Sports
Ndidi, Iheanacho want to win for late Leicester owner
Super Eagles duo of Wildfred Ndidi and Kelechi Ihenacho are determined to put smiles on the faces of the grieving Leicester City fans following the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha last week. The Nigerians are listed for action against Cardiff in a Premier League match on Saturday. Ndidi was the hero of last weekend’s game for the Foxes scoring a late equalizer against West Ham in a 1-1 draw but his joy like that of many other Leicester faithful was short-lived moments later as the helicopter which was about to take their Thai owner back to his London home crashed barely after taking off at the King Power Stadium.
An emotional week saw the Nigerians alongside their teammates paying tributes to the duty-free mogul who died alongside four others on board. Ndidi, who in a tribute said Srivaddhanaprabha inspired him several times including coming to watch him play for Nigeria at this year’s World Cup in Russia. Iheanacho also paid glowing tributes to the 60-year-old, and the Nigerians’ commitment to win the match against the Welshbased team was shared by manager Claude Puel who spoke with a picture of Srivaddhanaprabha holding the Premier League trophy which they won against all odds in 2016. “Playing football has not been on our minds this last week but for this weekend and all matches after we will play to honour and remember a man who did so much for our club.” And Puel, his quiet speaking voice cracking with emotion as he read out a prepared statement, was clear about what had taken place. “This has been without doubt one of the hardest weeks in the history of this football club,” he said.
“The tragic loss of five lives has left us numb and in shock and our prayers and love remain with Vichai’s family and with all of the families who have lost a loved one. “Vichai made Leicester City into what it is. He made it a family and made a dream. He invested in the club, the city and he invested in the people.”
Sports
HIFL organisers defy court injunction
A contempt of court charges looms large on Organisers of the Higher Institution Football (HIFL) as it planned to go on with the finals of the championship in Lagos Saturday (today). This follows the press conference held yesterday at the Agege Stadium venue of the finals. During the week, an injunction stopping the final was granted by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos following a motion by Green White Green Sports Cnetre Limited which has renowned sports administrator, Shuaibu Gara Gombe as its Chief Executive Officer. Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers. In a Suit No FHC/L/CS/1684/18 between Mr. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe versus the Nigerian University Games Association and 10 others, the Claimant (Gara-Gombe) asked the defendant among others to stop the league until some conditions were met. Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers. Gara-Gombe said the rules governing the league were not adhered to hence his cry for the HIFL to stop immediately.
He stated, among other instances, that it was so unfortunate that students of a home team were used as referees and this was not in line with the normal NFF and FIFA rules.
Sports
Ikpeba: Eagles can cope without Mikel, Moses
Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Nosa Ikpeba has come out with the declaration that the Nigerian national team can cope without their captain, John Mikel Obi and retired winger, Victor Moses. Speaking against the backdrop of Moses’ decision to quit the Eagles right after the World Cup and Mikel’s continued non-invitation for recent matches, ‘The Prince of Monaco’ insists the squad must move on without both stars. Ikpeba, who made top marks at club level with RC Liege of Belgium and AS Monaco in France said Mikel and Moses had paid their dues over the years, but stressed that no player should be indispensable to the national team.
The African Footballer of The Year 1997 stated further that there should not be any cause for alarm that Mikel is yet to play for the Eagles since captaining the country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Ikpeba, who is now a television pundit and soccer ambassador, said: “Mikel is not a must in Eagles.
“I understand that the skipper and the coach have a great relationship but we don’t know why he was not invited. “Mikel has been a fantastic player for the national team for more than a decade. “But this is great for the team and great for the young set of players that they can do without Mikel and without Victor Moses. “The team has been brilliant without them and the coach has been apt with the decision.”
Sports
Phoenix ASC recall player from Lobi Stars
…over breach of contract
The management of Phoenix Athletics Sports Club has recalled young sensation Tolulope Ojo from NPFL 2018 champions- elect Lobi Stars. The player who is a product of the Ekiti based club was transfered to Lobi Stars with agreement of N2 million to be paid in two instalments. According to the letter of intent to withdraw the player and made available to the press, Lobi stars reneged on the contract agreement after an initial letter of complaint against the Makurdi-based club for allegedly poaching was withdrawn from the League Management Company.
The letter which was signed by Bayo Olanlege, General Manager of Phoenix ASC, also stated; ” Recall that on the 10th of April 2018, you were served with a default notice reminding you of your failure to pay the outstanding transfer fees as agreed in the circumstance. This letter is our formal declaration of our right to recall the player in line with the terms of our contract.” Olanlege further expressed his disappointment with the management of Lobi Stars over what he describes as ‘attempt to bully’ his team by NPFL side. ” It is unfortunate that teams like Lobi Stars often intimidate and bully smaller teams by poaching and hoodwinking them to release their young talents without regards for contractual agreements,” the football administrator lamented.
Trending
-
News18 hours ago
Atiku: APC places 4 govs, 12 chieftains on watchlist
-
Politics19 hours ago
Hot senatorial race for Saraki, Ahmed
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Aba residents fall for antics of ‘Wonder banks’
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Finnish policewoman attempts suicide after swindled by Nigerian
-
Features18 hours ago
SHOCKING REVELATION!: I raped my mum because there were no other old women around
-
Politics20 hours ago
Election roles, too dirty for lecturers –Professor Abubakar
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
$850,000 fraud: U.S. court jails two Nigerians 95 months
-
News18 hours ago
2019: Okorocha, Amosun lose out as APC submits Uzodinma, Abiodun’s names to INEC