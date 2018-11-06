New Minimum Wage: Labour suspends strike

T he organized labour has suspended its proposed strike scheduled to commence nationwide today. The development followed the decision of the Federal Government to accede to the demand of the Labour for the implementation of a new minimum wage.

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, announced the decision late last night after over 10 hours of marathon meeting between government representatives and the leadership of the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and United Labour Congress (ULC). Wabba, however, said the new minimum wage agreed by the parties would be announced today after the tripartite committee on minimum wage presents its report to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4p.m. He said the parties have signed agreement on the new minimum wage. Sources at the meeting told New Telegraph that the parties have shifted grounds in their demand and offer.

The Federal Government was proposing N24,000 while organized labour until yesterday insisted on N30,000. The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who was the representative of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, stormed out of the meeting. Bagudu left the venue of the meeting without talking to journalists.

The governor didn’t return for the second segment of the meeting rescheduled for 10p.m. The meeting was convened by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to avert the nationwide industrial action proposed by the organised labour.

The meeting, which started about 12 noon yesterday lasted for about nine hours but had to be adjourned at 8p.m. with a promise to reconvene at 10p.m. to explore more opportunities to reach a consensus. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who addressed the media during the recess, said that both the N24,000 and N30,000 figures still stand, but that the committee would reconvene after the President’s opinion was sought on the two conflicting figures. Ngige noted that the major factor that would determine the consensus report of the committee, would be the affordability of the figures by all parties involved in the negotiation.

“We are making progress. The governors’ figure should be the Federal Government’s figure. We are just trying to carry them along. That is why we made the discussion tripartite plus. “The state governments have no choice now, because they have attached themselves to us because we are the supreme sovereign, the governors are the minor sovereign. The leaders of labour are here. When we come back, we decide,” he said.

