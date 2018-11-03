Ndidi, Iheanacho want to win for late Leicester owner

Super Eagles duo of Wildfred Ndidi and Kelechi Ihenacho are determined to put smiles on the faces of the grieving Leicester City fans following the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha last week. The Nigerians are listed for action against Cardiff in a Premier League match on Saturday. Ndidi was the hero of last weekend’s game for the Foxes scoring a late equalizer against West Ham in a 1-1 draw but his joy like that of many other Leicester faithful was short-lived moments later as the helicopter which was about to take their Thai owner back to his London home crashed barely after taking off at the King Power Stadium.

An emotional week saw the Nigerians alongside their teammates paying tributes to the duty-free mogul who died alongside four others on board. Ndidi, who in a tribute said Srivaddhanaprabha inspired him several times including coming to watch him play for Nigeria at this year’s World Cup in Russia. Iheanacho also paid glowing tributes to the 60-year-old, and the Nigerians’ commitment to win the match against the Welshbased team was shared by manager Claude Puel who spoke with a picture of Srivaddhanaprabha holding the Premier League trophy which they won against all odds in 2016. “Playing football has not been on our minds this last week but for this weekend and all matches after we will play to honour and remember a man who did so much for our club.” And Puel, his quiet speaking voice cracking with emotion as he read out a prepared statement, was clear about what had taken place. “This has been without doubt one of the hardest weeks in the history of this football club,” he said.

“The tragic loss of five lives has left us numb and in shock and our prayers and love remain with Vichai’s family and with all of the families who have lost a loved one. “Vichai made Leicester City into what it is. He made it a family and made a dream. He invested in the club, the city and he invested in the people.”

