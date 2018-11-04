My relationship with Don jazzy, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi – Guitarists, Godwin Ufot

…rake in millions through auto tune

No doubt a musician’s voice is one of his most prized assets and this is what endears him to the fans. It’s one of the hallmarks that distinguish a singer from his or her peers, and the world has been blessed to have diverse appealing voices.

For instance, even if you were sleeping and a song by the late Michael Jackson suddenly starts playing, you wouldn’t need to struggle hard to recognise his distinct voice that has serenaded the world. The same thing happens when you listen to songs from Dolly Patton, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Céline Dion and country music legend, Don Williams.

The Nigerian music scene is no different, as we have come to witness amazing voices ruling the airwaves from time immemorial. Beautiful, distinct voices like those of Onyeka Onwenu, late Christy Igbokwe, Fela Anikulapo- Kuti, Sunny Ade and Majek Fashek; all have unique songs we have come to easily recognise once they are played.

These people demonstrated that they were pure talents. They thrilled and wowed their fans with live performances and live bands. They studied voice training, composition, stagecraft, musical instruments, and other requirements involved in their craft.

Back in the days, one’s voice was considered key in the music industry; if you had a good voice, you were considered talented. When you want to rate a song as being good, the first criteria on the list will definitely be the voice. That has formed the basis for reality TV shows from Project Fame, to Nigerian Idol and X-Factor.

But times are changing. In recent times, we have come to see a new set of musicians with no voice or talent storming the industry and gaining amazing popularity with their songs and raking in millions, all thanks to the use of the pitch-correction technology, Auto Tune.

Auto Tune is a device or computer program which enables the correction of an out-of-tune vocal performance. It was originally intended to disguise or correct off-key inaccuracies, allowing vocal tracks to be perfectly tuned despite originally being slightly off-pitch.

Created by Andy Hildebrand, a seismic engineer for Exxon in 1996, the main aim of Auto Tune was to fix minor pitch problems vocalists had in order to create an excellent result. Today, the situation has changed, as some of these vocalists now use this invention to reach unattainable pitches.

Vocalists that do not have talent or even undergone voice training now release songs with a pitch that is out of this world.

These days, anyone can sing with Auto Tune. Just like in the movies where a frog was instantly transformed to a prince after a kiss from a princess, a lot of musicians with frog voices suddenly turn to golden voices through the use of Auto Tune technology; earning these ‘non-talented’ artistes’ fortune, fame and an enviable music career.

It has been widely criticized that Auto Tune is an indication of the inability to sing on key by many artistes. American award-winning rapper, Jay Z, publicly goes against the use of plug-in by releasing a lead single of his album, titled: The Blueprint 3 as ‘D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)’. He elaborated that he wrote the song under the personal belief that far too many people had jumped on the Auto-Tune bandwagon, and that the trend had become a gimmick.

Unfortunately, Nigerian musicians are now abusing it. The way too much make up makes a girl look like a masquerade or excess spice in food makes your taste buds spike, so also overuse of Auto Tune makes a song sound unreal. The use of auto tune in the music industry has gone from bad to worse. Nigerian musicians have taken the Auto Tune to an entirely different level; they go as far as completely changing their voices.

Imagine downloading a track and listening to a really nice soothing voice probably one that could lure you to sleep, then you go for a concert and hear the same artiste sing the same song, but this time your ears hurt and you begin to wonder if the two voices are from the same person. That is what the use of Auto Tune in Nigerian music has become. It’s quite unfortunate that majority of our celebrities in Nigeria overuse it. It is as though a wave of laziness and mediocrity hit the music industry.

A music lover, Chizoba Okeke, complained bitterly to our correspondent that she bought a regular ticket for N10, 000 to watch the stage performance of some of our hottest Nigerian hip hop singers and was heartbroken when she noticed that their voices did not sound the same live as they sounded on their record tracks. Some of them even lip-sync to their songs. Its obvious most Nigerian singers use Auto-Tune effect to make them sound more appealing to fans.

Miss Nnenna Ugwa, a student of the University of Nigeria said, “In as much as I love listening to music, I feel that Nigerian artistes are over doing it with this Auto Tune thing. Their voices on the radio are different from that of their live performances. This has discouraged me from going for their concerts, let me just enjoy the songs from my phone instead.”

Another lover of music, George Ukato said, “Over-use of Auto Tune for me is because they don’t have a clear voice and so they use Auto Tune to cover it up. It really sounds unpleasant. Most Nigerian artistes care less about what the fans think; all they care about is the money they are going to make. Songs are supposed to be pleasant to the ear, but when Auto Tune is overused, it’s all noise we hear. I mean, do you think a normal average Nigerian will even waste his or her money to go and watch a show that they do lip syncing? It’s all fake and really absurd.” He complained.

Unfortunately, this is not letting up as every Tom, Dick and Harry has jumped on the bandwagon of ‘I can sing’, once they have enough money to hit the studio. Talent and good vocals have been relegated to the background.

There is absolutely no doubt that almost all Nigerian artistes are using Auto Tune, but there are some that have cultivated the habit of abusing it.

Singers like, Timaya, MI, Bracket are some of the popular artistes whose auto-tuned works have raked in millions for them. Also, popular singer, Davido, cannot sing to save his life. But his songs rule the charts every year. He has made so much money by auto tuning virtually all his songs. Also, another musician, 9ice, is famed for the hits which shot him into limelight but it is not news that 9ice has been using the Auto Tune software to enhance his music. His recent song, ‘Living Things’ got everyone talking, as the use of Auto Tune could even be detected by a child.

Equally, Small Doctor is reputed as one of the kings of the street, but his vocals during his live concerts can be said to be disappointing. Sadly, one of his hits, soaked in Auto Tune was not pleasant to the ear.

Singer, Kcee, who is constantly under blast for his style of dressing, also uses it. He used it in his ‘Limpopo’ song which fortunately for him became a hit and he has been using it ever since.

Speaking with a music producer, Nansel Nimyel (Zdon Paporrella) on this, he said, “Auto Tune is a vocal enhancement software or Plug-in as we call it in music production. Plug-in is production software that enhances the voice. It is also the reason why a lot of people who shouldn’t be singing are singing and people that can sing are also singing; they all have successful careers because of that Plug-in software. What I’m saying is that almost all musicians are using Auto Tune for their voices. Yes, they use it because of the effects. It is less noticeable in some, but as a producer, you will know once you listen to their songs. Now it is not limited to those who can’t sing; there are also people who can sing in real life, like Tiwa Savage and Flavour, yet they still use Auto Tune in their songs” he revealed.

Another music producer, Dr. Jayy, reiterated this by saying, “As someone in the industry, I am going to tell you that Auto Tune is here to stay but the issue is that in Nigeria, we misuse things; we do not go for professionalism and artistry and that is why an artist can sing nonsense and Auto Tune would correct it. Some Nigerian artistes do not perform live and that is why we get away with Auto Tune but if they are forced to, I believe they would sit up and work harder. Auto Tune sounds good when it is not over done so even when an artiste goes on stage, he would still deliver.

In the Nigerian music industry, there are no repercussions but looking at the bigger picture, we had a major Nigerian artiste who would have signed a major deal with a major American record label, I would not mention the name. It was discovered that his voice was all manipulations and Auto Tune and because the American industry makes more money from live performances, the deal could not stand as he could not perform live. This is a repercussion but in the Nigerian market there are no repercussions.”

Top singer, Harrysong, speaking with New Telegraph on this issue said, “It was called pitch corrector, now they are calling it auto tune because it is very obvious in many songs and in the vocals. It has nothing to do with the beat; it has nothing to do with the tone so it is mainly on the vocals and that is why it is called pitch corrector. That effect is meant to correct the note on your voice. When it is over used, it becomes abused. Now there is no vocal they don’t put that effect on but the over usage of it is the abuse and it becomes a problem. So auto tune is normal; it’s just not to be over used because the primary purpose is to correct tone; that is why it’s called pitch corrector.”

Nigerian musician, Sound Sultan, has described the technology as a cheat mode. “It’s a cheat mode,” he said on his Twitter status.

Popular singer, Terry G, also had this to say about the use of Auto Tune by Nigerian musicians, “Well, Auto Tune is the new trend; I see nothing wrong in it. It depends on how you are using it, but it’s not supposed to be so much on your voice because you still have to sound like you when you are on stage or doing your live band performance. It’s not bad to use Auto Tune, but the only issue is how you make use of it, and you see them sound very different from what they deliver when they perform live.”

This burgeoning fad doesn’t speak well for the future of good music in Nigeria. It is hard to come across Nigerian acts that can play at least one musical instrument like the flute, piano, saxophone and other musical instruments. Many forgo voice training, and live performances because they are heavily addicted to the new plug-in.

Obviously, you can rely on Auto-Tune to become an award winning superstar star or get mega endorsement deals but when called to perform live to a large crowd without the help of a DJ hiding in one corner sending your song across to the fans through the loud speakers, will you be able to stand the test of time?

It is so pathetic that Nigerian acts today want to make billions, and hurriedly get into the limelight without learning, or taking the time to research what is required to become musicians.

Two other Nigerian artistes – Timaya and Bracket, failed their United States of America audience when they could not perform with a live band before the expectant audience.

All the same, it is lack of work ethic on the part of some of today‘s singers, who often spend more time on their merchandising than in the studio.

The future is indeed looking bleak as the insistence on pop musicians requiring a voice to become commercially viable is gone. Quite simply put, Auto-Tune is killing music, not just in Nigeria but all over the world. But it’s worse here in Nigeria. Even eight year old’s now use Auto-Tune before they learn how to sing. Even musicians who we know can sing now use Auto-Tune. While a little auto-tune may be necessary for effect, it shouldn’t be overused. Most of these guys just get your hopes raised high while listening to them on your phone or radio but you get disappointed when you see their live performances. It’s annoying!

