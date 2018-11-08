NCS tasks govt on effective IT policy execution

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has called for proper implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policies to enhance adoption in the country.

The NCS President, Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, made the call at a media briefing to announce the society’s 40th Anniversary and its forthcoming National Information Technology Merit Award (NITMA) programmes.

According to him, since the launch of NCS in 1978, it has laid solid foundation for the country to have the level of ICT awareness, use, applications and achievements witnessed today in all sectors of Nigerian economy and society.”

Aderounmu added that over the past 40 years, NCS had been the primary agent behind the amazing and rapid increase in IT deployment in Nigeria.

“NCS is 40 years old and has been growing and waxing stronger day by day and year by year with a lot of landmark and memorable achievements,” he said.

“Established as the umbrella body of all IT professionals in Nigeria, NCS has been the advocacy champion behind local content development, cashless and Fintech, IT in government, national security, productivity in all spheres of life, education and others.

“As NCS celebrates its achievements, it still calls for proper and timely implementation of some IT policies to enhance adoption of technology in the country.”

The NCS boss added that several policies and laws for the development and growth of ICT in Nigeria were made possible by the undaunted advocacy effort of NCS including the Computer Professional Registration Council (CPN) Act 49 of 1993, National Information Technology Policy 2002, among others. He announced that the NCS 40th anniversary celebration would take place during the NITMA even on Nov. 16 in Lagos.

He said that during the anniversary, special recognition awards would be given to past presidents of NCS and CPN, past provosts of NCS, past registrar and executive secretary of CPN and NCS respectively.

Aderounmu said that honorary fellowship would be conferred on the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his exemplary service to IT growth and development.

He added that the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, would be conferred with honorary fellowship award.

