act. I want to assure you that nobody involved, no matter how highly placed, will go unpunished. For those who have not submitted themselves to the police, let me say that we are on their trail.

“Based on that, I want to tell you that we have recovered the remains of General Idris Alkali. Those who have been declared wanted, some of them have submitted themselves to the police but those who are still missing, we are on their trail and we will make sure that we find them.”

