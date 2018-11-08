New Horizons tasks parents on technology for children

A computer training firm, New Horizons has enlightened and encouraged parents to adopt the international standard software programming skills and prowess for their children to enable them programme, build and activate Robotics, Drones and 3D Print devices so as to catch up with their colleagues in other countries.

Speaking at the open day on integrated technologies on robotics and 3D printing technology, the general manager educational services, New Horizons, Mr Bolaji Olaoye sensitized parents on the huge opportunities available to Nigerian youths in Robotics and Drones technologies by intimating the participants that Robotics Engineers are the highest paid engineers globally.

He informed parents that the world’s highest paid Robotics Engineer is a young Nigerian named Silas Adekunle, whose robots have been stocked by the renowned international Organization, Apple Incorporation, in all its stores throughout Britain and US, all of which is translating to several millions of dollars in revenue to the young Nigerian.

Olaoye charged parents to encourage their children to take up career in this lucrative 21st Century technology field through the opportunity provided by New Horizons to get their children become wealth creators and employers of labour rather than struggling to get elusive jobs which are even lowly paid when secured.

He maintained that Nigerian kids have the intelligence to compete with their foreign counterparts but are only limited in terms of poor access to necessary tools and training to express their potentials.

He said this is what drove New Horizons, with 360 Centers in 80 Countries of the world to collaborate with one of the topmost international OEMs named SKRIWARE on integrated product, which consists of best quality STEAM Education, which is made up of, Coding, robotics, Drones and 3D Printing in one basket and at very fair and affordable price.

