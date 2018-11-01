New Telegraph Award: Huge recognition for selfless service – Dokpesi

The list of awardees expressing satisfaction for their nomination for the 2018 New Telegraph Awards has continued to grow.

The latest personality is the Chairman Emeritus, Daar Communications Plc., High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who acknowledged with thanks his nomination as the Media Icon of the Year (Broadcast), describing it as a huge recognition for a selfless service.

His acknowledgment is coming after ex-Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, nominated as Media Icon of the Year (Print), Ebonyi State Governor, Dr. Dave Umahi, Governor of the Year (Agriculture, Road Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment), as well as Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Governor of the Year (Youth Empowerment), also expressed gratitude for their nomination.

Dokpesi emerged based on his huge contribution to the media industry.

The Edo State High Chief entered the Nigerian mass media industry beginning with RayPower, a radio station, before proceeding to open a television station, Africa Independent Television (AIT), under the umbrella of Daar Communications.

Since the inception of both stations, Dokpesi has never looked back in ensuring they are deployed to realising an egalitarian society by providing opportunities for Nigerians of all ethnic groups, irrespective of sex, age and otherwise to express their feelings on the way forward for a better and fulfilled Nigeria.

In the letter conveying his acceptance, and addressed to the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, the media guru expressed gratitude and appreciation to the panel of judges and editors, who undertook the study and his selection for the honour.

“We express our gratitude and appreciation to the panel of Judges and the Editors who undertook the study and the selection of High Chief Aleogho Raymond Dokpesi for the honour as well convey his acceptance of the Award.

“The recognition and acknowledgement of his humble and modest contributions to the growth and development of the broadcast media sector in Nigeria is most uplifting and appreciated.

“Once again, kindly accept our best wishes and regards for a most successful conferment ceremony,” Mr. Johnson Onime, Head of Communications, Daar Communication Plc., stated in the letter signed on Dokpesi’s behalf.

The High Chief also used the medium to express profound gratitude from the Board of Directors and the entire staff of Daar Communications Plc. to corporate Nigeria, the advertising community, regulatory agencies, shareholders and audiences for their faith and the generous love that they have individually and collectively showered on him and the organisation since his advent into broadcasting in 1993.

