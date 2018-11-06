New Telegraph Award, credit for sustainable developmental goals –Access Bank

For its commitment to ensuring sustainability in financial management and rewarding business developmental goals, Access Bank Plc. has been recognised and consequently nominated for the ‘Sustainability Award of the Year 2018’ in the forthcoming New Telegraph Awards. The award ceremonies come up on November 17, 2018 at Balmoral Hall, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In its letter of accep tance addressed to the Managing Director, New Telegraph, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, the board and

management of the bank expressed gratitude to the distinguished panel and organisers of the award for recognising Access Bank as an institution committed in practical ways to sustainability and sustainable development goals.

The letter was signed by Head, Sustainability, Access Bank, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan and Group Head, Communications & External Affairs, Amaechi Okobi. According to the bank, “We will continue to champion responsible investing, innovative health initiatives, environmental protection and financial inclusion.

“Through this, we hope to encourage other institutions to embrace the same principles and practices.

“We look forward to receiving this award with great honour at the upcoming New Telegraph Awards Ceremony. “On behalf of the board, management and staff of Access Bank Plc., we accept the Sustainability Award of the Year 2018 from New Telegraph.”

Besides Access, UBA had also expressed gratitude for being recognised for its sterling performance and unrivalled commitment to growing investment within the African continent and beyond. Access Bank’s acceptance of the award is coming days after ex-Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, nominated as Media Icon (Print) of the Year; Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, Governor of the Year (Agriculture, Road Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment); Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Governor of the Year (Youth Empowerment), as well as the Chairman Emeritus, Daar Communications Plc., High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Media Icon of the Year (Broadcast), also expressed gratitude to the management of New Telegraphnewspapers.

Other nominees for recognition include Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, both emerging as Man of the Year; a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Political Icon of the Decade, while Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is Politician of the Year. In the same vein, Chief Dan Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group is the Businessman of the Year, while two ministers – Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi – stand out in performance.

Fashola, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Works, Power and Housing, bags the Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year. Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, is the Most Outstanding Minister of the Year.

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, got the Corporate Leadership Award back to back. Six governors won Governor of the Year in several categories.

At the corporate level, United Bank of Africa (UBA) is Bank of the Year, while AITEO emerged as Company of the Year. Transcorp Hotels is the Hospitality Brand of the Year, while The Most Productive Government Agency Award goes to the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).

Like this: Like Loading...