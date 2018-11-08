New Telegraph Awards: I’m motivated to serve more, says Dickson

Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has commended the management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Limited for recognising him as Governor of the Year in the Good Governance category.

Describing the recognition as a marker for service delivery to Nigerians and humanity, the governor said the award would motivate him to keep doing the best he has always been known for right from when he assumed office.

Among other things that earned him the recognition, the governor has remained popular for transforming the state through infrastructure development, education, various empowerment programmes, especially for the hitherto forgotten rural dwellers, and lately, development of a water to air transport system to enable those in the state travel out of the region with ease.

The letter of acceptance was addressed to the Managing Director, Daily Telegraph Publishing Limited, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, signed on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Ebizi Brown.

Just yesterday, the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Tambuwal, nominated as Man of the Year, also acknowledged his recognition, saying the award was an encouraging initiative.

Before now, Ebonyi State Governor, Dr. Dave Umahi, Governor of the Year (Agriculture, Road Infrastructure and Youth Empowerment) and his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Governor of the Year (Youth Empowerment) had also expressed gratitude over their recognition.

In his acceptance letter, Umahi, who said the award would bring out the best in him, acknowledged with utmost sincerity and humility the great honour bestowed on him.

According to the governor: “You mentioned three areas as part of the reasons for choosing me as the Governor of the Year. Let me inform you that these three areas of which Agriculture, Youth Empowerment and Road Infrastructure form part of the critical tripod on which my administration stands.

“Without boring you with obvious truth, I wish to humbly commend you for choosing these three out of numerous areas we have recorded unprecedented strides for the past three years now.

“My administration has keyed into various agricultural programmes of the Federal Government and through workable policies and programmes, Abakaliki rice has bounced back, better and in larger quantity with every record to feed the entire West Africa sub-region.

“To that end, we have purchased and installed three more new rice mills and installed three more parboiling machines in Ikwo, Oso-Eda and Iboko axis, representing the three senatorial zones of the state.

“Through our “One Man, One Hectre” agricultural policy, many public and civil servants, including my humble self, have been forced back to agriculture and through our efficient fertilizer factory, farmers in the state have been able to access best quality fertilisers at subsidised rates.

“We have installed two more fertilizer factories in the state and today; we are not only producing best quality fertilisers for our local consumption, but produce in high commercial quantity without compromising on quality which is our trademark.

“No doubt, my administration, in total fidelity to the promise I made to the people of Ebonyi State on assumption of office, has remained focused in delivering democracy dividends to the people of Ebonyi State.

On his part, Ahmed also expressed joy over the recognition, saying the award would spur him to do more for the state.

Ahmed said he was elated and grateful to the New Telegraphfamily for the award.

His words: “I write to inform you that I have received your correspondence stating my recognition as the Governor of the Year 2018 for Youth Empowerment.

“I am grateful for the nomination and humbly accept this award.

“This award will spur me to continue to invest in youth empowerment in Kwara State.”

Other awardees, who have expressed gratitude, include ex-Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, nominated as Media Icon (Print) as well as the Chairman Emeritus, Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Media Icon of the Year (Broadcast).

Other nominees for recognition include Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, who also emerged as Man of the Year; a former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Political Icon of the Decade; while Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is Politician of the Year.

In the same vein, Chief Dan Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group is the Businessman of the Year, while two ministers – Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi – stand out in performance.

Fashola, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Works, Power and Housing, bags the Most Outstanding Public Servant of the Year.

Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, is the Most Outstanding Minister of the Year.

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, got the Corporate Leadership Award back to back.

Other governors slated for honours are Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who emerged Governor of the Year in Human Capital Development and Infrastructure.

Governor of Kano State, Dr. Umar Ganduje, emerged Governor of the Year in Health and Education. Ganduje won the same award in 2017.

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is the Governor of the Year in Security.

At the corporate level, United Bank of Africa (UBA) is Bank of the Year, while AITEO emerged as Company of the Year.

Diamond also bagged the SME Support Bank Award of the Year.

Transcorp Hotels is the Hospitality Brand of the Year, while The Most Productive Government Agency Award goes to the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).

Adron Properties is Real Estate Company of the Year.

In the entertainment sector, ace musician and radio stations owner, Mr. Yinka Ayefele, is the Music Icon of the Year.

Nollywood thespian, Shaffy Bello, is the Actress of the Year, while Bolanle Ninalowo is Actor of the Year.

In the sports category, Esther Onyema, a power lifter, is the Sportsperson of the Year.

Two foundations – Johnbosco Foundation and O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation – are for the Humanitarian Award.

