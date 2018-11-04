AutoBeat / Auto Trends
Mixed reactions trail Operation Restore Sanity
Mixed reactions have continued to trail Operation Restore Sanity/Velvet recently launched by the Lagos State Police Command.
The Command had launched a joint operation with other sister agencies to tackle the upsurge in traffic gridlock on roads across the state caused by lawlessness on the part of some motorists, among other factors.
Indeed, the initiative has left many motorists complaining on the exercise, arguing that it was unnecessary, as it created traffic congestion in some parts of the state.
Many commercial drivers have also stayed away from the roads as a result of the police operation, leaving many commuters stranded at bus stops before the exercise was suspended late Tuesday.
However, motoring experts said motorist and car owners need more time and sensitisaton to regularise their vehicle documents before using the roads.
Principal partner of automobile resource firm, Media Advocate Limited, Manny Philipson, said never in history of traffic management worldwide had the use of force to pattern or lessen vehicular movement yielded any desired result. It wouldn’t be out of place to infer therefore, that the proposed joint operation code named “Operation Velvet,” aimed at restoring sanity on Lagos roads may have failed from the start.
He said the approach has luckily started to lose strength, even though it still erroneously promotes this vision as the solution to congestion and transport problems.
Philipson said Lagos State, like several other evolving commercial cities in developing countries is witnessing rapid urbanisation and economic growth, which ultimately could accelerate the number of motor vehicles per one thousand people compared to the past 30 years.
“Owning a private car or a motorised two-wheeler is a major aspiration for people in Lagos particularly, where public transport service is often inadequate and unsafe.
“Unfortunately, city managers are not doing enough to assuage the rapid urbanisation that is fast inspiring the culture of car-oriented transport development patterns,” he said.
Dean, School of Transport, Lagos State University, Prof. Samuel Odewumi, said there is no specific time for law enforcement agency to carry out their duties. Anytime is a good time.
Odewumi said motorist or vehicle owners should be given enough notice because the essence of the operation is to rectify not to punish or arrest adding that the Lagos state police command should give a long notice for people to get their documents intact.
“With the way they are carrying out the operation, it seems to me that the objective is more to arrest, apprehend and extort motorist. If they give sufficient time, people will go and rectify. What the police did was to throw in panic into the air. There have been pressure on Lagos state government for all the bad roads, something tells me it is not unlikely, they want to they want to use it to douse, because by the time people run off the road, there will be light traffic and all those who are planning mass action will have no justification for it again,” he said.
On how to reduce traffic on Lagos roads, Odewumi said: “If the operational template is to arrest, police will face arresting and collecting toll gates from people but If the objective of the operation is to keep traffic flowing, the operational service will be different. If other sister agencies like Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), are given the opportunity to operate within their workgroup, traffic would be better managed.
“For stemming traffic, it has driven many people off the road, but if the idea is to keep the traffic flowing freely, it is not this type of knee jack, ad-hoc arrangement that can get the traffic free flowing, it will require more thinking and more strategic and tactical solutions.
An expert on road safety issues, Patrick Adenusi, said, “It is late to say this is the right time to implement such an operation. It is being sentimental. It is long overdue. The lawlessness in the country is unimaginable.
Adenusi also doubles as the Director of advocacy, Safety beyond Borders, a non-governmental organisation, said the Lagos state government through the Ministry of Transport with LASTMA and the Vehicle Inspection Service, and Ministry of Information, should begin a massive enlightenment campaign on how to use the road.
Adenusi said, “If the goal of the police is to reduce traffic, then their approach was wrong because if the goal is to reduce traffic, they do not necessarily need to stop a vehicle, asking them for razor blades, flashlights that will compound the already nasty situation that we are in.”
Police IG Unveils 2019 Edition of IVM Granite
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K Idris on Friday, October 26th unveiled the new 2019 model of IVM Granite at Innoson vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd Nnewi.
The IGP who was ably represented by DIG Agboola Oshodi-Glover during an inspection of the factory, expressed satisfaction at the level of activities going on at the factory and assured the Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Innocent Chukwuma OFR that he would personally brief the IGP on the facilities on ground and the capacity of the factory to manufacture specific operational vehicles to be used by the Nigerian Police.
DIG Oshodi Glover thereafter assured Chief Chukwuma that the Nigerian Police will patronize Innoson vehicles because of his conviction that the company has the capacity to produce world class standard vehicles.
The unveiling of the new vehicle also saw the commissioning of a new production line by the Executive Governor of Anambra State who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke. The Governor in his remarks appreciated the tenacity of Chief Chukwuma who against odds has persevered in his determination to put the name of Nigeria among vehicle manufacturers in the world. The Governor called for more patronage from both government and individuals as that is the only way that the vehicle company can be sustained.
Earlier during his welcome address, the Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma OFR stated that Innoson Vehicles has come this far because of the tremendous support it has received from the Nigerian Government, most especially under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR. Chief Chukwuma stated that under the current administration, Innoson Vehicles signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Air Force and collaborated with the Nigerian Army Authority for the design, modification, manufacturing and supply of Military vehicles.
Speaking further, “Today we are unveiling our First automated production line section. This section can weld the whole body of a vehicle in four minutes as against six hours when it’s done manually.
This new line will greatly increase our capacity as a company from 10,000 to 60,000 annual production units. It will also provide more jobs for our teeming population. As we strive to become one of the leading vehicle manufacturing brands, we shall keep no stone unturned in our determination to be the best.” Chief Chukwuma said.
Other dignitaries at the event include; Hon Chris Azubogu, Dame Virgy Etiaba, HRH Igwe KON Orizu CON, State Commissioners of Police from Anambra, Imo and Enugu, Members of of Anambra State Traditional Ruling Council, Captains of Industries, Members of Anambra State Chambers of Commerce and Industries etc.
The 2019 Edition of IVM Granite is in line with the latest generation of international brand of high end Pick Up. It is a wonder on wheel and has four suspension systems to withstand any terrain. It is ruggedly built for African roads. IVM Granite 2019 is equipped with luxurious and comfortable interior and has a 6 manual transmission plus indirect wire manipulation which is a technology shift system adopted for flexible shaft to control the gearshift mechanism. It is also benchmarked with NVH (Noise Vibration and Harshness) world standard assuring good performance, and the engine is turbo charged to enhance performance.
All-new 2019 Kia Cerato debuts
The all-new Kia Cerato has made a successful debut, featuring its impressively enhanced exterior and interior design. Looking more dynamic and stylish, the all-new Cerato’s design has moved in a sportier direction while preserving the original design elements from predecessors.
Unveiled at the 2018 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, USA, the Cerato maintains its sporty and youthful image, while evolving a more sophisticated appearance that nods to a number of sleek and dynamic styling cues, inspired by the Stinger fastback sport sedan. Expected to make its debut in Nigeria year-end, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria, Jimoh Olawale, said the auto firm is confident that the car will build on the outstanding success and market acceptance of the previous models.
He stated that the all-new 2019 Cerato’s entry will be “premised upon the recordbreaking success of the previous models in Nigeria.
The 2019 Kia Cerato has been redesigned with an entirely new aesthetic, taking the model to a notch higher in its segment with its refined sporty exterior and forward thinking technologically embedded interior, the sedan is set on a path to redefine the standards of sedans in the country.”
The front end is more aggressive with a new sturdy version of the Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille and a Stinger-esque headlamp design, while the Cerato is the first model in its class to come equipped with full LED headlamps.
The cowl point, base of the windshield, has been moved back to afford a more athletic and well-grounded stance. Around back, the rear bumpers are designed to look connected – Much like the Kia Sportage compact crossover, the Cerato now has a sleek horizontal trim piece that connects to the LED taillights. Gaining a more sophisticated design influenced by the Kia Stinger, the 2019 Cerato remains one of the most appealing, affordable vehicles on the market.
Mercedes-Benz sells 200,000 vehicles in September
Mercedes-Benz sold 202,819 vehicles worldwide last month and was at the high prior-year level in the first nine months of the year with sales of 1,715,087 units.
In the third quarter of 2018, 526,255 vehicles with the three-pointed star were delivered to customers with more than 200,000 units sold last month, sales in September were for Mercedes-Benz as a car manufacturer in the premium segment on a high level.
In addition, Mercedes-Benz certified its entire fleet for Europe according to the WLTP standard with effect as of September 1. Certified vehicles are already on their way to the retailers, but despite the ongoing strong demand, it was not possible to fulfil all customers’ wishes already in September. Compared with the best September for unit sales achieved last year, sales were also impacted by delays in certification in some international markets and by model changes.
In a highly competitive environment, the brand with the three-pointed star maintained its market leadership as the premium brand with the highest number of new registrations in September in the markets UK, Italy, France, Russia, Switzerland, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, Japan, Australia, the USA and Mexico, among others.
“I am delighted that Mercedes-Benz has maintained the high level of prior-year sales in the first nine months of the year despite the challenges we faced in the third quarter. It is our goal to ensure that our customers can enjoy receiving their new vehicles as soon as possible – and this is exactly what our teams are currently working on intensively,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales.
“With the GLE, we presented the latest model of our most successful SUV ever to the public at the Paris Motor Show. Mercedes-Benz SUVs have been in the fast lane with our customers since the beginning of the year, with over 610,000 units sold worldwide.”
With the SUVs, a new record was set for January to September: Worldwide, a total of 612,186 SUVs with the star were delivered, equivalent to an increase of 3.4 per cent in unit sales of the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS and G-Class. Thanks to strong growth rates, sales of the midsize SUV GLC set a new record in September and in the first nine months of this year.
Over the past 10 years, Mercedes-Benz sold more than 1.6 million midsize SUVs to customers worldwide.
From January to September, more than 58,000 units of the S-Class Saloon were sold – an increase of about 24 per cent. The popularity of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Saloon also continues: A new sales record was set in September and in the first nine month of the year. In China, around 500 units have been delivered each month since the beginning of the year.
In the first nine months of this year, 442,660 cars of the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA were sold worldwide. In May 2018, the new A-Class was launched as the forerunner of the next generation of compact cars: Last month, worldwide sales of the A-Class reached a new record for September. At the Paris Motor Show, three more highlights of the compact-car family with the star were shown: the A-Class Saloon, the new B-Class and the AMG A35 (fuel consumption combined 7.4-7.3 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 169-167 g/ km).
