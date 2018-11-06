Literature
MWANGA: An experience of the senses
On Sunday, the 11th of November 2018, the panoramic hall of The Civic Center Lagos will play host to the creme de la creme of the society and esteemed personalities as they gather for the hugely anticipated official grand unveiling of Mwanga Africa – Home of bespoke scented candles and diffusers.
Following its launch earlier in October, the bespoke candles and Diffusers has seen an unprecedented but unsurprising embrace by society’s lovers of endearing sweet smells embedded in the products.
At the event which is strategically fixed for a Sunday to give guests a restful and serene ambience, the pop-up store will open its doors to scents lovers in Nigeria and Africa at large.
Speaking on the launch, Founder/CEO, Mwanga Africa, Omoyeni Disu explained that guests are in for a memorable experience of a lifetime. In her words she said,
“I am launching an experience, a different kind of happy, my candles bear messages of love, light and happiness and its available in various flavors – Strawberry Shortcake, Hazelnut Coffee, Sparkling Pomelo, Watermelon, Coconut Lime Verbana, Mango & Tangerine mention a few.”
Literature
U.S. Promotes Cross-Cultural Collaboration as 13 American Writers Participate in Ake Festival
The United States Mission in Nigeria has renewed its support for Nigeria’s burgeoning community of creative writers and artists with its participation at the 2018 Ake Arts and Book Festival.
The U.S. Mission was one of the major sponsors of the 2018 Ake Arts and Book Festival, an annual event which showcases the best of contemporary African literature, poetry, music, art, film, and theatre.
In its sixth year, the Festival with the theme “Fantastical Futures” was held October 25-28.
Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the Festival, the Public Affairs Officer of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Mr. Russell Brooks, expressed admiration for the creative abilities of Nigerians across various forms of human endeavor.
“One key ingredient that assures a fantastic future in Nigeria is the depth of creativity found here – in all fields, whether I’m meeting an entrepreneur or an artist, I’m always impressed by how Nigerians work tirelessly to solve problems, to develop solutions, and to generate prosperity.”
“Nigerians definitely make things happen and they do so with ingenuity and resourcefulness. That creative quality is sure to generate a fantastic future! ” Brooks said at the event, attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo along with several diplomats and a broad range of Nigeria’s creative community.
With the support of the U.S. Mission, thirteen leading American writers also participated in the Ake Arts and Book Festival.
The American authors included Elizabeth Bird, Professor of Anthropology at the University of South Florida; Mona Eltahawy, New York-based columnist and international public speaker; Nnedi Okorafor, award-winning novelist and professor at the University of Buffalo; and Tochi Onyebuchi, author of the widely-acclaimed fantasy “Beasts Made of Night.”
In addition to the participation of the American writers, visiting U.S. Arts Envoy Wanjiru Kamuyu performed a dance, “Portrait in Red,” for the Festival’s guests.
The Public Affairs Sections of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, in Abuja and Lagos, supports programs that bring American cultural leaders to Nigeria to meet, exchange ideas and collaborate with Nigerian cultural leaders. Through these people-to-people connections, the U.S. Mission hopes to foster a deeper relationship between the people of Nigeria and the United States.
Arts & Entertainments
Echoes of Ekwensi’s Burning Grass
Book Title: Burning Grass
Author: Cyprian Ekwensi
Pagination: 118
Genre: Prose Fiction
Year of publication: 1962
Publisher: Heinemann
Reviewer: Adeniyi Taiwo Kunnu
Two years after the nation’s independence, Cyprian Ekwensi presented to the world, what was considered a piece of literature which serves to complement the highly commended and reviewed ‘Things Fall Apart’ by Chinua Achebe in 1958. In it, he explored the traditional culture and civilisation of present day South East Nigeria, to deconstruct and reconstruct the many wrong and poor depictions of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, thereby presenting an unarguable documentation to the world from his very outstanding perspective.
Four years after the birth of what is considered the ‘Mother of African Fiction’ and 52 years down the line, Ekwensi’s literary material has become a fiction of facts, in which another valuable perspective of the people of Northern Nigeria has been made available and the auspicious time to leverage the evergreen piece of creative expression has come. It is unquestionable to state that this work explores a very important practice of the people of Northern Nigeria.
The author whose ancestry is the South East, but born and raised for a period in the North and traversed the Nigerian landscape in the course of acquiring education and work, could be said to have a most ideal certification to broach a subject matter that seems cocooned in what may not be properly dissected or at best left un-grasped.
Quite significantly, the book opens with a peculiar insignia of the activities of cattle herders. On page one the first few lines go thus: “When they begin to burn the grass in Northern Nigeria, It is time for the herdsmen to be moving the cattle southwards to the banks of the great river. And the hunters, lurking on the edge of the flames with dane gun, bow and arrow, sniff the fumes and train their eyes to catch the faintest flicker of beasts hastening from their hiding places.”
From the excerpt, a number of instructive incidences are painted and worthy of attention. First, burning of grass signifies a time to move, prompted by the dryness of the leaves which may not supply needed and sustaining nutrients for the animals that are to be kept alive. Two, the hunters also see this as their time to kill animals, whose fear of death from fumes and fire sends them scurrying for safety but unfortunately into the waiting bullets of game lovers. A third and most important part not talked about would be those who own the expanse of land that usually gets burnt at this period of the year, and the South to which they travel, whose occupants at their ancestral homes by the river may have their survival from their farmlands threatened by these herders.
Introspection into what obtains in the entire 24 chapters is primarily revealed at the beginning when Mai Sunsaye had to rescue a Kanuri girl from the slave hold of Shehu, a badass retired soldier and trouble monger. He takes us further by his actions and those of his family, the peculiar ways of a group of people, whose ideals needs be understood and re-invented for the sake of harmonious co-existence.
Sunsaye has fathered three sons and a daughter, with his wife Shaitu representing the figure that every man wishes to have. This picture, however, becomes discountenance when the head of a family is charmed, bringing us to the supernatural juncture of this work. Chief Ardo’s desire to become the Chief of Dokan Toro reveals his bestial side with what is known as Sokugo, the charm which causes one to lose his sense of direction, wandering away from home, leaving his family, which in turn brings suffering.
Although tendency abounds to want this portion overlooked, but the reality is that, it may be another important revelation to be considered by the investigative authorities, whose seeming incapability has left many wondering about the kind of intelligence deployed in the battle to secure lives and property where these killings have been rife.
From cattle rustling, to running from tax officers, to escaping death in the hands of Mai Sunsaye’s enemies, the procedures for getting married among the Fulani, other actions, reactions and further interjections put this work on the front page of national discourse, so as to understand precedents, have a grasp of antecedents, with a view to dispassionately intervening when issues of this nature comes up for serious discourse and consequent attention.
On page 76, an instructive revelation comes to the fore when Jalla in a conversation with his father said, “… We are men of cattle. Our cattle come first, and since it is our wish to take them to their pastures, all else must succumb to that wish”.
Again, the mindset of a people’s reality looks us in the eyes with these words. There seems a deliberate disregard for other opinion by whomsoever, because these animals, as it appears have assumed an important rank seemingly superior to those of humans.
Cyprian Ekwensi may have given the world a piece of prose fiction, helping to aid knowledge within the literary circles in the manner he has done, but it behooves those whose hindsight remains intact, and their foresight devoid of blurry encumbrance, to ingest, digest and attempt not to puke over this research piece that has enabled us become acquainted with the Ideological battle that Nigeria and millions of Nigerians find challenging to grapple in its entirety.
Arts & Entertainments
Half Way Through a Thousand Miles of human struggle, resilience
Human struggle and resilience in the face of difficulty was the thrust of an exhibition of recent paintings by Tolu Aliki and Uche Edochie. The show, titled ‘Half Way Through a Thousand Miles’, was held on October 11 – 14, 2018, at Alpha One Tower, Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, Nigeria, curated by Uche Edochie, was organised by Be Real Properties and Relocations in conjunction with The Edge Studios and The Art Studio.
‘Half Way Through a Thousand Miles’ is an exhibition of recent paintings that documents and celebrates human struggle and resilience in the face of difficulty. Specifically, it chronicles the different ingenious, heartwarming ways in which Nigerians are dealing with the current recession in a country riddled with hardship, mismanagement, corruption, bad leadership, mediocrity and short-sightedness amongst other things.
“Typically our socio-political responses and the art that results from these responses focus mainly on the ills of political leaders and the systemic repression and emasculation of its people. While these are important documented commentaries, our exhibition aims to look at this subject a bit differently. We seek to acknowledge and still celebrate the fact that out of the ruins of a failed state comes an unexpected beauty in the survival and heroism of its citizens. The perception of Nigerians worldwide is typically one dimensional and uncomplimentary. This exhibition attempts to paint a fuller picture of our lives and the challenges we face trying to survive and perhaps most importantly, it attempts to give hope to our people and others who can empathize by reminding us of how tough, resilient and inventive humans can be,” notes Edochie in his curatorial statement on the exhibition.
“This message of hope is more urgent now more than ever because in the history of our country, things have never been this difficult in normal times. However, we pull no punches when referencing the unflattering aspects of who we are. For instance, power is never constant in Nigeria and yet, its citizens manage to charge their phones, cook their foods, listen to the news, do their jobs, run business, study for texts and presentation, manage semi functional homes, have lives and love lives and even manage to sleep in rooms so still and airless that one can hardly breathe. This is rough. Without power, you are basically back in medieval times. It is unbelievable. How do people go through such humiliating existential conditions and still come out smiling, thriving, surviving an even hopeful? These are just some of the issues we seek to explore in this exhibition.
“We are also aware of the fact that unlike music and film, visual art is one of the ‘high arts’. In other words, it is not that easy for all viewers to fully access and understand the often hidden meanings, twists and turns behind and on artwork. So, more effort is being made in this exhibition to turn that around through language that is simpler, more direct and fun.”
According to him, one of their goals in this show is to encourage greater interest and understanding of art amongst a wider demographic of people and communication is key to making this possible.
“It is said that the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Our journey through life as Nigerians has been long and hard but we are at it. We are dragging ourselves through that thorny landscape, often with grace, remarkable resilience and a dogged belief that our fortunes can change at any time. ‘Half Way Through a Thousand Miles’ provides a balanced and heartwarming take on an otherwise unfortunate existence. It is a celebration of human determination to not just exist but to thrive.”
The works on display include Yo are Good Like That Bro! Acrylic on canvas, 118 cm x 103 cm, 2018, by Tolu Aliki; Love Letters, acrylic on canvas, 173 x 127 cm, 2018, by Uche Edochie; A Marriage of Convenience, acrylic on canvas, 122 cm x 106 cm, 2018, by Tolu Aliki; Life Goes On, acrylic on canvas, 153 cm x 153 cm, 2018, by Tolu Aliki.
In the piece, ‘A Marriage of Convenience’, Aliki interrogates how the relationship between the elect and the electorate has been a marriage of convenience. “They woo us when it is election time because they want something. They want our votes. Does that sound familiar?”
With ‘Drifter: Calm Places, acrylic on canvas, 140 x 173 cm, 2018’, Edochie not only draws attention to the issue of drug abuse but specifically, on disturbing cases of how a growing number of people have resorted to seeking peace in Codeine medication.
He notes: “The search for a calm and peaceful place is a universal human desire. Some find that peace in solitude, among family and friends or in religious places of worship. Lately, a growing number of people have been seeking that peace in Codeine medication, a cough medicine that has the ability to totally numb the senses and put the user in a trance-like state. This Codeine abuse is a growing epidemic among young people that just spiked within the past few years and there is theory that it is all linked to an attempt to get away from the devastating psychological effects of terrorism and hardship. It is heartbreaking. The troubled and traumatized are searching for their peaceful place too and it is alarming how far some will go in order to find it.”
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Cambridge: Why we can’t authenticate Buhari’s result
-
Politics17 hours ago
Okorocha: The czar learns the hard way
-
Politics17 hours ago
Succession: Hope dashed for second term deputy govs
-
News17 hours ago
100 aspirants in Ondo sue Oshiomhole, INEC, APC
-
Politics16 hours ago
Three female presidential candidates, shameful – Anifowose
-
Politics16 hours ago
Iyang-Eyen: Emmanuel not playing politics with projects
-
News20 hours ago
BREAKING: Labour suspends planned nationwide strike
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Woman locks housemaid inside toilet, goes to church