NDIC: Skye Bank’s resolution saved 6,000 jobs, N949bn deposits

Despite increasing concern about Nigeria’s capacity to achieve 80 per cent financial inclusion by 2020, deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are making significant progress in attracting new customers, as latest data released by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that the total number of bank accounts hit 115.8 million at the end of September 2018.

With NIBSS data showing that the total number of bank accounts stood at 100.2 million at the end of December 2017, this means that a total of 15.6 million bank accounts were opened in the first nine months of this year, indicating an increase of 15.57 per cent.

However, according to the “Electronic Payments Fact Sheet” for January-September 2018 released by NIBSS, the total number of active bank accounts during the review period was 75 million as against 63.5 million at the end of 2017, indicating growth of 18.11 per cent.

The figures further show the total number of current accounts and saving accounts between January and September 2018 stood at 25.2 million and 87.3 million respectively, while total corporate and individual accounts during the review period were 7.7 million and 105.8 million respectively.

In addition, the NIBSS data indicates that the total number of active bank customers (individual) during the review period was 69.7 million compared with 59 million at the end of 2017, indicating a 10.7 million increase in the number of such customers.

Analysts attribute the steady growth in the number of bank accounts to the lenders’ increased efforts to attract more retail deposits following the full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy in the later part of 2015, which led to the withdrawal of over N2 trillion public sector funds from the banks.

Indeed, since the Federal Government ordered the full implementation of the TSA policy, DMBs have focused on introducing innovative savings promos as competition for retail deposits heightened in the industry.

Commenting on the issue, a financial analyst, Mr. Charles Odigie, noted that although banks have always used savings promos to boost their retail deposits, the withdrawal of public sector funds due to the full implementation of the TSA policy has compelled many lenders, even those that were mainly into corporate banking, to introduce savings promos.

He said: “With the sluggish economy and the TSA policy, sourcing deposits is obviously a huge challenge for banks. Banks that can successfully capture and defend lower cost funding will better weather the tough times. So, if they discover that savings promos are the most effective way of sourcing cheap deposits, of course, they will adopt this strategy.”

Industry watchers point out that the prospect of winning enticing prizes in the numerous promos being aggressively marketed by banks is making many Nigerians, who were previously not too keen on opening bank accounts, to change their stance. An industry source told this newspaper that should this trend continue, the country will gradually be making progress towards reducing its high financial exclusion rate.

However, the consensus in industry circles is that apart from savings promos, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks have to adopt more effective measure, such as using digital payments to boost financial inclusion.

Last July, the CBN announced that financial inclusion in the country was now below the 2012 level, as it fell to 58.4 per cent in 2016.

The apex bank stated that financial inclusion rose from 53.7 per cent in 2010 to 60.3 per cent in 2012 and 60.5 per cent in 2014.

“Overall, Nigeria has failed to meet its financial inclusion targets due to a variety of factors; a step-change in the pace of progress is needed to close the sizeable gap between the current status and the targets,” CBN said.

It noted that in 2010, Nigeria made a commitment to reduce the adult financial exclusion rate in the country from 46.3 per cent to 20 per cent by 2020, and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy was inaugurated on October 23, 2012 in order to attain the target.

The Director, Development Finance Department, CBN, Dr Mudashiru Olaitan, in a circular dated July 6, 2018, said: “While some notable milestones have been achieved, overall financial exclusion rate stands at 41.6 per cent based on the biennial Access to Financial Services in Nigeria Survey.”

He said CBN had been working with various stakeholders to review the strategy to evaluate progress, identify gaps and develop a refreshed strategy document that would serve as a road map for implementation till 2020.

