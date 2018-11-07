Arts & Entertainments
Need for re-organization of Nigeria’s healthcare system
Title: Fixing Healthcare in Nigeria
Author: Dr. Ola Brown
Year of Publication: 2018
Pagination: 40
Reviewer: Tony Okuyeme
Public health is not doubt imperative to national development. As an important element of national security, it serves not only to provide adequate and timely medical care, but also track, monitor, and control disease outbreak.
There is no gainsaying the fact that the Nigerian health care system is poorly developed. The major public health challenges Nigeria faces include infectious diseases, control of vector some diseases, maternal mortality, infant mortality, poor sanitation and hygiene, disease surveillance, non-communicable diseases and road traffic injuries among others.
Against this backdrop, Dr. Ola Brown’s new book ‘Fixing Healthcare in Nigeria’, is no doubt a welcome development, especially as this is coming at a time when the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranks Nigeria’s health system 187th out of 190 countries. This WHO ranking, makes the Nigerian healthcare system one of the five worst healthcare systems in the entire world.
The 40-page book is divided into five chapters including an introduction and conclusion. Chapter 1 looks at ‘What Aliko Dangote can teach us about healthcare’; chapter 2 focuses on ‘How to finance healthcare in Nigeria’. ‘Task Shifting 101’ is the focus of Chapter 3; while Chapter 4 is on ‘Reinventing Primary’ Care in Nigeria. Chapter 5, which is the last chapter of the book, is on ‘The child death epidemic in Nigeria’.
In Fixing Healthcare in Nigeria’, Dr. Brown looks at the challenges facing the Nigerian healthcare system and the nation’s citizens from various angles: an organizational perspective, the financial challenge, the benefits of task shifting, and the re-prioritization of primary care and public health. She also examines how some commercial enterprises have achieved success in Nigeria and suggests that those in charge of delivering healthcare adopt some of the ideas that have proved successful in private enterprise.
One of the examples she holds up is the success of Dangote’s Cement Company. Dangote’s Obajana factory is one of the most advanced and largest cement factories in Africa. Much of the company’s success is due to its ability to reduce its costs while at the same time increasing its output. Central to this is Dangote’s massive network of small distributors spread out through Nigeria’s communities.
The author contrasts the success of Dangote’s decentralized system to the problems found in the Chinese cement industry where large centralized plants are located far from where the cement is actually used. She sees a parallel with healthcare in Nigeria, which she believes is overly dependent on large centralized hospitals and has too few decentralized primary care units. This is the focus of chapter 1.
She argues that “the current healthcare system is hospital-centric with an overemphasis on expensive hospital-based medical interventions that improve life for a very small number of people, at the expense of public health and primary. Primary care can take care of the majority of medical consultations in Nigeria.”
In Chapter 2, ‘How to finance healthcare in Nigeria’, the author notes that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) no country has made significant progress towards universal health coverage (UHC) without increasing the extent to which its health system relies on public revenue sources. She lamented poor allocation of fund to the health sector.
“With low per capita income, limited growth prospects, poor domestic revenue mobilization potential, shortages of health manpower/brain drain and the highest disease burden in the world, Africa faces extremely complex health financing decisions,” notes Dr. Brown.
She calls for adequate funding of Nigeria’s healthcare system. “We can definitely improve healthcare, but the issue of financing still remains. To deliver healthcare that approaches the standard available in the developed world, African governments will not only have to find more source of finance but also tackle the following challenges: low tax revenue base; limited accountability and transparency; high levels of debt- large proportions of the budget allocated to debt financing: in Nigeria nearly 70% of our entire budget is used to service debt; and tiny to non-existent profit margins.”
In Chapter 3, the author explains why task-shifting is an essential part of building a functional healthcare system in Nigeria. The focus of Chapter 4 is on reinventing primary care in Nigeria. In this chapter, the author reviews the current primary healthcare model in Nigeria, as well as the impetus to change to address these unsettling indices. According to Dr. Brown, with a total population of approximately 182,200,000, Nigeria has some of the poorest healthcare outcomes in the world. For example, the under-five mortality rate has been reported by the World Health Organization at 117 per 1000 live births. In other words, 1 in 10 Nigerian children under the age of 5 die annually. Chapter 5 is on the child death epidemic in Nigeria.
Concluding, Dr, Brown called for a reorganization that emphasizes a more decentralized – but funded and supported – primary healthcare system along with an improved public health infrastructure. Good health, she says, is required for success in all levels of life, and a successful citizenry is required to move our nation forward, grow our economy, and improve opportunities for all. These will dramatically increase revenues available to invest in the public good.
“Further, we need to think a little ‘outside the box.’ Hospitals, specialists, and general practitioners are certainly integral to our healthcare system, but much of the routine care can be done by less specialized (and less expensive) workers. In the same way, we need to get the proper balance between primary health facilities and large hospitals. When funds are limited, they must be strategically invested so they do the most good for the greatest number of Nigerians. Finally, along with innovative approaches, we need to “go back to the basics.”
In this book, there are solid starting points explained in straightforward terms and supported by data as well as both her professional and personal knowledge and experience.
Arts & Entertainments
Of Fractals and Embryos: Arikpo, O’nali explore human evolution
Human evolution and our ever evolving society take centre stage as a joint exhibition of about 30 paintings and mixed media by two contemporary Nigeria artists, Promise O’nali and Godwin Arikpo opened on Saturday, at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Entitled, Of Fractals and Embryos, the show which will run till Saturday, November 17, 2018, is hosted by Alexis Galleries. It deals with human evolution and our ever evolving society.
“This is the first time the works of these selling artists will be on view in our gallery and we happy to show their recent works. The exhibition features about 30 paintings and mixed media masterfully created,” says Mrs. Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis.
Humans have always been surrounded with events and people that teach them certain ideals about life. These experiences form the nucleus of each individual’s circle of consciousness. Each individual’s way of life is highly dependent on his level of consciousness and in hindsight; we are all surrounded in a consciousness bubble. Of Fractals and Embryos is a commingling of two artists and their different philosophies of the evolution of consciousness.
“We are all a part of one single unfurling fractal reality and connected to each other. Everything in the universe is connected as part of this great expanding fractal cosmic entity. Each life form is a variant of fractal dynamics.”
The study of Fractal geometry allows bounded curves of infinite length, and closed surfaces with infinite area. It even allows curves with positive volume, and arbitrarily large groups of shapes with exactly the same boundary. This is exactly how our lungs manage to maximize their surface area.
Physiologists discovered an empirical understanding of how much blood flows through our circulatory system, and how this relates to the physical size of the vessels that carry it. The kidneys, the liver, the pancreas are all organs created along self-similar fractal rules. So too is the most extraordinary of all; the human brain which is, without conviction, a very fractal piece of art! It has a fascinatingly fractal structure. You only have to look at it to see that.
For Godwin Arikpo, Fractals permeates lives and the whole system of the universe is essentially governed by flow dynamics. “With each of us being a part of one inconceivably large unfurling fractal entity that constitutes everything, our purpose becomes evidently to participate consciously and continue the journey of evolution and entropy by expressing creativity that keeps the whole thing expanding rather than descending into a flat field of sameness; all contributing as part of this one unfurling, fractal whole. Embryos are metaphors for evolution, change, growth, advancement, formation,” notes Arikpo.
Also, for O’nali, the paintings of circles and embryos are metaphors for consciousness, evolution. These works are mostly of figures in profile, embedded in circles, laden with embryonic swirls which represent the consciousness bubble of each individual, family, community, nation, etc. “We always find ourselves in these bubbles we have created and it influences the way we interact with other people and handle sensitive situations. For me, embryos represent our states of consciousness, it grows everyday, but its growth rate depends heavily on what and how we feed it,” notes O’nali.
…Of Fractals and Embryos encapsulates the idea of embryos as an artistic exploration of the evolution of collective consciousness and how it enhances human development. Our circulatory system, our lungs, our brains are like trees. They are fractal structures. Most natural bodies – and that includes us human beings – are composed of many different types of fractals woven into each other, each with parts which have different fractal dimensions. How our minds work is highly dependent on what we feed it with, if we only think and consume ideas that move us to the next level of human development, then our immediate environment will be a lot more conducive and inviting both for human interaction and economic growth.
O’nali studied Art at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) where he nurtured his love for mixed media. He used to love knowing how stuff works, always eager to disassemble electronics piece by piece just to know how they were put together. But above all, he loved drawing; it gave him a sense of purpose.
He was born in Rivers State, Nigeria, and he is inspired by life, evolution, science, and finding uncanny unconventional ways of telling his own version of the ‘humanity’ story.
Arikpo has revealed himself in a full set of life stages from his earliest days as a creative being with a high cultural aspiration, displaying an extraordinary combination of courage, talent and adventure. His highly perceptible mixed- media art is a metrical synthesis of Drawing, painting, graphics, mixture, assemblage, and sculpture composed to mutually create new veracity with a more easy-to-read, figurative arrangement.
Arikpo’s extensive patois and innovative use of alternate materials and tactic surpasses routine technique, crafting a vigorous pictorial phrase that is not only multi-dimensional but also multi-sensual.
In eight years, Alexis Galleries have engaged in the presentation and dissemination of contemporary art in the media of painting, drawing, mixed media and sculpture. We have established ourselves rapidly as one of the best galleries in Nigeria, a meeting place for artists, collectors and enthusiasts of art.
“We have supported artists to organise and showcase their works and talents through numerous exhibitions, as we desire to take the Nigerian artists to greater heights in strengthening the ever vibrant Nigerian Art Circle. With this outing, we have expanded our scope to include collaboration with NGOs, organising residence programmes, workshops, as well as annual exhibitions.
“This exhibition wouldn’t have been possible without our sponsors: Pepsi, Delta Airline, Amarula, Nederburg, Cobranet Internet Service Provider, Cool FM, Wazobia FM/TV, Chocolate Royal, The Avenue Suites, Art Café and The Homestores Limited, who have been very supportive,” Mrs. Chidiac-Mastrogiannis said.
Arts & Entertainments
Nigerian Breweries promotes talent through poetry festival
Nigerian Breweries Plc has demonstrated its strong commitment to the promotion of intellectual talent through the sponsorship of the Lagos International Poetry Festival, which attracts poets from across the world.
The five-day festival, the fourth in the series, with the theme “Wide Awake”, began on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Freedom Park, Lagos.
Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel said that, in line with the company’s philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria”, it recognised that the arts play an important role in the strengthening of the cultural values of the society.
Borrut Bel stated that the sponsorship of the Lagos International Poetry Festival remains a significant part of a broad spectrum of NB Plc’s initiatives, which cover areas such as health, water, education, talent development and youth empowerment.
He noted that poetry is a tool for the reengineering of society towards the objective of achieving progress, explaining that it does not only interpret society or serve as its mirror; it also helps the people to imagine better ways of living together.
“With the sponsorship of this festival since its inception in 2015, we believe we can help to contribute to the breeding of young, emerging talent, engender conversations on critical issues and create a shared performance space for poets across the country and the world,” he said.
This year’s theme examines the rousing wave of discontenting voices that tip political and social power structures from the global North to the South and reinvigorate conversations on accountability, transparency and social justice.
On his part, the Founder/Director, Lagos International Poetry Festival, Mr. Efe Paul Azino commended Nigerian Breweries for the enormous resources put together to make the festival a success, like it did in the past editions.
He stated that in the past four years, the Lagos International Poetry Festival has had 24 workshops and over 250 guests that have amazed the audiences through poetry.
Azino explained that part of this year’s edition is to remember tradition and bring the old and young poets together to express their voices on contemporary issues.
During the opening ceremony, LeboMashile, the edition’s Poet-in-Residence from South Africa, thrilled the audience with performances that portray Africa’s social and ethical values.
Arts & Entertainments
Uyo International Theatre and Film Festival set to hold
With “New Talent, New Technology in Theatre and Film Practice” as its theme, the stage is set for the maiden edition of Uyo International Theatre and Film Festival, Nigeria’s first ever theatre and film festival, scheduled to hold from November 8 to 10, 2018, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, South-South Nigeria.
The objective of the festival, the organisers stated, is to serve as a premier platform for increasing development in indigenous performing and media arts in Akwa Ibom State thereby impacting positively on the economy of the State as well as promoting Akwa Ibom State Tourism and Hospitality to the world.
It is equally aimed at celebrating the prevalent symbiosis and influences of multi-faceted African theatre and the phenomenal Nollywood, while also serving as a major hub for the creative industry in Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general, UTAFF.
The three-day event which will feature training, workshop, panel discussion, film screening, theatre performances and awards, holds at four different venues in Uyo: Silverbird Cinema, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Council for Arts & Culture and Akwa Ibom State University.
Filmmaker Emem Isong will be celebrated at this maiden edition of the festival with her film ‘Ayamma’ headlining the opening screening of the festival. A command performance of ‘Kasala’ – a theatrical piece directed by Victor Thompson will also open the theatre performances.
“Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Deacon Udom Emmanuel, is expected to flag off the festival. He would be supported by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh.
Dr Donpedro Agbonifo-Obaseki, will give the keynote while Fidelis Duker, Ekpenyong Bassey-Inyang aka Keppy, Adedayo Thomas, DG NFVCB, Hussein Shuaibu, Emem Isong, Israel Eboh, NANTAP National President, Moses Eskor, Dr Ofonime Inyang are expected to speak at the festival.
Uyo International Theatre and Film Festival (UTAFF) is founded by Victor Thompson, who is the Festival Director and Charles Ukpong who functions as the Festival Manager/Curator.
UTAFF is endorsed by NFVCB, Akwa Ibom State Hotel and Tourism Board, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) and Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND).
Trending
-
Politics18 hours ago
Stop lamenting, face governance, Fayose’s aide tells Fayemi
-
News7 hours ago
Okowa to CAN: Pray for Nigeria’s unity, peace
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Gen. Alkali: Lalong slams community, religious leaders for hiding criminals
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Kaduna killings: Nigeria’s Ambassador reacts, call for Peace
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Lagos DPO tear gassed my eye for reporting a man who raped me” 15-year-old girl tells court
-
News21 hours ago
JUST IN: Four APC Reps dumps party
-
News20 hours ago
VIDEO: Iranian Shi’ites threaten to overthrow Buhari Over Zakzaky
-
News6 hours ago
Okorocha sues IGP, EFCC, demands N1bn damages