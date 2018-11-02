Musa insists on full points against B’Bafana

Sodje: Skipper should be left alone if he’s retiring

Ex international, Godwin Opara, has said the Super Eagles will miss captain Mikel Obi in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to South Africa later this month. However, the former PSG defender believes the former Chelsea star’s absence provides a chance for other players to step up their status in the national team. Another former national team star Sam Sodje feared the former Chelsea man could be winding down his international career and the coach, Gernot Rohr must start looking for a permanent replacement for him.

Opara stressed that Nigeria had a vast array of players to pick from and the absence of the China- based player should not be an excuse in their bid to come out top of the match billed for November 17 at the FNB stadium, Johannesburg. “I know they will miss Mikel, that’s for sure, because he is their captain, but there are other players in the team as well,” he said in a sports programme of a Lagos-based radio station on Thursday.

He added: “Almost all the players are from abroad, they have they own clubs in Europe or elsewhere, which makes them equally good and we expect them to be able to show their own quality as well. The Scotland ’89 FIFA U-17 World Cup revelation, who got accolades from legendary football icon, Pele of Brazil, said he would have loved to see Mikel play against Bafana Bafana, but stressed that the Eagles would have to do without him.

He submitted that Mikel’s absence was part of the reasons why South Africa won the first leg 2-0 in Uyo, but added that a single player’s non-availability should not be an obstacle to a while team’s progress. Sodje said Mikel had been an exceptional player for the country and his experience would be missed if he eventual call time on his international career. “ I think it will be a massive loss to Nigeria and his experience will be missed,” he told New Telegraph from his base in England. “I’m sure we all know when it comes to retirement from the Nigerian national team or football in general, nobody can make that decision for any player, it’s really a personal decision between the player and his family.

“Mikel has been a great servant and a top man to our country but if he feels it’s time he packs it up with the Eagles, I don’t think it’s right for anybody to stop him. As a country we should respect his decision and wish him well. “The Eagles manager should start concentrating on the new younger players to fill his boots. Was a pleasure to have played with him.”

