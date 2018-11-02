News
NHIS Board chair: Yusuf spent millions without approval
…paid N508m to consultants
…attempted to move N25bn to personal use
The Chairman of the board of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr. Mrs. Enyatu Ifenne, has said the suspended executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, awarded contracts worth millions of naira without approval. Ifenne, who disclosed this yesterday before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the crisis accused the executive secretary of misappropriation of funds and sundry acts of financial recklessness. She told the ad hoc committee that from the time the governing board was constituted till the suspension of the executive secretary, there were allegations of award of contracts and spending of millions of naira without approval from the relevant authorities. According to her, the suspension of the NHIS CEO by the governing board was because it believed that the agency must exercise transparency and accountability.
She added that there were many issues that led the board to take the suspension decision namely “the financial infractions of the executive secretary, which were queried by the board, the padding of the 2018 budget of the agency and lastly, nepotism in terms of posting and remuneration of the workers”. She also said that in 2015, the sum of N508 million was paid to consultants by the NHIS boss for staff training while another N48 million was expended on posting without due process.
In his presentation, representative of the Civil Servants Association of Health Workers, Comrade Omomeji Abdulrasak, accused the suspended executive Secretary of “orphaning the scheme”. He disclosed that the suspension of Yusuf was long overdue because he had “flagrantly engaged in corruption, award of contract without due process, abuse of public trust, nepotism in remuneration and posting of staff and diversion of public properties.” Speaking further, he disclosed that Prof. Yusuf awarded contracts of N46 million for maintenance; another N17.5 million for capacity building to Lubek Nigeria Ltd; a company he has a controlling interest in, owned by Mr. Hassan Yusuf, one of his nephews. Other financial infractions of the NHIS boss, according to Comrade Abdulrazaq, included using N3.5 million for the purchase of newspapers for his office, N567 million for the payment of seven police orderlies without approval.
Addressing the committee, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said that the crisis at the NHIS predated the period of Yusuf. He said President Muhammadu Buhari had already waded into the matter by directing the executive secretary to proceed on an administrative leave and constituting a committee to properly investigate the allegations against Prof. Yusuf. He disclosed that a director from the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Ben Omogo, has been appointed to oversee the NHIS. Responding, Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai demanded for all documents regarding the allegations leveled against the embattled executive secretary as well as records of staff posting and other necessary documents to aid the investigation. The suspended executive secretary is expected to make his presentation today before the committee.
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
