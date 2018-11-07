News
New Telegraph Awards: Encouraging initiative –Tambuwal
Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lauded the New Telegraph Awards, describing it as an initiative of encouragement and not just a celebration of achievement and achievers. The governor is being recognised as New Telegraph Man of the Year. Accepting his award, Tambuwal lauded his recognition, saying that such steps would ensure that public office holders, who are impacting their constituencies and society, are encouraged to do more when their little efforts are recognised.
According to him, “The New Telegraph Awards is certainly an initiative of encouragement and I am deeply grateful for the honour and recognition. “I am touched that our efforts to make life better in Sokoto State have been noticed once again.
While this award celebrates what we have already been able to do, it will encourage us to do more in the years ahead. “This award is not just for me, but also a recognition of the hard work of every member of the Executive Council of the state, as well as the support we have enjoyed from the good people of Sokoto State.”
He congratulated the newspaper for its service to the media industry and the nation in spite of the difficult terrain. Tambuwal’s acknowledgment is coming 48 hours after the United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Access Bank lauded New Telegraph for the awards. Besides the Sokoto henchman, Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi, who has emerged as Governor of the Year (Agriculture, Road Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment) has also expressed gratitude over their recognition. In his acceptance letter, Umahi, who said the award would bring out the best in him, acknowledged with utmost sincerity and humility the great honour bestowed on him. According to Umahi, “You mentioned three areas as part of the reasons for choosing me as the Governor of the Year.
Let me inform you that these three areas – Agriculture, Youth Empowerment and Road Infrastructure – form part of the critical tripod on which my administration stands. “Without boring you with obvious truth, I wish to humbly commend you for choosing these three out of numerous areas we have recorded unprecedented strides for the past three years now. “No doubt, my administration, in total fidelity to the promise I made to the people of Ebonyi State on assumption of office, has remained focused in delivering democracy dividends to the people of Ebonyi State.”
On his part, Governor Abdufattah Ahmed of Kwara (Governor of the Year in Youth Empowerment) also expressed joy over the recognition, saying the award would spur him to do more for the state. Ahmed said he was elated and grateful to the New Telegraph family for the award.
His words: “I am grateful for the nomination and humbly accept this award. “This award will spur me to continue to invest in youth empowerment in Kwara State.”
The governor noted that the inputs put in place by the newspaper in organising the award would further raise the bar for other media outfits to emulate, stressing that he would continue to identify with the ideals and aspirations of the company. Other awardees, who have expressed gratitude include ex-Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, nominated as Media Icon (Print) as well as the Chairman Emeritus, Daar Communications Plc., High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Media Icon of the Year (Broadcast). Other nominees for recognition include Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, who also emerged as Man of the Year; a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Political Icon of the Decade, while Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is Politician of the Year.
In the same vein, Chief Dan Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group is the Businessman of the Year, while two ministers – Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi – stand out in performance. Fashola, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Works, Power and Housing, bags the Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year. Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, is the Most Outstanding Minister of the Year.
Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, got the Corporate Leadership Award back to back.
NYSC, CBN, BoI parley to assist corps members
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Sulaiman Kazaure, yesterday said that the scheme was collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BoI) and other international organisations to provide funds for corps members to become entrepreneurs. Kazaure stated this while addressing Batch ‘C’ Stream One corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State. Represented by the Director, Corps Mobilisation, Mrs. Nnenna Ifendu Ukonu, the director-general said the mandate given him by the federal government was to ensure that corps members become employers of labour.
“The present directorgeneral of the NYSC is working hard to ensure that the mandate given him by the federal government to ensure that corps members become great entrepreneurs, rather than seek for jobs, we are encouraging them to put something in place and become employers of labour.”
“We have an assistant director that is in charge of that and interested corps members can derive maximum benefit from the funds. We are already in touch with the CBN, Bank of Industry and other international organisations that are providing funds to enable us do that.”
EFCC removes oil mogul, Benedict Peters, from ‘wanted’ list
The Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has removed the name of the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted persons, the integrated oil company said on Tuesday.
This action, a statement signed by General Counsel, Aiteo Group, Andrew Onyearu read, “confirms EFCC’s compliance with the judgment handed down in March 2018, by Justice O.A. Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.” Justice Musa had ordered that Peters’ name be taken down from the anti-graft agency’s website, describing the process leading to his declaration as ‘wanted’ by EFCC as unconstitutional, since it was not initiated or validated by any known law or court order.
The EFFC’s action, the statement read, “conformed with the order of Justice O.A. Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, directing the removal of Peters name from the list.”
According to the statement, Constitutional and Human Rights Lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in a reaction to the matter said: “We wish to commend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu, for living up to its commitment to uphold the rule of law and obey the order of a competent court to remove the name of the Mr. Benedict Peters, from its list of wanted individuals.
“The EFCC has shown a deep regard for the sanctity of the nation’s legal system, and we can confirm that Peters’ name has been cleared. In view of this and based on the fact that the decision by EFCC is premised on a court order, Peters has been legally excluded from the list of wanted persons in Nigeria. He can therefore continue his lawful business and enjoy his constitutionally guaranteed rights.”
The EFCC in March 2017 declared Peters wanted on its website. However, in response to suit, FCT/ HC/CV/23/2017, the court reached the incontrovertible conclusion that Peters has never been charged with, nor tried for any criminal offence in any court of law, nor has he ever jumped bail for any offence howsoever in Nigeria and cannot be declared wanted by administrative fiat without any prior order or leave of court.
In the proceedings challenging EFCC’s actions, Justice Musa declared that “… the very act of declaring the Applicant (Benedict Peters) a WANTED PERSON on the official website of the 1st Respondent (EFCC) without any prior order or leave of a Court of competent jurisdiction to that effect is unlawful, illegal, wrongful, ultra vires, unconstitutional and constitutes a flagrant violation of the Fundamental rights of the applicant to personal liberty, private and family life, freedom of movement and Right to not to be subjected to inhuman treatment and degrading treatment as guaranteed under Section 34, 37, 41 and 46 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) and Articles 2, 3(1) & (2), 4, 5, 6, 7, and 12(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004”.
Buhari: I’m depressed by killings in Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is distressed and depressed by the atrocious ethno-religious killings across the country. The President appealed to Nigerians to learn to live together in peace and harmony. Buhari spoke yesterday while receiving leaders of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) at the State House, led by Rev. (Dr.) Dachollom Datiri.
The President urged religious, community and traditional leaders to do more in promoting peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at different walks of life. ”As an organised institution (COCIN), I have no reason to doubt your report on the atrocities being committed in your communities, including the killing of Idris Alkali, a retired Major General, the dumping of his car into a pond and the body of the deceased thrown into a disused well.
”The communities (in Plateau) have lived long enough to know that there is nothing they can do without each other than to live together in harmony.
”As leaders, we must persuade the upcoming generation, using every channel, particularly the educational institutions, to live together with our neighbours,” the President said. Buhari, who used the occasion to underscore the important roles religious leaders play in engendering peace, lauded the exemplary role of the Imam in Plateau State who risked his life to save hundreds of Christian families fleeing attacks, in June. ”It is not all Muslims that are against Christians and neither are all Christians against Muslims.
The leadership in the respective religions have to work harder to make sure they convince the coming generation that they have to live together in the same country,” he said. He assured the Christian delegation that he will continue to exert pressure on the Nigeria Police Force to do the needful in protecting lives and property.
”In our security arrangement, the police are in the frontline in making sure that communities, ir-respective of ethnic or religious bias, live together in peace,” he said, adding that Nigeria cannot afford to take her unity for granted and allow a return to the unfortunate perils of a civil war.
In his remarks, Datiri, while condemning the recent killing of an Army General in the state, chronicled recent attacks against Christian communities in Plateau and neighbouring states, resulting in the displacement of thousands of persons. The cleric appealed to the Federal Government to ensure the safe return and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their communities, in addition to the rebuilding of places of worship destroyed in the unfortunate incidents.
