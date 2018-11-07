New Telegraph Awards: Encouraging initiative –Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lauded the New Telegraph Awards, describing it as an initiative of encouragement and not just a celebration of achievement and achievers. The governor is being recognised as New Telegraph Man of the Year. Accepting his award, Tambuwal lauded his recognition, saying that such steps would ensure that public office holders, who are impacting their constituencies and society, are encouraged to do more when their little efforts are recognised.

According to him, “The New Telegraph Awards is certainly an initiative of encouragement and I am deeply grateful for the honour and recognition. “I am touched that our efforts to make life better in Sokoto State have been noticed once again.

While this award celebrates what we have already been able to do, it will encourage us to do more in the years ahead. “This award is not just for me, but also a recognition of the hard work of every member of the Executive Council of the state, as well as the support we have enjoyed from the good people of Sokoto State.”

He congratulated the newspaper for its service to the media industry and the nation in spite of the difficult terrain. Tambuwal’s acknowledgment is coming 48 hours after the United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Access Bank lauded New Telegraph for the awards. Besides the Sokoto henchman, Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, who has emerged as Governor of the Year (Agriculture, Road Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment) has also expressed gratitude over their recognition. In his acceptance letter, Umahi, who said the award would bring out the best in him, acknowledged with utmost sincerity and humility the great honour bestowed on him. According to Umahi, “You mentioned three areas as part of the reasons for choosing me as the Governor of the Year.

Let me inform you that these three areas – Agriculture, Youth Empowerment and Road Infrastructure – form part of the critical tripod on which my administration stands. “Without boring you with obvious truth, I wish to humbly commend you for choosing these three out of numerous areas we have recorded unprecedented strides for the past three years now. “No doubt, my administration, in total fidelity to the promise I made to the people of Ebonyi State on assumption of office, has remained focused in delivering democracy dividends to the people of Ebonyi State.”

On his part, Governor Abdufattah Ahmed of Kwara (Governor of the Year in Youth Empowerment) also expressed joy over the recognition, saying the award would spur him to do more for the state. Ahmed said he was elated and grateful to the New Telegraph family for the award.

His words: “I am grateful for the nomination and humbly accept this award. “This award will spur me to continue to invest in youth empowerment in Kwara State.”

The governor noted that the inputs put in place by the newspaper in organising the award would further raise the bar for other media outfits to emulate, stressing that he would continue to identify with the ideals and aspirations of the company. Other awardees, who have expressed gratitude include ex-Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, nominated as Media Icon (Print) as well as the Chairman Emeritus, Daar Communications Plc., High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Media Icon of the Year (Broadcast). Other nominees for recognition include Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, who also emerged as Man of the Year; a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Political Icon of the Decade, while Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is Politician of the Year.

In the same vein, Chief Dan Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group is the Businessman of the Year, while two ministers – Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi – stand out in performance. Fashola, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Works, Power and Housing, bags the Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year. Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, is the Most Outstanding Minister of the Year.

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, got the Corporate Leadership Award back to back.

